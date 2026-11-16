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The Average Bugatti Buyer Is Just 42 Years Old. One Customer Owns 14 Of Them

The average customer age has dropped by a decade, and the company's US boss hasn't received a single request for an EV.

Photo by: Bugatti

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 16, at 6:48am ET

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Bugatti might be associated with old money, extravagant lifestyles, and collectors who have spent decades accumulating exotic cars. However, its customer base is getting younger. The average Bugatti customer age has fallen from 52 to approximately 42, as the brand attracts more younger buyers. That's quite a shift for a brand whose multimillion-dollar hypercars aren't exactly impulse purchases.

The interesting statistic comes from Sascha Doering, CEO of Bugatti of the Americas. In an interview with ABC News, the executive said the Molsheim brand is seeing growing interest from younger buyers. He didn't provide a detailed breakdown of the demographics. Still, the 10-year drop in the average customer age suggests Bugatti is successfully attracting a new generation of ultra-wealthy enthusiasts with obscene amounts of money to burn.

Bugatti's younger clientele doesn't mean its existing customers are losing interest. Quite the opposite. Doering revealed that one North American customer owns an astonishing 14 cars from the French marque. Yes, fourteen. That's quite a collection, even by the standards of people who can afford to spend millions on a single vehicle.

Bugatti Destrier

Photo by: Bugatti

Nobody Has Asked For An Electric Bugatti

Despite attracting younger buyers, Bugatti isn't getting pressure from customers to abandon combustion engines. Asked whether anyone had approached him requesting an all-electric hypercar, Doering gave a straightforward answer: "No."

This goes to show Mate Rimac was right on the money when he convinced the Volkswagen Group to develop a V16 hybrid powertrain for the Chiron's successor, despite Bugatti's former parent company wanting a purely electric replacement. The lack of interest in an EV is hardly surprising, considering the brand's identity has always revolved around massive engines.

The Rimac Nevera's shorter-than-planned production run suggests that one-percenters don’t really care for electric hypercars. Bugatti Rimac could have easily created a Bugatti-flavored version of the Nevera with different styling inside and out. Instead, it teamed up with Cosworth to develop a naturally aspirated 8.3-liter V16, giving the Tourbillon a character that a battery-powered hypercar couldn't replicate.

Bugatti Bolide

Photo by: Bugatti

Bugatti's Wealthy Clientele Keeps Coming Back For More

Customer loyalty is another important part of the business. Around 35 percent of Bugatti owners have two or more cars from the brand, while nearly 70 percent of Tourbillon buyers are previous customers. That's an impressive retention rate, especially considering the four-year wait between ordering and taking delivery of the latest hypercar.

The company has delivered 353 modern Bugattis to North American customers over the past 20 years. That's the largest concentration of modern Bugattis in any single market worldwide, and the region's importance has grown considerably. North America accounted for roughly 20 to 25 percent of global sales when Bugatti first entered the market in 2006 with the already legendary Veyron. Today, its share has climbed to between 35 and 45 percent.

2025 was Bugatti's best year in North America, with 60 cars delivered through a network of 12 dealerships in the United States, one in Canada, and another in Mexico. Despite stronger demand, the company has no plans to ramp up production, keeping annual output at around 100 units to preserve high residual values. After all, some customers buy these cars purely as investments.

For now, the company seems perfectly comfortable sticking with its established formula. Its customers are getting younger, but they still want the unmistakable experience of a Bugatti. And if one enthusiast owning 14 cars is any indication, the brand isn't having much trouble keeping its most loyal buyers happy.

Bugatti FKP Hommage

25

Source: Bugatti

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Rolls-Royce And Bentley Buys Are Also Getting Younger

There's an interesting comparison to make with other high-end automakers. According to Automotive News, the average Rolls-Royce customer is now just 40 years old, even younger than Bugatti's average age of 42. That's a remarkable shift for a brand traditionally associated with an older clientele. It seems that in the world of ultra-luxury cars, having a younger customer base is no longer an exception.

Bentley is experiencing a similar shift in its customer demographics. Earlier this year, Michael Rocco, president and CEO of Bentley Americas, told Forbes the Crewe-based company is also attracting younger buyers. He added that the introduction of the third-generation Continental GT in 2019 marked a turning point. Sportier styling packages and bolder color combinations have helped Bentley attract younger buyers, many of whom aren't particularly fond of chrome, once considered a hallmark of luxury.

More From Bugatti:

Someone Stole A Bugatti From The Factory. Mate Rimac Chased Them In A 911

Bugatti Might Pair Its V16 Engine With A Manual Gearbox

Bugatti Restores One-Off Veyron With A Mirror-Like Aluminum Body

Bugatti Gets It: Screens Are Not Luxury

Sources: ABC News, Automotive News, Forbes

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