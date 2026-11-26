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Mazda Exec Claims The Company's Identity No Longer Depends On The Miata

The roadster remains part of Mazda's lineup, but the company is no longer as reliant on it to define the brand as it once was.

Photo by: DW Burnett / Motor1

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 26, at 2:12am ET

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Mazda has spent nearly four decades building a reputation around the MX-5, but apparently, the company no longer considers its beloved roadster indispensable. Asked whether the Japanese automaker could imagine a future without the two-seat sports car, one senior executive delivered a rather blunt answer: “Yeah, absolutely.”

That's not exactly what MX-5 enthusiasts wanted to hear. Speaking to Auto Express, Mazda UK sales director Laura Brailey explained that the company has become less dependent on the little roadster to establish its identity. The growing SUV lineup, particularly the hugely successful CX-5, has helped broaden public perception of the brand.

“The volume of MX-5 within our overall line-up is comparatively low,” Brailey explained, adding that Mazda is no longer as reliant on the roadster for recognition as it was a decade ago.

Photo by: Chris Rosales / Motor1

Mazda's Roadster Isn't Going Away, But Change Is Coming

It's an understandable business argument, but perhaps not the most reassuring message for fans of one of the automotive industry's longest-running nameplates. After all, the MX-5 isn't just another model in Mazda's portfolio. It's arguably the car that best represents what the company can achieve when driving enjoyment takes priority over outright performance figures.

Before MX-5 fans start writing obituaries, there's some good news. Mazda has no immediate plans to discontinue the current fourth-generation model. The bigger question concerns its successor. Although Mazda has previously indicated that development work is underway, a production timeline remains elusive. The company's UK managing director, Jeremy Thomson, suggested that the next-generation roadster could go the hybrid route:

“There will be many who say ‘it's not an MX-5 if it's not got a combustion engine’. But as we look into the future – beyond 2030 – it's clear: electrification has to come to everything at some point.”

Mazda Miata California Road Trip

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Source: Chris Rosales / Motor1

The Next MX-5 Must Stay True To Its Roots

We recently reported that Mazda isn't hearing much demand for an electric Miata, with enthusiasts seemingly more interested in a roadster that evolves today's formula rather than abandoning it. That's an interesting contrast with the industry's broader push toward electrification. Mazda knows the roadster's appeal comes largely from its simplicity, low weight, manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and naturally aspirated engine. Replacing that recipe with batteries could prove tricky, even if electrification eventually becomes unavoidable.

The question is whether the next-generation MX-5 can retain its original appeal while meeting increasingly demanding regulations. After all, Mazda might not need the Miata to define its identity anymore, but it would be a shame if the company lost the car that arguably represents its spirit better than anything else.

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There's an important distinction between Mazda acknowledging that it could survive without the MX-5 and actually deciding to kill it. The latter would mean abandoning a model that has sold more than 1.2 million units across four generations and remains the world's best-selling two-seat sports car.

For now, the roadster isn't going anywhere. But hearing a Mazda executive respond with “yeah, absolutely” when asked whether the company could live without it is quite the reality check. Apparently, even the car that put Mazda on the roadster map isn't above being considered expendable.

More About The Miata:

Mazda CEO Says The Miata Could Go Electric—Eventually

Mazda Suggests The New Miata Will Be The Last With A Gas Engine

Japan's New Noise Rules Forced Mazda To Quiet The Miata

Mazda's Goal For The Next Miata: 'Preserve The Car's DNA'

Source: Auto Express

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