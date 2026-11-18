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Kia's Future Lineup Could Include A Hydrogen Minivan: Report

An internal Kia labor document maps out Korean production for Carnival, Sorento Hybrid, EV7, and Tasman while leaving specs and markets unconfirmed.

Photo by: Kia

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 18, at 2:40am ET

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Kia's own labor union may have just leaked the company's product roadmap through 2029. A document from Kia's Employment Stability Committee, meant for internal use, lists specific factories, specific years, and a fuel-cell Carnival that would be Kia's first production hydrogen vehicle.

The paper also points to a new Sorento Hybrid, a fresh pickup variant for the Tasman, and an electric SUV called EV7. Kia has not confirmed any of it publicly.

Kia's Leaked Plan Covers Carnival, Sorento, EV7, And Tasman

2026 Hyundai Nexo Hydrogen Vehicle

Photo by: Hyundai

The document assigns the next-generation Carnival, internally coded KA5, to Kia's Gwangmyeong plant. The same factory is tied to the hydrogen version of that van, which the leaked paper describes as Kia's first production hydrogen model.

The Employment Stability Committee's document reportedly states that the hydrogen Carnival "would most likely use the fuel cell technology from Hyundai Motor Group." That line is the closest thing to a technical detail anywhere in the leak.

Kia's Hwaseong plant gets a redesigned Sorento Hybrid for 2028, according to the paper. The current Sorento was Korea's best-selling vehicle in both 2024 and 2025, with domestic sales topping 100,000 units in 2025. That gives Kia a clear reason to keep the nameplate's hybrid lineup current.

Gwangju Plant 3 is where the leak places the mid-size EV7 electric SUV, though it does not confirm dimensions or seating layout. The same factory would also build an updated Bongo commercial truck as part of a future-vehicle program funded by about 3 trillion won in new investment through 2029.

Kia's Hanam plant would shift from large-bus production to focus on military vehicles.

Kia's Hydrogen Carnival Targets 2029 Production

2026 Hyundai Nexo HTWO Hydrogen Engine

Photo by: Hyundai

The leaked schedule puts hydrogen Carnival production at Gwangmyeong in 2029, a date that appears across every version of the leak that's surfaced so far. That timing would make it the first hydrogen model Kia has ever built on a production line.

Nothing in the document says whether the hydrogen Carnival sells outside South Korea. Hydrogen infrastructure in the US remains sparse outside of California, which makes a wide domestic rollout an open question even if Kia confirms the plan.

The EV7 carries the same 2029 production date at Gwangju, per the leak, but with even less technical detail attached. Kia hasn't said what platform it rides on, what battery options it gets, or whether the name sticks once the SUV actually reaches a reveal.

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The Tasman gets the vaguest treatment of any model in the document. The paper reportedly mentions product improvements and a possible Tasman SUV variant, without a factory assignment or a date. That's well short of what's confirmed for the PV7 electric van Kia previewed this year and the PV5 camper van Kia has already detailed.

Until Kia issues its own statement, every date and every spec tied to this leak stays unofficial.

More On Hyundai:

Hyundai and Skoda cooperate on hydrogen

Hyundai Says The Biggest Challenge For Hydrogen Cars Is Finding Customers

Hyundai Reportedly Halts Development Of Hydrogen Tech [UPDATE]

The New Hyundai Nexo Shows Hydrogen Isn't Dead

Source: TheKoreanCarBlog

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