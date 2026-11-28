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Michelin's Winter Tires Were Put To The Test. The Results Reveal Some Surprising Differences

Tyre Reviews compares Michelin winter, all-season and summer tires in snow, ice, wet, dry and rolling resistance using identical 225/40 R18 sizes.

12:04

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 28, at 12:00pm ET

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Michelin just put its entire winter tire range on the same test track, and the results split the lineup into two very different stories. The new X-Ice Snow Plus dominated snow and ice, while the CrossClimate 3 all-season tire posted the highest overall weighted score of the group.

Tyre Reviews ran the comparison in 225/40 R18 across dry, wet, snow, ice, and rolling resistance, pitting the X-Ice Snow Plus against the Pilot Alpin 5, Alpin 7, CrossClimate 3, and CrossClimate 3 Sport. A Primacy 5 summer tire rode along as a baseline, and it was outclassed everywhere in cold conditions.

How Michelin's Winter, All-Season And Summer Tires Compare In Snow And Ice

Michelin Winter Tire Test With Jonathan Benson

Photo by: Tyre Reviews

The X-Ice Snow Plus is Michelin's Nordic winter tire, built for regions that see snow through most of the season, and it showed clearly in the subjective snow handling. The reviewer called it by far the best tire in the snow, with strong traction and a very secure feel.

In Tyre Reviews' ranking of non-Nordic winter options, the Pilot Alpin 5 sat ahead of the Alpin 7 in snow, thanks to stronger front-axle bite and a sportier balance. The Alpin 7 nearly matched the lap time while aiming more at comfort, rolling resistance, and tread life than sharp steering response in these conditions.

The all-season CrossClimate 3 landed its own surprise in the snow tests. In straight-line traction and braking, it essentially matched the winter tires, but it fell behind once cornering and combined maneuvers came into play, where the dedicated winter treads kept more lateral grip and control.

Michelin classifies the CrossClimate 3 as an all-season tire, the Alpin 7 as a premium touring winter tire built around comfort and tread life, and the Pilot Alpin 5 as its ultra-high-performance winter option. That lineup rationale fits the snow results, where the Alpin 7 ran close to the sportier Pilot Alpin 5 despite its greater focus on efficiency and durability.

Performance Differences In Wet, Dry, Aquaplaning And Rolling Resistance

Away from snow and ice, the hierarchy reverses. In wet handling at relatively warm test temperatures, the Alpin 7 and CrossClimate 3 Sport ran at the front, and the Primacy 5 summer tire was outstanding once it reached its preferred temperature window.

Wet and dry braking followed the same pattern, with the more winter-biased tires struggling as temperatures rose. The X-Ice Snow Plus, tuned for very cold use, gave up distance in these warm-condition stops compared with the Central European winter tires and the all-season option.

Deep-water aquaplaning flipped expectations again. In straight-line tests, the X-Ice Snow Plus finished last, as its heavily siped snow and ice tread blocks traded clear water evacuation for cutting edges that bite into compacted snow and ice.

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Rolling resistance produced the test's biggest surprise. The X-Ice Snow Plus returned the lowest figure of the group, despite being the largest tire on test, with the CrossClimate 3, Alpin 7, and Pilot Alpin 5 all posting higher resistance under the same conditions.

When Tyre Reviews combined every category into one overall score, the CrossClimate 3 finished on top, followed by the Pilot Alpin 5, the Alpin 7, and the X-Ice Snow Plus. The all-season tire's strength in dry and wet testing outweighed its smaller snow deficit in the weighted result, while the X-Ice Snow Plus still stood out as the best choice for drivers who spend most of winter on snow and ice.

More On Tires:

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These 8 All-Weather Tires Show Just How Much Competition Michelin Has

Source: Tyre Reviews (YouTube)

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