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This Chevy Engine's Timing Belt Should Last 150,000 Miles. A Teardown Says Otherwise

A torn-down 1.2-liter LIH from a 2021 Trailblazer shows how a wet timing belt failure can scrap an otherwise healthy engine.

41:51

Photo by: YouTube / I Do Cars

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 21, at 9:00am ET

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GM's smallest engine just got torn down on camera, and the inside of it was not pretty. A 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer with about 84,000 miles on the clock came apart on I Do Cars' teardown bench on YouTube. Its 1.2-liter LIH three-cylinder had already wrecked itself.

The channel's host found a shredded wet timing belt, bent valves on all three cylinders, and belt fibers packed into the oil pump screen so tightly that oil flow had nearly stopped. The engine turns up in a 2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer, a 2026 Chevrolet Trax, a Buick Encore GX, and a Chevrolet Envista.

How A Wet Timing Belt Failure Destroyed A 2021 Trailblazer Engine

Chevy Trailblazer 1.2L LIH Engine Torn Timing Belt

Photos by: I Do Cars (YouTube)

Chevy Trailblazer 1.2L LIH Engine Torn Timing Belt

Photos by: I Do Cars (YouTube)

I Do Cars uploaded the teardown on November 15. The video racked up more than 470,000 views within days. The host pulled the valve cover first and found rocker arms missing or knocked sideways, with deep gouges across both camshafts.

Pulling the head showed every valve bent from piston contact. That happens once an engine loses its timing and the pistons slam into open valves. The culprit sat lower in the engine: the timing belt had cracked along its teeth and shed material straight into the oiling system.

That debris clogged the oil pickup screen so badly the host called it "emulsified timing belt." Fibers were packed in tight enough to choke off oil pressure to the rest of the engine. The Trailblazer owner's manual says the LIH engine's oil pump drive belt and timing belt must be replaced at 150,000 miles or 15 years, a number that looked wildly optimistic next to what he'd just seen.

Rod bearings showed wear but had not failed outright. The cylinder bores looked clean, so the bottom end of the engine was still salvageable. The real damage sat entirely around the valvetrain and the belt that is supposed to keep it timed correctly.

What The Teardown Reveals About Maintenance And Rebuildability

Chevy Trailblazer 1.2L LIH Engine Gouged Camshaft Lobe

Photos by: I Do Cars (YouTube)

Chevy Trailblazer 1.2L LIH Engine Clogged Oil Pickup With Shredded Timing Belt Material

Photos by: I Do Cars (YouTube)

The host stopped short of declaring every 1.2-liter LIH doomed. He called this the first example he'd managed to source, since these engines carry low core value and tend to go straight to the scrap bin rather than get shipped out for teardown content.

He also flagged that this particular Trailblazer had a bunch of repair work on its vehicle history shortly before it was wrecked. That raises the possibility the engine itself had already been replaced once.

A failure at 84,000 miles doesn't necessarily mean the original factory engine made it that far.

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Chevrolet's current spec sheet lists the 1.2-liter turbo triple at 137 horsepower with a continuously variable transmission, and the 2026 Trailblazer carries a five-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. A 2023 model-year Trailblazer vehicle record lists several dozen owner complaints touching the engine, electrical system, brakes, and powertrain. No safety recalls appear on that record.

The host's practical advice: don't wait for 150,000 miles to check the belt. A failure means bent valves and a timing-belt service he pegs at roughly $1,200 to $1,500 in his own estimate. GM owners have already reported a Chevy Trailblazer transmission failure on other models in the lineup. A separate Chevrolet Silverado engine recall shows the automaker has dealt with drivetrain complaints across its range before.

More On Engines:

This Kia Stinger V6 Filled With Metal After 100,000 Miles

This Porsche 911 Engine Teardown Gets Worse The Deeper It Goes

Dodge's New Hellephant Crate Engine Makes 1,025 HP And Comes With A Warranty

This Twin-Turbo V8 Crate Engine Makes 1,200 HP Without Race Fuel

Source: I Do Cars (YouTube)

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