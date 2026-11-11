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Rimac's Electric Hypercar Is Dead Earlier Than Expected

Rimac originally planned to build 150 examples, but Mate Rimac says the electric hypercar accomplished what it needed to.

Photo by: Rimac

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 11, at 1:00pm ET

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Rimac is wrapping up Nevera production. The Croatian automaker is building the last 10 Nevera Rs, which should all be delivered to customers by the end of this year, and then that’s it.

In an Instagram video, Mate Rimac reveals that Rimac Automobili will have produced 71 Nevera hypercars since deliveries began in 2022. Fifty-one are normal Neveras, while the other 20 are Nevera Rs.

When the company revealed in 2018 what would become the Nevera, it had initially planned to produce 150 examples. Despite that, Mate is quite satisfied. At the end of the clip, the CEO says:

‘I think it is still a pretty good achievement. It’s the most sold electric hypercar in the world. And without that, there wouldn’t be the Tourbillon today; there wouldn’t be this factory. So, it did its job. I think it’s a quite cool car...that will have its place in history. And thank you to all the owners who are part of this incredible journey.’

Motor1 has reached out to Rimac for more information.

A True Hypercar

Rimac first revealed the Nevera in 2018 as the C Two concept, and it posted some wild numbers. The four electric motors produced 1,914 horsepower and could propel the hypercar to 60 miles per hour in just 1.85 seconds.

The Nevera can reach a top speed of 258 mph and cover the quarter-mile in 9.1 seconds. Somehow, the Nevera R is faster. The production version would debut in 2021.

The Nevera R makes 2,107 hp, cutting the 0-60 time to 1.74 seconds. It can go from 0 to 124 mph in 4.38 seconds and needs just 8.66 seconds to hit 186 mph. The Nevera R can complete the quarter-mile in 8.23 seconds.

What's Next For Rimac?

Verne Robotaxi

Beyond the Nevera, Rimac Group has expanded well beyond the hypercar market. It has multiple divisions, including Rimac Technology that develops and supplies advanced EV components.

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Rimac Group also has a major stake in Bugatti Rimac, the 2021 joint venture. The partnerships have spawned the Bugatti Tourbillion, a hybrid hypercar with three electric motors and a naturally aspirated 8.3-liter V16 that produces 1,800 hp.

Rimac also has Verne, an autonomous robotaxi—akin to the Tesla Cybercab—and a ride-hailing service. Rimac unveiled Verne in 2024 and began operations earlier this year.

Read More Rimac News

Someone Stole A Bugatti From The Factory. Mate Rimac Chased Them In A 911

Mate Rimac Has A Bold Prediction For The Future Of Supercars

Did Mate Rimac Just Hint At A V16 Bugatti With A True Three-Pedal Manual?

Meet Rimac's Rarest Hypercar Yet

Source: Mate Rimac / Instagram via Auto Motor Und Sport

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