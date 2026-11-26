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Audi Is Putting A Gas Engine In Its Chinese AUDI Electric SUV
The ringless brand was created as an EV-only venture, but its upcoming SUV pairs an electric motor with a combustion engine.
Photo by: MIIT
Adrian Padeanu
By: Adrian Padeanu
Nov 26, at 7:02am ET
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Audi's Chinese-only sister brand is sort of stepping away from its original electric-only strategy. The E7X is getting a range-extender powertrain, pairing an electric motor with a gasoline engine that acts as a generator. It's a notable change for a brand that was created specifically to sell electric vehicles in China. Okay, since the engine doesn’t drive the wheels, AUDI could argue it’s technically still an EV.
First, a quick explanation of what AUDI actually is. No, that's not a typo. Launched in 2024, AUDI is a separate China-focused brand developed by Audi in partnership with SAIC. It deliberately ditches the German automaker's four-ring emblem in favor of a large AUDI wordmark. The idea is to give Chinese customers vehicles with a totally different design while making the most out of the cooperation with SAIC.
Until now, the brand has focused exclusively on battery-electric vehicles. Its lineup includes the E5 Sportback and E7X, both developed on the jointly engineered Advanced Digitized Platform. However, a new filing with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reveals that the E7X will also be offered as a range-extended electric vehicle (EREV).
AUDI E7X (EREV)
Photo by: MIIT
The Gas Engine Works As A Generator To Charge The Battery
Unlike a conventional hybrid, the E7X EREV doesn't use its gasoline engine to drive the wheels. Instead, the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill generates electricity to feed the battery and keep the electric motor running. The wheels are driven exclusively by an electric motor, preserving the instant torque delivery and smooth acceleration associated with EVs while reducing range anxiety on longer journeys.
According to the MIIT filing, the gasoline engine produces 141 horsepower while the electric motor is rated at 221 hp, but can deliver up to 327 hp at peak. That makes the range-extended version considerably less powerful than its fully electric counterpart. For context, the regular E7X offers rear-wheel drive with 402 hp, while the dual-motor version develops a combined 670 hp. The latter can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.9 seconds.
The new filing also confirms a lithium-ion battery supplied by SAIC's battery joint venture with CATL. However, MIIT hasn't disclosed its capacity or the electric-only driving range. The vehicle supports external charging, meaning owners can plug it in rather than relying exclusively on the gasoline engine to replenish the battery.
AUDI E7X (EREV)
Photo by: MIIT
The Audi E7X EREV Is Large And Heavy
The range extender doesn't meaningfully change the E7X's proportions. The MIIT documents list a length of 5,054 mm (199 inches), a width of 1,997 mm (78.6 inches), and a height of 1,710 mm (67.3 inches). Its wheelbase measures 3,060 mm (120.5 inches).
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That makes it virtually identical in size to the fully electric model, with the extra 5 mm (0.2 inches) in length unlikely to make any noticeable difference. Once it goes on sale, buyers will be able to choose between 21- and 22-inch wheels. The filing lists two curb weights: 2,560 and 2,590 kilograms (5,644 and 5,710 pounds), depending on the configuration. Top speed is capped at 205 km/h (127 mph).
There's no word yet on pricing, battery capacity, electric range, or a market launch date for the EREV. For now, the MIIT filing confirms that SAIC Volkswagen is preparing another powertrain option for its large SUV. And while Audi's four rings are nowhere to be found, the four-cylinder gasoline engine is making a comeback in a brand that was supposed to leave combustion behind.
Not Audi, But AUDI:
Audi's Ringless AUDI Brand Is Developing A New Sedan
Audi's First China-Only Car Has Huge Power
Source: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)
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