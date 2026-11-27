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Driven: The Volvo XC90 Long Range Is The Future Of PHEVs

The XC90 is over a decade old, but a better battery and more range give it extra life.

Photo by: Volvo

Zander Sutton

By: Zander Sutton

Nov 27, at 3:00am ET

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Although not the automaker’s best-selling model, the Volvo XC90 is probably its most recognizable car of the 21st century. The XC90 debuted all the way back in 2002, and it's only seen two generations since then. Yes, that means a new XC90 comes around every 12.5 years on average.

Does that mean we’re getting a new one? No, not yet.

Instead, we get arguably the biggest technological leap for the XC90 since the current generation launched back in 2016. The 2028 Volvo XC90 Long Range sees a much bigger battery with 73 miles of pure electric driving range, making it one of the longest-range PHEVs on the market.

Pros

Looks Great

Plush Ride

Seemingly Fixed Infotainment

Cons

Heavy

Showing Its Age

Likely To Be Expensive

More Of The Same

Photo by: Volvo

Despite technically being a "facelift," nothing on the exterior changes for the 2028 XC90 Long Range. It keeps the look from its 2024 facelift, which means it has Volvo’s new range-wide grille and updated Thor’s Hammer headlights. Still, the XC90 is a very handsome car, and one of the few on the market that looks modern even a decade after launch.

Inside is the same story. The interior remains the same as its previous facelift. This means you get Volvo’s newest 11.9-inch infotainment system. It is Google-based, and despite early reviews seeing heavy software bugs, the car I drove had none.

Outside of the screen, the XC90 has a very lovely cabin. It features comfortable seats and an excellent Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and enough third-row legroom for kids. Volvo’s materials throughout the cabin are very nice, and the new Cardamom brown leather seats with brown ash wood make you feel like you’re sitting in a rolling sauna.

A Bigger, Better Battery

Photo by: Volvo

The Volvo XC90 Long Range features the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, making 247 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. Combined with the battery, the XC90 makes 455 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. 0-60 mph happens in just 4.9 seconds through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Speaking of the battery, that’s where the XC90 sees its biggest change. The new 41.2-kilowatt-hour battery now means the XC90 is good for a whopping 73 miles of pure electric range. That makes it the second longest-range PHEV on the market in the US, with the first being the smaller XC60 Long Range.

Despite the 455 horsepower, the XC90 does not drive like a performance SUV. Not that it should. The XC90 feels solid and balanced, erring on the side of floaty rather than sporty, which, for a six- or seven-seat SUV, is probably for the best. Still, the suspension setup does eliminate most body roll, and the larger battery keeps the center of gravity lower, which gave me more confidence in turns.

Photos by: Volvo

The XC90 feels solid and balanced, erring on the side of floaty rather than sporty, which, for a six- or seven-seat SUV, is probably for the best.

The XC90 feels like an SUV that was accidentally given too much power. It keeps most of it reserved unless you really plant your foot down, and even then, it takes some convincing before the battery and engine give it their all. Still, the XC90 can get out of its own way if need be; just don’t expect the power figures to translate into blistering speed.

The 73 miles of electric range is a no-brainer move for the XC90. Volvo estimates that its drivers only commute around 22 miles per day, and considering that most of the XC90’s time will be on school runs and grocery store trips, the large battery makes sense.

In testing, the larger battery held its own driving through traffic-heavy Copenhagen, and could definitely last multiple days without needing to charge.

Verdict: Same Old Car, Great New Tech

Photo by: Volvo

The 2028 Volvo XC90 Long Range will hit dealer lots in early 2027. Pricing has not been announced, but expect it to start in the low to mid $80,000 range. This puts it as one of the only full-sized premium SUVs on the market with a plug-in option.

What do you think?

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The Volvo XC90 feels like an SUV that has defied age. Even as we enter this generation’s 13th year of production, it still looks great, and it's very easy to drive. The addition of this larger battery for plug-in buyers seems like a home run as well.

Hopefully, whenever Volvo does get around to making a next-generation model, this technology carries through. But for now, Volvo prevails again as the leader in plug-in hybrid technology.

Volvo XC90 Long Range Competitors:

Competitor Reviews

Audi's Full-Size SUV Was Worth The Wait: Driven

The 2027 Mercedes GLS Shines Brighter With A New V8: Driven

2028 Volvo XC90 Long Range

Engine Turbocharged 2.0-Liter Four-Cylinder Hybrid

Battery 41.2 Kilowatt-Hour

Output 455 Horsepower / 560 Pound-Feet

Drive Type All-wheel Drive

Transmission Eight-Speed Automatic

Speed 0-60 MPH 4.9 Seconds

Maximum speed 12 Miles Per Hour

Efficiency 61 MPGe combined

Seating Capacity Six / Seven

EV Range 73 Miles

Base Price TBA

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