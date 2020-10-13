The SUV march continues, as we're on the cusp of yet another new model reveal. This time, Volkswagen is in the hot seat with its new entry-level Taos and you can see its unveiling live right here. Tune in at 6:00 PM Eastern time (3:00 PM Pacific) to see the covers revealed.

If you're a bit impatient, fear not. We already have a pretty good idea of how the subcompact SUV will look and feel, as VW took the curious step of lending us a Taos prototype to sample. Being a prototype, we weren't privy to VW's Tao checklist of all available features and design cues, but we can tell you it slots beneath the Tiguan in the automaker's hierarchy.

We also know it rides on VW's MQB platform that already underpins a plethora of VeeDubs both in America and around the world. In that sense, there is some familiarity to the Taos but its short-wheelbase layout did feel a bit twitchy during our brief time behind the wheel. Keep in mind, however, that we did drive a prototype, so the production Taos will likely exhibit different mannerisms.

One thing that shouldn't change is the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine incorporating a variable-geometry turbo. The mill offers up 158 horsepower (118 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of twist, the latter of which is available across a good portion of the rev range. The result is a Taos that feels more than adequate on the road, though again, we're talking about a prototype here. Managing the power will be an eight-speed automatic for front-wheel-drive versions, while all-wheel-drive models benefit from a seven-speed DCT.

VW kept the Taos interior mostly under wraps for our prototype drive, but you can expect a digital cockpit with an upscale feel. As for features and options, that info will come this evening – along with full information on the entire production-ready Taos that will go on sale next year as a 2022 model.