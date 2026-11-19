Home

News

Weird

Watch A Chinese SUV Tow A Boeing 747 Using Only Two Wheels

Denza turned its Bao 5 SUV into an unlikely airport tug, and it didn't even need all four wheels to get the job done.

Photo by: Denza

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 19, at 2:20am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Long before the messy Dieselgate fiasco, the Volkswagen Group was showing the immense capabilities of its TDI powertrains. I’m old enough to remember when the V10-powered Touareg could tow a Boeing 747 back in 2006, before Porsche used a Cayenne S Diesel to pull an even heavier Airbus A380 in 2017.

But that was then, and this is now. BYD's premium Denza brand has pulled another aviation-related publicity stunt, but this time with a twist: its Bao 5 SUV towed a Boeing 747-400 using just two wheels. The rather unusual demonstration took place at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, England, where the rugged plug-in hybrid pulled an aircraft weighing approximately 180 tons.

Denza claims this is the first time a production vehicle has towed a plane on two wheels, and the first time a Boeing 747 has been towed using electric power alone. There were actually three separate runs. The Bao 5 initially pulled the jumbo jet on all four wheels before repeating the exercise on three wheels. For the grand finale, engineers removed two wheels, leaving the SUV to do the job with only two driven wheels.

Some Modifications, But The Powertrain Was Left Untouched

Across all three attempts, the vehicle covered a combined distance of 1,600 meters (5,249 feet), roughly equivalent to four laps of an athletics track. Unlike some previous automotive towing stunts, this wasn't a heavily modified machine. Denza used a production-specification Bao 5 in Ultimate trim, making only a handful of changes to prepare it for the challenge.

Engineers fabricated a special towing attachment to connect the SUV to the aircraft. They also removed the passenger seats to make room for substantial ballast, adding 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds) when running on three wheels and 4,500 kilograms (9,921 pounds) for the final two-wheel attempt. Small stabilizers were fitted to the axles to compensate for removing the other wheels.

Importantly, Denza left the plug-in hybrid powertrain completely untouched. The setup combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with three electric motors: one driving each axle and a third serving as a generator. In the Ultimate specification, the system develops 544 horsepower and 760 Nm (560 lb-ft) of torque.

The front electric motor produces up to 272 hp and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft), while the rear motor delivers 388 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). The latter is particularly relevant to this unusual demonstration, as the powertrain's ability to maximize torque at the driven wheels helped the Bao 5 get the enormous aircraft moving.

Denza BAO 5 tows Boeing 747-400

Photo by: Denza

British Weather Didn't Make Things Easy

As if towing a 180-ton aircraft on two wheels wasn't difficult enough, the weather complicated matters. Initial practice runs went smoothly, but torrential rain on the day of the final attempts reduced available traction. The team eventually waited for the runway to dry sufficiently before completing the two-wheel run.

Denza says post-run inspections revealed no signs of excessive stress on the powertrain, chassis, or tires. That's quite a reassuring result considering the punishment the SUV had just endured. The Boeing 747-400 used for the stunt retired from active service in 2020 but still retains its engines and fully furnished cabin.

For context, the Bao 5 isn't particularly lightweight even before engineers start filling its cabin with ballast. The production model tips the scales at a porky 3,035 kilograms (6,691 pounds), measures 4,921 mm (193.7 inches) long, and has a maximum towing capacity of 2,500 kg (5,512 lbs). In other words, its official towing rating is nowhere near the weight of the aircraft it just pulled.

Denza BAO 5 tows Boeing 747-400

6

Source: Denza

What do you think?

View

Comments

Denza has put its own spin on the aircraft-hauling tradition, though the two-wheel aspect makes this demonstration even more unusual. Whether pulling a jumbo jet is a convincing reason to buy a plug-in hybrid SUV is another matter entirely.

Still, if you ever need to move a grounded Boeing 747 and happen to have a Bao 5 nearby, you apparently won't need all four wheels to get the job done.

You Also Might Like:

7 Most Incredible Truck And SUV Towing Records

So DMC Built Aircraft Tugs Back In The Day, You Can Buy One For Cheap

10 Trucks With the Best Towing Capacity for 2025

The Lexus GX550 Tows Like a Dream: Review

Source: Denza

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





12 Cars That Should Easily Make It To 250,000 Miles





Lamborghini's New 907-HP Spyder Has A Roof That Actually Improves Handling





Nissan Reveals One Key Design Detail About The Next GT-R





Toyota's New Small Truck Is A Corolla Cross With A Bed





Cadillac XT6 Is Returning, And It Won't Be An EV. Here's Everything We Know

Latest Stories

This 840-HP Mustang Fastback Blends Classic Looks With Modern Tech Nov 19 - Aftermarket / Tuning -

Watch A Chinese SUV Tow A Boeing 747 Using Only Two Wheels Nov 19 - Weird -

Lamborghini's New 907-HP Spyder Has A Roof That Actually Improves Handling Nov 18 - Official -

Running Out Of Gas Once Probably Won't Hurt Your Car. Making It A Habit Might Nov 18 - Motor101 -

Mercedes Admits It Went Too Far With Screens. But Says Digital Controls 'Still Feel Right' Nov 18 - Technology -

America's Speed Limits Make No Sense Nov 18 - Motor101 -

Toyota's Tiny Pickup Could Come To America As A $25,000 Import Nov 18 - Official -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars Later, This Overengineered Jet Turbine Keeps Dust Out Of Truck Beds





This 840-HP Mustang Fastback Blends Classic Looks With Modern Tech





BMW Uses A Weird 1990s AI Car To Mock 'Boring' Designs





Lamborghini's New 907-HP Spyder Has A Roof That Actually Improves Handling





This Street-Legal V8-Powered Radio Flyer Wagon Just Sold For $75,000





Running Out Of Gas Once Probably Won't Hurt Your Car. Making It A Habit Might





This Copper Maserati Looks Like Nothing Else On The Road