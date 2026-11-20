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Koenigsegg Is Now Worth $1.4 Billion After New Investment

Christian von Koenigsegg will continue to lead the company’s strategy, innovation, and product vision.

Photo by: Koenigsegg

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 20, at 10:00am ET

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A major financial boost for Koenigsegg has revealed its valuation. The Swedish automaker has secured new investment from a private equity firm, and the deal reportedly values the company at about €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion at today’s exchange rate).

The deal with 65 Equity Partners, a Singapore-based private equity firm that is now a minority shareholder, “will enable Koenigsegg to accelerate its expansion and technology development as well as its business systems,” according to the press release announcing the agreement.

Koenigsegg has grown considerably in recent years, reporting €155 million ($170.4 million) in revenue for 2025. That represents a growth of approximately 80 percent since 2022. Demand continues to outstrip production, with the company employing approximately 800 people worldwide.

Christian In Control

Christian Von Koenigsegg

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Under the agreement, 65 Equity Partners will invest €20 million in Koenigsegg. It will become a minority shareholder and the company's second institutional investor, according to Bloomberg. Chieftain Capital Management, an existing shareholder, will invest additional money, increasing its ownership stake.

Christian von Koenigsegg, the company's founder and CEO, will remain its majority owner. He will continue to lead the company's strategy, innovation, and product vision. Koenigsegg said of the deal:

‘This partnership gives us additional resources to bring our ambitions to life, while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and engineering freedom that define Koenigsegg.’

The company’s chief financial officer, Johan Ekdah, told Bloomberg that the deal is “not about raising cash,” adding that the company can fund its own projects. It does create “headroom for the future.”

What’s Next For Koenigsegg?

Koenigsegg Gemera

Photo by: Koenigsegg

Koenigsegg has started Gemera production, a four-passenger hypercar first unveiled in 2020. It has 2,300 horsepower and 2,028 pound-feet of torque, and the company plans to produce 300.

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In August, the automaker unveiled the CCGT1, a tribute to the CCGT race car that never raced. The CCGT1 is a race car for the road, with a twin-turbocharged V8 that makes up to 1,600 hp on E85 fuel. It can generate more than 1,323 pounds of downforce, and it offers an available in-house track package, a first for the company.

Earlier this year, a report alleged the automaker was considering a bid to go public. The automaker sold a 6 percent stake in 2024. At the time, the company was valued at around $1 billion, but there has been no official announcement of an initial public offering.

More From Koenigsegg

Koenigsegg Recalled Every CC850 In America. All Seven Of Them

First Customer Koenigsegg Gemera Smashed Outside Luxury Hotel

Christian Von Koenigsegg Says No To Electric Vehicles

Koenigsegg Smashes Quarter-Mile Speed Record For Production Cars

Sources: Koenigsegg, Bloomberg

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