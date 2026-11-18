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Waymo Is Banned From California Freeways After A Series Of Incidents

California DMV incidents on Route 101 and Interstate 280 now affect Waymo freeway rides in Phoenix, Miami, Austin, and beyond.

Photo by: Waymo

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 18, at 3:04am ET

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Waymo has pulled its self-driving cars off freeways in every market where it runs them. The move comes days after the California Department of Motor Vehicles found the company's driverless freeway operations posed "an imminent hazard to public safety" over recurring incursions into construction zones.

The DMV modified Waymo's deployment permit on November 11, 2026, adding a freeway operating restriction. That followed repeated incidents of vehicles driving into active work zones, plus a viral clip of a Waymo trying to pass a police traffic break.

The pause hits freeway rides in all of Waymo's current highway markets, even though the DMV's order only covers California. It's the second time this year the company has had to halt freeway rides in the state after safety issues on highways triggered a pause.

Waymo Freeway Operations Pause Across US Markets

Waymo runs driverless rides in 15 metro areas. Freeway service had only been available in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles County, Phoenix, Miami, and Austin. All of those freeway corridors are now affected, even though the DMV's authority stops at California's state line.

A Waymo spokesperson said in a statement:

'We are working with the California DMV and other state officials diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations.'

The company says surface-street rides continue as normal, and it's still testing on freeways with trained specialists behind the wheel.

This isn't Waymo's first freeway timeout. The company paused highway rides in a recall tied to construction zone detection back in May 2026. It filed a federal recall report in June describing more than a dozen incursions into closed freeway work zones, then resumed service later in the year.

Waymo has leaned on its safety record in prior disputes. The company points to a claimed 95 percent reduction in serious crashes compared with human-driven vehicles and an 82 percent cut in injury-causing crashes across its rider-only miles.

That track record didn't stop California from tightening the rules on freeway use.

California DMV Incidents

The DMV pointed to two specific incidents from early November. On November 5, 2026, three Waymo vehicles entered an active closure on US Route 101 near Burlingame. The agency says the incursion fits a pattern of "recurrent incursions" into construction zones that earlier corrective measures hadn't fixed.

The following day, a Waymo vehicle tried to pass California Highway Patrol units running a traffic break on Interstate 280 in San Francisco, the freeway that cuts through Silicon Valley. Footage of the encounter showed an officer swerving in front of the car to force it to slow down. The clip circulated widely before the DMV's order became public on November 17.

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A Waymo spokesperson said the Route 101 incident "did not involve any injuries or collisions." The company said it "took public feedback seriously" while working on fixes, and called the episodes "largely isolated incidents." Riders have flagged similar hesitation before, including an Austin rider's account of a Waymo veering into oncoming traffic.

Before freeways reopen, the DMV wants proof that Waymo's driverless freeway system can reliably detect and respond to construction zones, emergency vehicles, and other roadway hazards. The agency will review whatever corrective steps the company submits under the modified permit. It has not given any timeline for when that process might conclude.

More On Waymo:

Toyota And Waymo Join Forces To Launch Driverless bZ4X Fleet In 2027

Waymo Won't Go Where Americans Need It Most. But Why?

My First Waymo Ride Was Really Underwhelming, And That’s Scary

Hyundai and Waymo announce partnership for autonomous driving

Source: CNN

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