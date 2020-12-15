The 2020 model year for the Chevrolet Corvette is now a thing of the past. In total, 20,368 examples of the sports car were assembled and delivered mostly in the United States but not only. It’s time for the 2021 model year examples to start arriving at customers and if you want to order one, you should know an 18-month waiting time is reportedly expected due to the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chevrolet is continuing with the development of the other members of the Corvette C8 family that should join the range sooner or later. These include the Z06, which should arrive first, and a hybrid-powered model planned for the 2023 model year. With that said, a new spy video showing Corvette prototypes testing on public roads caught our attention and made us wonder what’s the exact specification hiding under the camouflage.

Brought to our attention by CorvetteBlogger, the short video was shot in the San Jacinto Mountains in California, where some of the early Corvette C8 spy shots were made a few years ago. The footage shows two heavily disguised prototypes and an unmasked C8 Corvette Stingray in Accelerate Yellow behind them cruising a curvy road at decent speeds. The video’s creator has this to say about it:

“Yup, Just under 2 years ago, I got a hot tip that base model C8s were testing in the mountains where I live. Well, it happened again yesterday, uploading and editing, stay tuned… Yes, this is a teaser! I’ll put together a few more clips of the more ‘spirited stuff’ soon…”

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Corvette MSRP $ 59,995 MSRP $ 59,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Unfortunately, it’s very difficult to say the exact specification of these trial cars. Notably, the exhaust pipes at the back are mounted on the corners which probably means these are not Z06 prototypes. CorvetteBlogger speculates that these might be early prototypes of the hybrid Corvette C8 but, again, nothing here gives us 100-percent proof. Our guess, based on the exhaust system layout, is that these test cars are actually Corvette Grand Sports.