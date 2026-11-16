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F1 Car, MotoGP Bike, Rally Car And Snowmobile Face Off On A Frozen Lake

Dani Pedrosa’s KTM RC16, fitted with custom spiked wheels, outruns a Formula 1 car, snowmobile, rally car, and Pro 4 truck on a frozen lake.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 16, at 7:59am ET

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Five race vehicles that have no business sharing a track lined up on a frozen lake in Eagle River, Wisconsin, on November 12. Only one of them crossed the finish line first by choice rather than accident. Dani Pedrosa, riding a MotoGP bike fitted with custom spiked wheels, beat an Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 car, a snowmobile, a Pro 4 truck, and a rally car in the first-ever Red Bull Ultimate Winter Race.

The event was staged across 107 acres of ice in below-freezing conditions. It built on the original Red Bull Ultimate Race held in Houston in 2024, but this time the machines faced a surface none of them were designed for, and that leveled the field in ways raw horsepower couldn't fix.

How Pedrosa's MotoGP Bike Won On Ice

Red Bull Ultimate Winter Race

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Pedrosa's KTM RC16 carried custom-crafted spiked wheels built for the lake's icy surface. The lightweight bike used that advantage early, building a gap off the start before relying on precise racing line choice through the course's tighter turns to hold it. Pedrosa said:

'The start was crucial because my bike is one of the lightest vehicles, so I knew if I could gain a gap early, I could be more cautious through the turns. The second key was the line choice, because the turns were quite tight, so I needed the perfect line to give me the straightest routes. I was definitely surprised how well the engine held up in these conditions.'

Patrick Friesacher finished second in the Oracle Red Bull Racing car, nearly stealing the win with his cornering before the finish. Friesacher pointed to the gap between this race and the Houston event two years earlier, where track conditions and vehicle setup were nothing alike. Friesacher said:

'Given it was -17 degrees Celsius, we made some modifications to the tires and ride height. I would use longer spikes like Dani next time, but everything else was fine. Compared to Houston, it was tricky because you sometimes went into the corner too quickly, had understeering and no traction, so to do that fine-tuning you really needed to be able to adapt.'

Why The Track Had Different Routes For Each Vehicle

Red Bull Ultimate Winter Race

Photos by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Ultimate Winter Race

Photos by: Red Bull Content Pool

Organizers built shortcuts and unique sections into the course to offset the natural edge that ice-ready machines held over the rest of the field. Non-winter vehicles got shorter inside lines, while vehicles already built for snow and ice took longer outside routes.

Snowmobile racer Gunnar Sterne, viewed on paper as the best-suited competitor for the course, ran the longest route of the five. Andrew Carlson, meanwhile, launched his Pro 4 truck off a jump at the start, a setup unique to his course among the field.

Sterne still had to fight through the same unpredictable conditions as everyone else to stay competitive, even with that track disadvantage built in for him. He came in with more cold-weather racing experience than the other four drivers combined. Sterne said:

'I knew going into this race that whoever had the most traction on the ice would do the best, and I also came in with the most experience racing in these conditions. I never thought I'd be out here racing against F1 and MotoGP on ice. A lot of the other competitors were definitely finding out that it's a lot harder to hook up on ice and snow.'

Gallery: Red Bull Ultimate Winter Race

14

Source: Red Bull

What The Other Drivers Said About Racing On Ice

Rally veteran Scott Speed and Pro 4 driver Andrew Carlson both brought more cold-weather credentials into the event than the circuit-racing side of the field. Both said they were struck by how the F1 car and MotoGP bike managed to adapt on the frozen surface.

"Watching arguably one of the best designed racecars ever (the F1) struggle to find traction was really something," Speed said.

Carlson watched Pedrosa's bike gain speed lap after lap despite the obvious risk of a single slide costing him the race. He said the MotoGP rider's progress stood out among everything else on track that day.

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"There's some real risk with the MotoGP if he lost traction, so to see how he got faster with each lap was very impressive," Carlson said.

The result put a street bike ahead of a championship-winning F1 chassis, a snowmobile built for exactly this terrain, and a truck engineered for raw power. None of them found the traction Pedrosa did. We have previously covered Bugatti's own hypercars drifting on ice, but never a five-way crossover quite like this one.

More From Red Bull:

A Farm Tractor Just Set A Record At An F1 Track

Watch Max Verstappen Pass 100 Karts In 14 Laps, Chaos Ensued

See Red Bull, AlphaTauri F1 Drivers Race Honda Kei Trucks In Wild Challenges

The Red Bull RB17 Is 'The Ultimate Car'

Source: Red Bull

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