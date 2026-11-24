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Pirelli Launches Its Smart Cyber Tire In The US

Pirelli's Cyber Tire system debuts in Las Vegas, utilizing sensors in the tread and interacts with the electronics of the Pagani Utopia Roadster

Photo by: Motor1 Italia

By: Massimo Grassi

Translated by: Brian Potter

Nov 24, at 2:54am ET

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Pirelli has introduced its Cyber Tire technology in the United States. The system turns a regular tire into a smart device that collects data and sends it to a vehicle's onboard electronics in real time. The technology was demonstrated at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend. Pirelli has been F1's exclusive tire supplier since 2011.

The Cyber Tire will also be manufactured at Pirelli's plant in Rome, Georgia. The company announced plans in September to invest around $1.2 billion in expanding the facility.

Why Rome, Georgia

The expansion program will begin in 2027 and increase the plant's annual production capacity to around six million car tires by 2033. The project is also expected to create approximately 1,000 new jobs.

The investment will include upgrades to Pirelli's existing robotized MIRS production system, along with a new automated facility for manufacturing premium tires using more traditional production methods.

Pirelli Cyber Tyre

Photo by: Pirelli

The expansion will turn Rome into an important technology and manufacturing hub for Pirelli in the United States, a market where the company has focused heavily on the premium segment. It is also part of Pirelli's local-for-local strategy, which involves manufacturing products in the same markets where they are sold.

How Does Pirelli Cyber Tire Work?

A sensor mounted inside the tire's tread collects information such as tire identification, pressure, temperature, and acceleration data. This information is transmitted via Bluetooth and processed in real time using Pirelli's proprietary software and algorithms. The resulting data can then be used by the vehicle's onboard electronic systems.

The Pagani Utopia Roadster is the first car to come standard with Pirelli Cyber Tyre

Photo by: Pirelli

During the track demonstration, Pirelli showed how the technology can improve traction control. The vehicle's control unit identifies which tires are fitted and adjusts the traction control system accordingly.

The Cyber Tire can also help improve ABS performance. By providing information about the tire's maximum grip, the system allows the vehicle to make better use of available traction and potentially reduce braking distances. Integration with ABS, ESP, and traction control systems was developed through Pirelli's partnership with Bosch.

The Pagani Utopia Roadster was another star of the event. It is the world's first production car to come equipped with Cyber Tire technology as standard.

Each tire communicates directly with the car's electronics, allowing the vehicle to use specific settings depending on the tires fitted. The system can also adjust torque management based on tire type and temperature. Drivers, meanwhile, can access dedicated tire information through the car's infotainment system.

Pirelli Cyber Tyre

Photo by: Pirelli

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Two Ways To Use The Technology

Beyond communicating directly with the vehicle, Cyber Tire technology could also play a role in monitoring road infrastructure.

Data collected by tires can help identify potential problems with road surfaces and assist authorities in planning maintenance work. Since tires are the only point of contact between a vehicle and the road, Pirelli believes this technology could become increasingly important as autonomous driving becomes more widespread.

More From Pirelli:

The Porsche 911 GT3 Just Got Better With Custom Pirelli Tires

Pirelli's New P Zero Family Is a Huge Step Forward: Review

Pirelli Has a new Street-Legal Racing Tire for the US. We Tested It

Pirelli's Smart Tires May Be in Trouble In the US

Source: Pirelli

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