In August, Ram opened the order books for the 1500 TRX Launch Edition pickup, its 702-horsepower (523-kilowatt) Ford Raptor fighter. It sold out within three hours. Ram had announced it’d only produce 702 examples of the commemorative model, making it a rare beast. However, there’ll be one more opportunity to get your hands on a Launch Edition in March when the first one, VIN 001, rolls across the Barrett-Jackson auction block.

Ram will auction off the first TRX Launch Edition model, with 100 percent of the sales price benefiting United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s 2-1-1 services helpline for veterans and their families. The pickup comes with a unique Authentication Kit, which includes a speed-form model, a Ram Truck cover, exclusive photos and video, a presentation box, and a custom bound book developed by the Ram Brand team that highlights the truck’s design development.

The kit is in addition to the truck itself, which sports a supercharged V8 that makes 702 hp and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque. The 1500 TRX rolling across the auction block later this year wears Anvil Gray paint on the outside, as all Launch Edition TRXs do, with a center console badge inside denoting its limited-edition status. The Launch Edition models also receive unique graphics, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, beadlock-capable wheels, and the Level 2 Equipment Package that adds leather and suede upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, and more.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX production began last month at the brand’s Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan. While the regular 1500 TRX has a starting price of $69,995, Ram advertised the Launch Edition as starting at $90,315. However, ticking all the options could have quickly put the price above $100,000. The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition that’ll head to Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Auction on March 26 will likely command a much higher price.