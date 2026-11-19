Home

Ford

Mustang

News

This 840-HP Mustang Fastback Blends Classic Looks With Modern Tech

Vintage Modern’s Vintage Fastback pairs an S650 Mustang chassis with an Eleanor-style carbon body, 840 horsepower, and long build times.

Photo by: Vintage Modern

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 19, at 2:22am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Vintage Modern just pulled the wraps off its first non-truck build, and it wears the silhouette everyone already knows. The Atlanta company's new Vintage Fastback pays tribute to the Eleanor-style 1967 Shelby GT500. Underneath the carbon-fiber skin sits a current Ford Mustang.

The car debuted at an invitation-only preview on November 18, then went public at Retromobile New York, running November 19 through 22. Vintage Modern built its reputation on the Modern Classic truck. The Fastback is its first step into a new segment entirely.

"The Vintage Fastback is a car we've always wanted to build," said Chau Nguyen, the company's founder and CEO.

"We've blended classic inspired design with modern safety, technology and performance. This is what Vintage Modern was created to do."

The body rides on a current seventh-generation S650 platform rather than a restored original chassis.

S650 Mustang Platform And Power

Vintage Modern Eleanor Tribute S650 Mustang

Photo by: Vintage Modern

The standard engine is a 5.0-liter V8 making 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque. That matches the regular Coyote output in the current Mustang lineup, and it's the entry point before anyone touches the options sheet.

Order the car with the optional 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger and output jumps to 840 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque on 93-octane fuel.

Media reports claim a 0-to-60-mph estimate of roughly 2.8 to 2.9 seconds for the supercharged car, a number from Vintage Modern that hasn't been independently verified. US pricing is reportedly at $295,000, well above any factory Mustang trim.

Each car starts as a hand-laid carbon-fiber body built in Detroit, then gets assembled and finished at Vintage Modern's Atlanta facility. The company says that process takes more than 900 hours per vehicle. First-year output is expected to land around just 100 cars.

Gallery: Vintage Modern Eleanor Tribute S650 Mustang

46

Source: Vintage Modern

Transmissions, MagneRide, And Brembo Brakes

Buyers pick between a six-speed manual with rev matching or a 10-speed automatic with steering-wheel paddle shifters, the same gearbox setup Ford uses across the current Mustang lineup. Underneath, the car runs MagneRide adaptive suspension paired with Brembo brakes for stopping power.

An active-valve exhaust offers four modes: Quiet, Normal, Sport and Track. Six selectable drive modes, Normal, Sport, Slippery, Track, Drag Strip and Custom, cover everything from daily driving to a drag strip launch.

What do you think?

View

Comments

Safety hardware includes eight airbags, crumple zones, side-impact beams, electronic stability control, traction control and anti-lock brakes. Vintage Modern says the Fastback will meet applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and will undergo physical crash testing. That separates this build from a typical low-volume restomod that skips federal testing entirely.

Personalization runs deep. Each owner commissions their Vintage Fastback personally, choosing from more than 40 standard paint colors, paint-to-sample finishes and stripe options, along with interior and performance configurations. Interior choices include pleated, diamond-quilted or woven seating, with leather, Alcantara and billet-aluminum trim throughout the cabin.

Source: Vintage Modern

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





12 Cars That Should Easily Make It To 250,000 Miles





Lamborghini's New 907-HP Spyder Has A Roof That Actually Improves Handling





Nissan Reveals One Key Design Detail About The Next GT-R





Toyota's New Small Truck Is A Corolla Cross With A Bed





Cadillac XT6 Is Returning, And It Won't Be An EV. Here's Everything We Know

Latest Stories

This 840-HP Mustang Fastback Blends Classic Looks With Modern Tech Nov 19 - Aftermarket / Tuning -

Watch A Chinese SUV Tow A Boeing 747 Using Only Two Wheels Nov 19 - Weird -

Lamborghini's New 907-HP Spyder Has A Roof That Actually Improves Handling Nov 18 - Official -

Running Out Of Gas Once Probably Won't Hurt Your Car. Making It A Habit Might Nov 18 - Motor101 -

Mercedes Admits It Went Too Far With Screens. But Says Digital Controls 'Still Feel Right' Nov 18 - Technology -

America's Speed Limits Make No Sense Nov 18 - Motor101 -

Toyota's Tiny Pickup Could Come To America As A $25,000 Import Nov 18 - Official -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Ford Would Rather Buy Emissions Credits Than Ditch The Mustang's V8





Watch A Chinese SUV Tow A Boeing 747 Using Only Two Wheels





Ford Will Sell The Dark Horse SC's V8 And DCT, Minus The Mustang





Lamborghini's New 907-HP Spyder Has A Roof That Actually Improves Handling





The Ford Mustang Cobra Arrives 'Late 2027' (Update)





Running Out Of Gas Once Probably Won't Hurt Your Car. Making It A Habit Might





2028 Ford Mustang GTD Gets A Special Edition 125 Years In The Making