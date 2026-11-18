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Rolls-Royce Turns Backgammon Into A Luxury Work Of Art

The Rolls-Royce Backgammon Set uses a machined hinge, rich veneers, and leather to echo the 1938 Wraith’s onboard board.

Photo by: Rolls-Royce

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 18, at 6:45am ET

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Rolls-Royce just put a board game through the same design process it uses for its cars. The marque's Bespoke Collective has built a Backgammon Set, and it's available to order now through Rolls-Royce showrooms and Private Office boutiques.

The project took over a year to develop, and it uses the same materials and finishing techniques Rolls-Royce applies to its cabins. The set also revives a detail from the brand's own archive: a 1938 Wraith built with a backgammon board inside its rear passenger compartment.

Automotive Craft Brought To The Home

Rolls-Royce Backgammon Set

Photo by: Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce developed the set at its Home at Goodwood. That 1938 Wraith sits at the center of how the marque talks about the project. Jabran Syed, Accessories Designer at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said backgammon has "long been part of many of our clients' lives, even appearing within a Rolls-Royce as far back as 1938."

Syed added that the set "continues to be enjoyed by clients wherever they gather today," tying a tournament-size board to the same clientele the marque builds cars for. The case is finished with the brand's Placed Perforation motif, a pattern pulled straight from its automotive design language.

Rolls-Royce describes the whole object around a 5,000-year figure for backgammon's history. The marque calls the set a modern take on one of the oldest games still played. That fits how it talks about other Bespoke Collective projects, where craft tied to the cars extends into objects clients keep at home.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Backgammon Set

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Source: Rolls-Royce

Materials And Mechanical Hinge

The hinge is the set's centerpiece. It's machined from a single billet of aluminum, hand-polished and anodized, and it carries a self-centering Spirit of Ecstasy that stays upright as the case opens.

Opening the case rotates a central spine in the opposite direction to reveal the board and the stored pieces.

The playing surface is book-matched walnut, cut at 55 degrees, with marquetry points made from Royal Walnut and Smoked Eucalyptus. Sunset and Sunrise natural-grain leather lines the interior, the same palette Rolls-Royce draws on for its bespoke cabin details.

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The pieces themselves are machined from a bauxite-infused composite, finished in Deep Night Sky black and Antarctica white rather than painted or dyed. The set includes a hexagonal anodized-aluminum die and dice shakers with leather-trimmed bases, matching the board's tournament-size format.

Rolls-Royce has not announced a price for the Backgammon Set. Clients can commission one through the marque's showrooms or its Private Office boutiques, the same channels used for other Bespoke Collective pieces.

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Source: Rolls-Royce

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