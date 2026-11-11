Home

Lucid

News

Lucid's Sub-$50,000 Electric SUV Is Coming Into Focus In New Teaser

Teaser footage highlights the Lucid Cosmos design while new guidance pushes production into late 2027 and keeps the sub-$50,000 target intact.

Photo by: Lucid Motors

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 11, at 7:59am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Lucid's latest Cosmos teaser, which arrived on November 6, brings new video and images of the electric SUV, showing lighting details and a rear roofline Lucid had not shown before. The clip did not come with a full spec sheet.

Three days later, the company's third-quarter earnings call moved the goalposts. Originally penciled in for late 2026, Cosmos production is now "due in the second half of 2027," Lucid CEO Silvio Napoli told investors.

Lucid confirmed that timing back in August, when the delay first became public. According to the Q3 2026 earnings call, Lucid says testing, final-stage prototyping, and validation of its Midsize program continued through the quarter, and pilot production has now entered its final phase.

What The New Teaser Confirms

Lucid Cosmos Teaser

Photo by: Lucid Motors

The teaser itself is narrow in scope. Lucid showed off exterior cues, a sculpted rear end, and a distinct lighting signature, but stopped short of confirming trim names, interior layout, or a finished production design.

Lucid calls the Cosmos the anchor of its Midsize program, a vehicle meant to pull the brand toward a broader, less expensive customer base than the Air sedan or Gravity SUV ever targeted. The company says it can't wait "to share this feeling with even more people."

None of that changes what's still missing as there is no EPA-certified range number, no confirmed delivery date, and no trim-specific pricing. Lucid says it plans to announce reveal and production dates in the first quarter of 2027.

Worth separating from the teaser entirely are Lucid's third-quarter 2026 operating numbers. The company delivered 3,806 vehicles and built 2,954, after cutting a shift at its Arizona plant.

Range, Efficiency, Charging, And Price Targets

Lucid is projecting roughly 300 miles of range from a 69-kilowatt-hour battery pack, a size well below what the Gravity or Air carry. The company pairs that with a claimed maximum efficiency of 4.5 miles per kilowatt-hour.

For charging, Lucid estimates the pack can add 200 miles of range in 14 minutes. That figure, along with the range and efficiency claims, comes from internal projections rather than independent, production-level testing or certified results.

What do you think?

View

Comments

Pricing follows the same pattern. Lucid has positioned the Cosmos with a starting price below $50,000 in the US, undercutting every current model in its lineup by a wide margin, but hasn't announced a trim-specific MSRP.

The gap between projection and certification matters because Lucid is still working through a production timeline that keeps slipping. A sub-$50,000 SUV with 300 miles of range would reshape the brand's reach, if the final numbers hold up once the Cosmos reaches EPA testing and actual deliveries begin.

More From Lucid:

Most Lucid Airs Already Got The OTA Fire Fix—Check Yours Now

1,070-HP Lucid Gravity GT-S Turns Family SUV Into Rocket

The Lucid Air Feels Like Nothing Else: Review

Lucid Transformed the Gravity SUV Into a Legit Off-Roader

Source: Lucid

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





From Detroit To Tokyo: Where Every Major Automaker Calls Home





Lamborghini Temerario Gets Even Louder With Official Titanium Akrapovič Exhaust





They Spent Eight Years Building A Lancia Stratos. Now They Can Finally Drive It





12 Crossovers That Are Surprisingly Good At Off-Roading





Holy Crap: The Ford Mustang Cobra Is Coming Back

latest articles

Lucid's Sub-$50,000 Electric SUV Is Coming Into Focus In New Teaser Nov 11 - Teasers -

Your Car Has Airbags In Places You Probably Didn't Even Know Nov 11 - Motor101 -

Lamborghini Temerario Gets Even Louder With Official Titanium Akrapovič Exhaust Nov 11 - Official -

Land Rover Adds Six Atlas Colors To The Defender Lineup Nov 11 - Official -

CarMax Valued This Corvette Z06 At Just $32K. The Owner Wasn't Having It Nov 11 - For Sale -

Disney Is Testing 'Cars' Robots To Help You Find A Parking Spot Nov 11 - Technology -

They Spent Eight Years Building A Lancia Stratos. Now They Can Finally Drive It Nov 11 - Aftermarket / Tuning -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Holy Crap: The Ford Mustang Cobra Is Coming Back





Your Car Has Airbags In Places You Probably Didn't Even Know





Honda Teases Avancier As A Hybrid Wagonlike SUV





Lamborghini Temerario Gets Even Louder With Official Titanium Akrapovič Exhaust





Honda Alpha Name Revealed For Honda's First Global Electric SUV





Land Rover Adds Six Atlas Colors To The Defender Lineup





Alpina's First Car In The BMW Era Hits 186 MPH During High-Speed Testing