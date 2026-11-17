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This Kia Stinger V6 Filled With Metal After 100,000 Miles

A 2019 Kia Stinger’s 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 spun four rod bearings after extended oil intervals and likely low oil levels.

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Photo by: I Do Cars (YouTube)

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 17, at 5:54am ET

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This Kia Stinger engine came out of a 2019 model with roughly 100,000 miles on it. The man who tore it down had been hunting for one for months. Core (trade-in exchange) values on dead Lambda V6 engines have dropped so low that yards stopped bothering to ship them back, so this one came straight from a dealership parts counter.

The teardown, run by the YouTube channel I Do Cars, pulled apart the twin-turbo 3.3-liter G6DP V6 and found four of the six connecting rod bearings spun, metallic debris packed into the oil pump, and shredded bearing material oozing out of the timing chain tensioner. The engine had died just over 100,000 miles, and the host called the damage inside "forbidden glitter" scattered through nearly every part of the motor.

He pulled the valve covers first and found a silvery tint coating on the cylinder head casting, which he identified as powdered bearing material flung there by the spinning camshaft. The oil pan, once removed, was coated in what he described as a shiny, almost decorative layer of minced bearing shells.

How The Kia Stinger Twin-Turbo V6 Failed At 100,000 Miles

Kia Stinger Lambda V6 Teardown - cylinder head

Photos by: I Do Cars (YouTube)

Kia Stinger Lambda V6 Teardown - loose connecting rod bearings

Photos by: I Do Cars (YouTube)

Cracking the rod caps loose confirmed what the metal in the oil had already suggested. Four of the six connecting rod bearings had spun, meaning the bearing shells had rotated inside their housings instead of staying fixed against the crankshaft journal. The host noted the bearings had not fully disintegrated or welded themselves to the crank, which is part of why the engine still turned over by hand despite the damage.

He traced the root cause to the oil control rings, the thin rings meant to scrape excess oil off the cylinder wall before each piston's power stroke. Every ring in this engine was caked with deposits and could not scrape properly, letting the engine draw oil into the combustion chamber on each downstroke. That is consistent oil burning, and if nobody was checking the dipstick, the sump level would quietly drop.

The 3.3-liter V6 is rated at 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque in stock Stinger and Genesis applications, and this particular unit came from an all-wheel-drive car.

Despite the spun bearings, the crankshaft journals showed only moderate wear rather than deep gouging, and the cylinder bores and pistons looked largely undamaged. That combination suggested a slow failure building over a long stretch of miles, which tracks with oil starvation that got worse gradually instead of all at once.

What This Teardown Says About Oil Changes And Engine Longevity

Kia Stinger Lambda V6 Teardown - metal shavings in oil pan

Photo by: I Do Cars (YouTube)

Kia's own documentation for the Kia Stinger spells out two intervals. The 2021 owner's manual lists 6,000 miles or 12 months for normal driving, and 3,000 miles or 6 months under severe conditions, whichever comes first. The teardown host figured this particular engine had gone closer to 9,000 or 10,000 miles between changes, well past either interval.

Stinger owners should also check their VIN against open recalls through NHTSA, since the twin-turbo 3.3-liter has been the subject of more than one campaign. Recall 24V169 covers certain 2018 to 2023 Stingers where the left turbocharger's oil-feed pipe and hose can deteriorate and leak near hot engine components, while recall 23V634 covers 2018 to 2021 models where a fuel pump valve plunger can stick and cause a loss of drive power.

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A warning light or an audible knock on one of these engines is not something to ignore. The host's point was blunt: adding oil to silence a knocking engine does not undo whatever damage already happened inside it, it just buys time before the same failure resurfaces.

Replacement Lambda V6 engines run $4,000 to $6,000 before labor, and an all-wheel-drive Stinger adds considerably more wrench time to swap one in. Against that bill, an oil change every few thousand miles and a habit of popping the hood to check the dipstick looks like the cheaper insurance policy by a wide margin.

More About Engines:

Mercedes Chairman Says Gas And Diesel Engines Still Have 10–15 Years Left

This Porsche 911 Engine Teardown Gets Worse The Deeper It Goes

Why Jeep's New Hurricane Four Turbo Engine Is Actually Insane

Here's Why You Shouldn't Use Racing Oil in Your Street Car's Engine

Source: I Do Cars (YouTube)

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