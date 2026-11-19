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We Played GTA 6. It's A Car Lovers Paradise

GTA 6 brings a more realistic driving experience and new mechanics that make driving better than ever.

Photo by: Rockstar Games

By: Alberto Carmone

Translated by: Jeff Perez

Nov 19, at 10:51am ET

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Grand Theft Auto 6 is here. Finally. After what felt like an endless wait, one of the most anticipated video games of all time is now in the hands of millions of gamers around the world. And so far, we're impressed.

Whether you're following the main storyline or simply exploring Vice City, there's plenty to keep you busy. And for us car enthusiasts, there's another big reason to jump in: getting behind the wheel of the game's many vehicles has never been better.

Even after just a few hours of gameplay, we've already noticed plenty of changes compared to previous installments. We hit pause on the game (just for a moment) to share our first impressions.

This story originally appeared on Motor1 Italy

Photo by: Rockstar Games

New And Improved Vehicle Physics

If you were hoping for a big improvement in driving physics over GTA 5, you won't be disappointed.

Driving feels less arcade-like than in the previous game, but it's still more forgiving than GTA 4. For many fans, that installment remains the gold standard for realistic driving physics in the series.

In GTA 6, you get a much better sense of each vehicle's weight. Whether you're behind the wheel of a work truck or pushing a sports car to its limits, you'll need to pay attention to braking distances if you want to avoid a crash. The damage physics have also received a noticeable upgrade, with more parts of each vehicle deforming in a way that feels much more realistic than in GTA 5.

Photo by: Rockstar Games

Yes, You Have To Refuel (And Charge)

As recent previews hinted, you'll actually have to refuel your vehicles in GTA 6. A fuel gauge appears in the lower-left corner of the vehicle's HUD, and once the tank drops below a quarter full, a low-fuel warning pops up and points you toward the nearest gas station.

Pull up to a pump, trigger a short animation, and you're good to go.

The same goes for electric vehicles, with charging stations scattered throughout the map. Simply pull up to a station and press the interaction button to start charging. Thankfully, the process is incredibly fast, taking just a few seconds (if only it worked that way in real life).

Tuning And Customization

You can start modifying vehicles fairly early in the game, although money is a little tight at first. There's plenty to play around with, too. Beyond engine upgrades and body modifications, customization goes deeper than it did in GTA 5, with options to change things like the roof and, on pickup trucks, the chassis.

The attention to detail doesn't stop there. A dedicated vehicle menu lets you control various features from behind the wheel, including the windows, hazard lights, turn signals, and headlights. You can also get out and open the hood or trunk.

The trunk is particularly useful, as it doubles as storage for weapons and clothing. That means you can keep a change of clothes handy and switch outfits to help shake the police after a chase.

Photo by: Rockstar Games

Not Every Car Can Be Stolen

There's even a smartphone app that lets you identify vehicles out on the street. Among the information it provides is each car's anti-theft system, which gives you an idea of how difficult it'll be to steal.

Older, simpler vehicles are relatively easy to take, requiring little more than a few inputs with the analog sticks. Newer and more advanced cars are a different story. You'll need to clone a key or unlock certain skills to get past their security systems. Otherwise, you might not even be able to get inside, let alone start the engine.

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That's not exactly ideal when you're trying to make a quick getaway from the police. Or an angry car owner.

Of course, these are just our impressions from the first few hours of gameplay. Leonida already feels like a world packed with things to discover, and it'll likely take days, weeks, or even months to uncover everything Rockstar has added to the sixth mainline Grand Theft Auto game.

More From GTA

GTA 6 Has Already Made $1.18 Billion. It's Not Even Out Yet

GTA 6 Is Finally Getting Real Racing (Update)

Gallery: GTA 6: All The Cars And Features

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Source: Rockstar Games

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