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The Hyundai Mercury Is A Battery-Swapping EV For China

The Mercury name is back, but don't expect an American luxury sedan. Hyundai has other plans for it.

Photo by: Hyundai

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 27, at 1:46am ET

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Ford killed Mercury in 2011, ending a brand that had been around since 1938. Fifteen years later, the Mercury name is making an unexpected comeback, although not in the way anyone might have anticipated. Hyundai has resurrected the name for a new electric SUV concept developed specifically for China, giving an old American automotive badge a rather unexpected second life.

Unveiled at Auto Guangzhou 2026, the Hyundai Mercury Concept is the third vehicle in the company's China-focused Ioniq Planet lineup. Despite sharing its name with the former Ford brand, there's obviously no connection between the two. Hyundai chose the name after the planet closest to the Sun, continuing its celestial naming strategy for its Chinese electric vehicle family.

Although it's still a concept, Mercury offers a glimpse of a small electric crossover Hyundai intends to launch in China next year. Like the other models developed for the world's largest automotive market, it doesn't really look like a Hyundai, though I guess that's intentional to better cater to local tastes. Audi is taking a similar approach with its new AUDI spinoff to stay relevant in a fiercely competitive market.

2026 Hyundai Mercury concept

Photo by: Hyundai

Shark Nose, But Make It A Hyundai

The Mercury Concept is a subcompact SUV finished in Citrine Neon, with a razor-sharp front end. Hyundai goes as far as to describe the EV's styling as a "shark nose," which should raise more than a few eyebrows among BMW enthusiasts.

The show car rides on 20-inch black wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tires and boasts decent ground clearance. While most concepts these days feature pop-out door handles, that's not the case here, as a new safety regulation in China effectively bans this setup. At the back, there's a rather large, two-piece rear diffuser and a chunky roof spoiler that incorporates a two-piece vertical brake light.

While technical specifications remain shrouded in mystery, Hyundai has teased an interesting development that's currently in the pipeline. Together with CATL, it's planning to introduce a second version of the Mercury with battery-swapping capabilities. That could make the electric SUV more convenient for customers who prefer replacing a depleted battery rather than waiting for it to recharge.

Hyundai Mercury concept

6

Source: Hyundai

Battery-Swapping Is Gaining Traction In China

On a related note, CATL is also building an increasingly extensive battery-swapping infrastructure in China through its Choco-Swap network. The company has already built more than 2,500 stations, with plans to exceed 3,000 by the end of the year. The network is expected to grow to 6,000 locations in 2027, covering 297 Chinese cities.

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As you can imagine, the biggest advantage is speed: replacing a depleted battery with a fully charged one takes around 100 seconds, making the process comparable to a conventional refueling stop. Rather than waiting for an EV to recharge, drivers pull into a dedicated station and have the battery automatically exchanged.

Hyundai Is Planning Other China-Only Models

Mercury isn’t the only China-specific model Hyundai is working on. A range-extending version of the Ioniq V will go on sale next year, followed by a production version of the Earth concept in 2028. Looking further ahead, two additional New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) are scheduled to launch in 2029. If you're unfamiliar with the NEV term, it covers not only fully electric vehicles but also range-extended EVs, fuel cell EVs, and plug-in hybrids.

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