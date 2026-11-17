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A Waymo Robotaxi Tried To Pass Police Cars. It Didn't Go Well

CHP confirmed officers formed a moving blockade on northbound I-280, forcing the driverless Waymo to fall back in line behind patrol cars.

Photo by: ABC 7

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 17, at 6:36am ET

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A driverless Waymo vehicle met a California Highway Patrol traffic break on northbound I-280 on Friday, November 6, and tried to get past it. Officers were not having it.

Passenger video of the encounter has racked up more than 3.3 million views since it surfaced. CHP confirmed the sequence to local media, and the footage lines up with the agency's account.

Waymo Ultimately Stayed Behind The CHP Traffic Break

CHP had closed off lanes to clear debris from the freeway, a routine maneuver known as a traffic break. Officers slow and hold traffic behind patrol cars while a hazard gets cleared. The Waymo approached the stopped line of cars near John Daly Boulevard and started looking for a way around it.

Video recorded from the first row of traffic shows the driverless car edging toward an opening near the CHP units and then hesitating. The clip captured the full sequence from that vantage point, including the moment officers closed the gap.

Instagram user @luluesque also posted the footage, captioning it "California Highway Patrol Blockade 1, Waymo 0." The Waymo eventually gave up the attempt and settled back into the stopped lane with everyone else. That's the part CHP emphasized in its statement.

A Reddit user who goes by WeldAE called the episode a learning moment rather than a scandal. "These are interesting corner cases. I do not think this is a negative post at all, just something that needs more improvement," WeldAE wrote.

CHP Used Patrol Cars To Block The Waymo On I-280

CHP told NBC Bay Area that multiple officers maneuvered their cruisers to physically prevent the Waymo from passing the traffic break. One cruiser is seen swerving into the gap the Waymo was aiming for, cutting off the path before the car could slip through.

The agency also said it had not been in contact with Waymo about the incident beforehand or after. There was no coordination between the officers on scene and the vehicle's remote operators. Officers improvised the blocking maneuver in the moment.

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This isn't the first time a Waymo has drawn attention for how it handles unusual road situations. The company's vehicles have previously been recorded veering into oncoming traffic and driving through a flooded street, each clip prompting its own round of scrutiny.

Riders have also reported getting boxed in behind the company's own fleet, including one passenger who said they were stuck behind a cluster of Waymos for 50 minutes. No citation was reported in connection with the I-280 incident, and CHP's public statement stopped at describing how the traffic break was enforced.

More From Waymo:

Toyota And Waymo Join Forces To Launch Driverless bZ4X Fleet In 2027

Waymo Is Facing A Major Recall Because They Might Enter Freeway Construction Zones

Hyundai and Waymo announce partnership for autonomous driving

Waymo's Zeekr Robotaxi Spied During Cold-Weather Development

Source: @luluesque via Guessing Headlights

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