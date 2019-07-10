One of the worst things you can do before hopping behind the wheel of a car is to drink alcohol as not only will you be putting yourself in jeopardy, but also innocent drivers and pedestrians. New footage released on Twitter by Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Ohio and recorded by a dashcam mounted inside a police cruiser shows an accident that could’ve gone much worse and likely caused by driving under the influence.

It happened in the early hours of July 2 when a driver believed to be intoxicated was unable to safely control the car, exiting the lane and entering the wrong side of the road. The police officer inside the vehicle from where the footage was taken noticed right away the driver’s peculiar behavior and decided to stop in order to avoid a head-on collision.

Despite coming to a halt and turning on the emergency lights to get the suspect’s attention, the police car was still hit by the driver charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence. The suspect’s hand gestures right after ramming into the cruiser indicate he had headphones on and took them off after the impact. We can see him acting weirdly with his head out the window towards the end of the video, saying something to the police officer that we cannot decipher.

For whatever reason, the sun visor on the driver’s side was down… at 12:30 in the morning. Not that we’re actually surprised, but he wasn’t wearing the seatbelt. Oddly enough, he used the turn signal as he was approaching the police car.

It goes without saying he was arrested on OVI and other traffic charges. Thankfully, it looks like he wasn’t speeding and therefore this was only a minor accident, without anyone getting injured. That’s what matters the most.

Source: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office / Twitter via ABC 7 Chicago