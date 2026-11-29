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He Bought an $800 Toyota, Then Drove It 2,600 Miles With an ATV on the Roof

YouTuber Vasily Builds takes on an engine swap with one of Toyota's most unassuming economy cars.

Photo by: Vasily Builds via YouTube

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 29, at 9:00am ET

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Vasily Builds has a project car problem. He's got too many of them. That doesn't mean he's taking time to finish what he started. Instead, he's adding to his to-do list with more machines.

A humble Toyota Yaris joins the fleet. And it arrives being towed by a BMW X5 diesel, while wearing a Hyabusa-swapped Yamaha Banshee on its roof. Those three are the latest additions to Vasily's growing empire of junk... that will someday become gold.

So what's the plan for the Yaris? A complete powertrain swap. The donor vehicle is still to be determined, as Vasily is asking his followers what they'd like to see done.

Lots Of Projects, So Little Time

The term "junk" is used with love and respect, of course. Because we wish we had the time, skill, and space to wrench on all the stuff sitting in his driveway.

Vasily is currently turning his Crosskart into a junior trophy truck. The BMW X5 diesel he bought to tow the Yaris across the country immediately needed major engine work once he made it home. And he still hasn't figured out what to put in the Yaris' engine bay.

What do you think?

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Perhaps the Banshee could solve some of his issues. I say swapping a Hayabusa motor into the lightweight Yaris could equal hilarious, high-revving fun.

Regardless, we're eager to see what becomes of the Yaris. And the rest of the projects piling up at Casa de Vasily.

More Project Cars

Did the $15,000 Mods on Our Subaru BRZ Actually Work? Video

New Italian Sports Car Project Comes In Three Versions

Every Project Starts With a Shell. This Is Ours

Porsche 928 Surfari: Poland project for surfers

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