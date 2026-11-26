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JLR Confirms Range Rover GT Arrives Electric In 2027, Leaving Hybrid Buyers Waiting

Range Rover GT targets on-road luxury below the flagship model, arriving as an electric-only choice for buyers looking at 2027 deliveries.

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 26, at 2:30am ET

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Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed the Range Rover GT will reach buyers as a battery-electric vehicle in early 2027. A hybrid version is coming too, just not that year.

The timing came from JLR CFO Richard Molyneux during Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' second-quarter earnings call. He laid out a two-stage rollout: electric first, hybrid afterward on its own schedule.

Molyneux also sketched where the GT sits in the lineup. "The GT would sit below the traditional Range Rover full-size SUV," he said. That is a notable move for a brand built around one flagship model.

Range Rover GT Launches As An EV In Early 2027

2027 Range Rover GT

Photo by: Land Rover

The GT isn't trying to out-SUV the electric Range Rover or the combustion flagship. It's a lower, more car-like body style. Our earlier coverage made the same point when spy photos caught the GT testing without the usual boxy proportions. Think luxury coupe-SUV.

That mission is clear with a focus on refinement and road manners. Land Rover already covers rugged terrain with the Defender and Discovery, so the GT doesn't need to prove it can climb rocks. It needs to feel special on pavement.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the shape of the lineup gives a clue. The current gasoline Range Rover lineup starts in the low $110,000s, and the electric Range Rover is offered from an MSRP of $138,000 in the United States. JLR has only said the GT will be positioned a little below the big Range Rover on price. Any talk of it starting under six figures is an outside estimate.

Battery capacity, range and charging specs remain unconfirmed. The GT rides on JLR's Electrified Modular Architecture, the same bones underpinning the automaker's newer electric models. JLR hasn't released dimensions or output figures for this one yet.

Gallery: 2027 Range Rover GT

19

Source: Land Rover

Range Rover GT Hybrid Will Not Arrive In 2027

Molyneux was direct that the hybrid GT isn't a parallel option at launch. It arrives later, on what he called a reasonable timeframe, with no specific year attached.

Buyers weighing a 2027 purchase shouldn't expect a choice between electric and hybrid power. The electric version is the only GT on sale that year.

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JLR's own order book suggests why the automaker is focusing on electric first. The company has logged almost 5,000 orders for the electric Range Rover. Molyneux said demand for all-electric models is running ahead of current production capacity.

JLR is adding manufacturing capacity to close that gap. The electric Range Rover Sport is part of that same expansion, and the GT slots in as the newest addition to it.

More On The Range Rover:

Range Rover Is Dropping Its Two Most Affordable Models

Range Rover's New GT Is Almost Here. Here's Everything We Know

The Range Rover GT Is The Most Car-Like Range Rover Ever

New Range Rover Sport Electric Is The Torquiest One Ever

Source: Jaguar Land Rover

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