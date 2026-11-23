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I Designed My Dream Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale. It's Ridiculous

Ferrari’s online configurator for the new 296 Challenge Stradale has some ridiculous options. And a lot of awesome ones.

Photo by: Ferrari

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 23, at 3:30pm ET

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Ferrari’s new 296 Challenge Stradale is a badass, 670-horsepower, non-hybrid race car for the road. Want one? It’ll cost you around $307,000 before options.

But if you want to get a little fancier with your new Ferrari, the automaker’s online configurator has plenty of ways to customize the supercar. And some of them are pretty wild. I wasted 30 minutes of my day dialing in my perfect 296 CS.

Paint Options Aplenty

Let’s start with the most important part: paint. Ferrari offers a whopping 35 colors, split into four categories: Standard, Historical, Classic, and Special. You could go with the classic Rosso Corsa or Giallo Modena, but I'm going with something a little different here: Giallo Ambra, aka fancy orange.

Once you pick your paint, Ferrari lets you choose from a handful of livery options, including upper- and lower-body graphics, wing decals, door numbers, and more. Normally, I'd say a livery is mandatory on a car like this. But the 296 Challenge Stradale looks so damn good in a single color that it really doesn't need one.

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari also lets you turn just about anything into carbon fiber. Front splitter? Carbon fiber. Rear diffuser? Carbon fiber. Even the engine covers? That's right, carbon fiber.

If you really want to go crazy, you can replace all the glass with Lexan, a lightweight polycarbonate that's a little lighter than traditional glass. That should help shave off a few pounds. Ferrari will even let you ditch the Prancing Horse badges on the front fenders entirely or swap the metal logos for painted ones.

Choose Your Shoes (And Brakes)

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari offers six wheel designs for the 296 CS, ranging from light silver to darker gray and black. You can also customize the wheel bolts, center caps, and more. I'm going with Forged Diamond-Polished wheels and titanium wheel bolts.

Depending on how you plan to use your 296 (primarily on road or track), Ferrari offers both Bridgestone and Pirelli tires. There are even two Pirelli "Color Edition" options with yellow or gray accents. We'll pass on those.

Brake calipers are available in eight different colors, ranging from black and red to yellow and silver.

Even More Options Inside

Most of the interior upgrades are pretty subtle. You can choose floor mats with or without logos, pick from 26 stitching colors (we went with Filo Spec Flash Orange to match the exterior), and customize the lower portion of the dashboard with 22 different colors.

Perhaps the most important choice, though, is the seats. Ferrari offers two options: Racing and "Best Weight," as the automaker calls it. The racing seats appear to be lighter and probably less comfortable, but Ferrari doesn't really divulge any specifics.

Photos by: Ferrari

Photos by: Ferrari

There are seven different Alcantara colors available, depending on which seats you choose. You can also customize the seatbelts with six different colors, add a central racing stripe, and choose from additional stitching options.

Like most Ferraris, the 296 CS doesn't have a dedicated center touchscreen. That said, Ferrari does offer an optional passenger display, which seems a little odd in a car like this. Maybe your nephew can watch Shrek while you lap COTA. The world is your oyster.

What do you think?

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Price To Play?

As you'd expect, Ferrari doesn't list prices for any of these options in its configurator. You'll have to contact your local dealer to find out how much any of them will set you back.

But getting into a new 296 Challenge Stradale will cost you at least $307,000 to start. And that's before you start checking boxes.

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