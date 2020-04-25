SCG 007C Le Mans Racer To Be Powered By Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

Hide press release Show press release



We are driven to create, engineer, and race in the toughest endurance races in the world, and that includes the WEC’s new LMP-Hypercar class. No competition pushes vehicles, engines, and teams to perform at such limits of aerodynamics and engine performance for such a long period of time. We race because we love a challenge, and because, for us, the best sports cars are endurance race cars.

SCG is pleased to announce a partnership with French race engine developer and manufacturer Pipo Moteurs. Pipo Moteurs will develop and supply a whole new custom V8 twin turbo engine for the upcoming Glickenhaus 007C that will race in the Hypercar class of the next WEC and Le Mans series. Established in 1973 in Valence as a small craft business, after many world championships won in several categories, today Pipo Moteurs is one of the most respected players worldwide, specialized in the design, development, manufacture and maintenance for race engines.

Jim Glickenhaus, SCG team owner, said: “We have been looking for a partner who was as avidly questing for the ultimate Le Mans win as we are. Pipo Moteurs share the same hunger, as their winning track record over the last decades unmistakably proves.

When I first spoke with Fred I immediately realized we were on the same page and I anticipate our cooperation will deliver all what we are hoping for.” Frederic Barozier, Pipo Moteurs General Manager, said: “Pipo Moteurs have won many things, from rallies to GT, in sprint and endurance, off road and on track races, all but Le Mans. The day Luca called me and told me about the opportunity of being part of the SCG team, I felt we had to grab this chance. Way before the agreement was even shaped, we started to work on the new V8 architecture flat out, as we knew it would be a winning venture.”

Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest: “ We are delighted that James Glickenhaus and his team Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus are preparing the SCG 007 hypercar and hoping to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year.

For the new top class we wanted to spotlight seductive design and by the looks of the SCG 007 we were right to do so.” Luca Ciancetti, SCG Team Principle, said: “The day Jim decided to transform his Le Mans dream into reality entrusting Podium Advanced Technologies with the 007C development project, I knew that we had to put together an all-star team no exceptions made, in order to live up to his vision. Today I see the wheels spinning, everything falling into place, and our path to Le Mans 2021 clearly outlined.” Sadly, some companies seem driven to race more by marketing departments than deep passion. For both Pipo and Glickenhaus, building machines to compete in endurance racing has always been a dream and a passion. Building an engine and car to compete in and win the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been one dream they have both shared for decades. We are both please to bring complete passion and everything we have ever learned racing to this hypercar project.