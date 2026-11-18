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Driven: Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid Feels Like Déjà Vu

Subaru hybridized the Forester Wilderness, yet it feels the same as the regular car. And that's mostly a good thing.

Photo by: Zander Sutton | Motor1

Zander Sutton

By: Zander Sutton

Nov 18, at 9:00am ET

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Crossovers have had one hell of a year. Actually, hybrid crossovers have had one hell of a year. Let me rephrase: hybrid soft-roading crossovers have had one hell of a year.

It seems like every automaker wants to cash in on the outdoorsy trend. And while some are more for show and less for actual go, Subaru has reliably been above the pack when it comes to making off-road crossovers.

So, as rivals from Toyota and Honda excessively rely on hybridization for their SUV models, Subaru had to play catch-up. The best way to do it? Take the regular Subaru Forester Wilderness, and shove in a hybrid powertrain.

Pros

Exceedingly Capable

Looks Great

Packed With Features

Cons

Slightly Underpowered

Worse Fuel Economy Than Some Rivals

Messy Infotainment

Spot The Difference

Photo by: Zander Sutton | Motor1

The exterior of the Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid (say that three times fast) sets a precedent for what this entire car is like. There are very few changes between this and the regular combustion model.

The only noticeable difference at first glance is that the badge on the side of the car and on the rear of the car says ‘Wilderness Hybrid,’ instead of ‘Wilderness.’ There is also slightly different side cladding and an ever so slightly different grille. But even then, the changes are so small that it doesn't really feel like a different vehicle.

Still, the Forester Wilderness Hybrid is pretty beast-like for a compact crossover. It doesn't feel as show-offy as a Toyota TRD product, but it still gets the point across that this is a very serious off-roader, thanks to its 9.3-inch suspension. Geyser Blue, our test car’s paint color, is also the standout choice in the lineup.

Same Old Infotainment

Photo by: Zander Sutton | Motor1

Inside, the Forester Wilderness Hybrid remains the same as the standard gasoline-powered model. There is special yellow Wilderness piping around the seats, Wilderness tags, Wilderness headrests, and Wilderness floor mats. Beyond that, the interior is nearly the same as the rest of the Forester lineup, which is not all a great thing.

The biggest knock this car gets is the infotainment system. After seeing what Subaru did with the new Outback, this system feels even more outdated than it already did. The 11.6-inch vertical screen is too big, the UI is clunky and slow, and it responds poorly to inputs. This really is the biggest detractor from an otherwise pretty solid cabin.

Subaru did fix and change a couple of things in here, however. For starters, all Forester Wilderness Hybrids have a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster instead of a physical one. Subaru says it has also redesigned its wireless charging dock, which seems to have fixed many of its issues.

More Power, Better MPG

Photo by: Zander Sutton | Motor1

The Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter boxer engine that makes 194 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. This is up 14 horsepower from the standard 180 in the regular Forester Wilderness models. Power is sent to all four wheels via a CVT with a manual shift mode.

The hybrid system is a two-motor system, with the first motor handling the start-stop, and the second handling regenerative braking. That hybrid system helps the Wilderness Hybrid achieve 25 percent higher fuel efficiency than the regular Forester Wilderness, with a 31 mpg average, which is a welcome achievement over the regular car’s fuel economy.

Unfortunately, that still puts it behind other models. Subaru’s reliance on the boxer engine is nice and all, but a typical four-cylinder unit would be more efficient when paired with a hybrid system.

Way More Capable Than Necessary

That powertrain causes more problems when driving. Despite the power bump, the Forester Wilderness Hybrid still feels too sluggish. I don’t expect this to perform like a Lamborghini Urus, but when you put your foot down at 30 miles per hour, the car takes a good two seconds to figure out what it wants to do.

It’s a shame, because when you do get the SUV up to speed, it's actually fun to drive. The Wilderness feels like it can be thrown around in a WRX-esque sort of way. The suspension is tuned well for sporty handling—but more grunt would be appreciated.

Photos by: Zander Sutton | Motor1

Photos by: Zander Sutton | Motor1

The Wilderness feels like it can be thrown around in a WRX-esque sort of way.

Otherwise, the Forester Wilderness Hybrid drives as well as its combustion counterpart, albeit slightly quieter at low speeds. The suspension is soft enough to absorb washboard roads and big rocks, while the 235-millimeter all-terrain tires don’t compromise handling too much.

As far as off-road capabilities go, however, the Forester Wilderness Hybrid is in a league of its own. No other vehicle in its class, hell, or even a class above it, can do what this SUV does.

Subaru’s X-Mode off-road system works very well, and despite being a bit clunky on some more extreme gradients, it won’t let you down. It would be nice to use the system at higher speeds than about 11 mph, but that’s a minor gripe.

Verdict: Does The Hybrid Make It Better?

Photo by: Zander Sutton | Motor1

Pricing for the Forester Wilderness Hybrid starts at $42,020 with destination included, making it about $1,000 more expensive than its non-hybrid counterpart. The model is offered pretty much “as is,” with the only optional extra being a premium paint option.

The Subaru Forester Wilderness feels a little bit redundant. It does the same thing as the regular model, but with slightly better fuel economy and a slightly higher price tag. If I were in charge of Subaru, I would just consolidate both models into this.

What do you think?

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I understand that in Subaru's mind, creating two identical products means that consumers don't have to sacrifice anything between both powertrains, but there is a reason why Toyota and Honda have gone hybrid-only.

A special trim, paint color, or even a small equipment package difference is what the Forester Wilderness Hybrid desperately needs. Without it, it's still a perfectly acceptable crossover and a phenomenal off-roader—but I could say the same thing about the regular model.

Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid Competitors:

Competitor Reviews

The Honda CR-V TrailSport Is All Looks: Review

The Jeep Cherokee Was Worthy Of A Comeback: Review

2027 Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid

Engine 2.5-Liter Four-Cylinder Hybrid

Output 194 Horsepower / 199 Pound-Feet

Transmission Continuously Variable

Efficiency 33 City / 29 Highway / 31 Combined (est.)

Ground clearance 9.3 Inches

Weight 3,675 Pounds

Seating Capacity 5

Cargo Volume 27.5 / 69.1 Cubic Feet

Base Price $42,020

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