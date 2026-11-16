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GTA 6 Has Already Made $1.18 Billion. It's Not Even Out Yet

GTA 6 has reportedly racked up 12.13 million pre-orders ahead of its November 19 launch, with many buyers opting for the $100 Ultimate Edition.

Photo by: Rockstar Games

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 16, at 9:48am ET

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Grand Theft Auto 6 isn't even officially here yet, but the hype surrounding the game is already through the roof. With Rockstar Games' long-awaited sequel just days away, new estimates suggest it has already generated more than $1 billion in pre-order revenue.

According to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, GTA 6 had racked up approximately 12.13 million digital pre-orders worldwide as of November 13. That's reportedly generated around $1.18 billion in revenue, making it one of the biggest launches in gaming history even before it hits the shelves

Those figures are based on third-party estimates, not official sales numbers from Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. Still, they give us a pretty good idea of just how excited people are for the latest installment in the GTA franchise.

PS5 Accounts For The Majority Of GTA 6 Pre-Orders

Unsurprisingly, Sony's PlayStation 5 appears to be the platform of choice for GTA 6 buyers. Sensor Tower estimates that around 75 percent of all digital pre-orders came through the PlayStation Store. That's roughly 9.08 million copies, generating an estimated $880 million in revenue.

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S account for the remaining 25 percent, or approximately 3.05 million pre-orders. Those purchases reportedly generated another $300 million.

Both platforms have also confirmed that GTA 6 has broken their respective storefront records. Sony says the game is the most pre-ordered title in PlayStation Store history, while Microsoft confirmed it's the most pre-ordered game ever on the Microsoft Store.

Neither company has shared exact figures, though.

GTA 6's $100 Edition Is Helping Drive Revenue

What's also interesting is just how much money players are willing to spend on the game. GTA 6 comes in two editions: the standard version costs $79.99, while the more expensive Ultimate Edition costs $99.99.

That higher price doesn't seem to be putting people off. According to Reuters, citing Sensor Tower data, nearly 90 percent of GTA 6 pre-orders were for the Ultimate Edition as of the end of August.

The latest revenue estimates suggest players are still gravitating toward the more expensive version. Divide the reported $1.18 billion in revenue by 12.13 million pre-orders, and you're looking at roughly $97 per copy.

Rockstar Is Expecting A Record-Breaking Launch

Take-Two Interactive hasn't shared an official pre-order total, but company executives have made it clear that demand is exceeding expectations.

During the company's November 9 earnings announcement, CEO Strauss Zelnick said pre-orders were continuing to reach unprecedented levels. He went a step further during the earnings call, saying they were "tracking far in excess of our initial expectations."

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GTA 6 is scheduled to launch November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game takes players back to Vice City, this time as part of a much larger fictional state called Leonida.

The story follows Jason and Lucia as they navigate a Florida-inspired criminal underworld. After years of anticipation and multiple delays, Rockstar is finally getting ready to let players loose in its latest open-world playground.

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GTA VI Is Exactly One Month Away. The Final Trailer Looks Awesome

Grand Theft Auto Won't Leave the US. The Game's Co-Founder Explains Why

Source: via HudWire

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