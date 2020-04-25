SCG 007C Le Mans Racer To Be Powered By Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

Can Glickenhaus achieve Le Mans glory?
If you want to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans you need passion, engineering excellence, and a little bit of luck. The team at Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is hungry for a Le Mans podium using their latest SGC 007C as an entry in the newly formed WEC Hypercar class. To power their latest endurance racecar, SCG partnered with legendary French engine builder Pipo Moteurs to develop and build a twin-turbo V8 for their SCG 007C to victory at Le Mans.
The Sleepy Hollow, NY based boutique supercar manufacture has quite a list of racing achievements. Most recently winning the Baja 1000 with their reimagined Baja Boot initially build by Steve McQueen. The achievement grows in impact when you factor in stiff competition from Ford who ran the all-new Bronco as a PR stunt for the upcoming SUV launch. This isn’t Glickenhuas’s first time slaying a goliath.
With previous iterations of their racing car specifically the SCG003 Glickenhaus dominated the 24 hours of the Nurburgring. Finishing first in class during this brutal event three years in a row starting in 2017. Glickenhuas cites the careful development of their car’s aero package as a key factor in their victories. The SCG003 is hand-built in Glickenhaus’s factory in Sleepy Hollow, NY, and used power for BMW’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine.
To compete in the WEC’s new LMP-Hypercar class and go for an overall win at Le Mans, Glickenhaus believes the passionate French engine builders at Pipo Moteurs hold the key component. With experience crafting Le Mans-winning engines, Pipo Moteurs are no strangers to the hellish punishment of endurance racing which makes them a powerful ally in Glickenhaus’s quest.
Glickenhaus proudly proclaims on their website, “It has been over 50 years since a car made in America has won First Overall at Le Mans. We have been working for 50 years to change that.” This is quite a quest, but Glickenhaus proves to be giant slayers that could hoist an American flag over the next 24 Hours of Le Mans race.
We are driven to create, engineer, and race in the toughest endurance races in the world, and that includes the WEC’s new LMP-Hypercar class. No competition pushes vehicles, engines, and teams to perform at such limits of aerodynamics and engine performance for such a long period of time. We race because we love a challenge, and because, for us, the best sports cars are endurance race cars.
SCG is pleased to announce a partnership with French race engine developer and manufacturer Pipo Moteurs. Pipo Moteurs will develop and supply a whole new custom V8 twin turbo engine for the upcoming Glickenhaus 007C that will race in the Hypercar class of the next WEC and Le Mans series. Established in 1973 in Valence as a small craft business, after many world championships won in several categories, today Pipo Moteurs is one of the most respected players worldwide, specialized in the design, development, manufacture and maintenance for race engines.
Jim Glickenhaus, SCG team owner, said: “We have been looking for a partner who was as avidly questing for the ultimate Le Mans win as we are. Pipo Moteurs share the same hunger, as their winning track record over the last decades unmistakably proves.
When I first spoke with Fred I immediately realized we were on the same page and I anticipate our cooperation will deliver all what we are hoping for.” Frederic Barozier, Pipo Moteurs General Manager, said: “Pipo Moteurs have won many things, from rallies to GT, in sprint and endurance, off road and on track races, all but Le Mans. The day Luca called me and told me about the opportunity of being part of the SCG team, I felt we had to grab this chance. Way before the agreement was even shaped, we started to work on the new V8 architecture flat out, as we knew it would be a winning venture.”
Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest: “ We are delighted that James Glickenhaus and his team Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus are preparing the SCG 007 hypercar and hoping to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year.
For the new top class we wanted to spotlight seductive design and by the looks of the SCG 007 we were right to do so.” Luca Ciancetti, SCG Team Principle, said: “The day Jim decided to transform his Le Mans dream into reality entrusting Podium Advanced Technologies with the 007C development project, I knew that we had to put together an all-star team no exceptions made, in order to live up to his vision. Today I see the wheels spinning, everything falling into place, and our path to Le Mans 2021 clearly outlined.” Sadly, some companies seem driven to race more by marketing departments than deep passion. For both Pipo and Glickenhaus, building machines to compete in endurance racing has always been a dream and a passion. Building an engine and car to compete in and win the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been one dream they have both shared for decades. We are both please to bring complete passion and everything we have ever learned racing to this hypercar project.