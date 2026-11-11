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The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring Is a Minivan-Shaped Supercar: Driven

The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring combines 828 hp with tremendous interior space, impressive comfort, and up to 450 miles of range.

Photo by: Jeff Glucker | Motor1

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 11, at 9:00am ET

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I expect prodigious performance from just about all modern electric vehicles. Even the more affordable EV options typically offer head-snapping acceleration. But when I look at a Lucid Gravity, I see a quasi-SUV that can't decide if it's a futuristic Ford Flex or a Toyota Sienna.

Spiritually, it’s both. But also so much more than that. Even though it’s a set of sliding doors away from being a minivan, the Lucid Gravity delivers almost punishing performance, quiet luxury, and tremendous interior space. And the more you stare at one, the better it actually looks.

Pros

Wild Power

Massive Range

Dynamically Stellar

Cons

Technical Teething Issues

Dumb Key Technology

Polarizing Styling

More Power Than Most Supercars

Photo by: Jeff Glucker | Motor1

Lucid serves up the Gravity in two variations for 2026. You’ve got a Touring and a Grand Touring. The "slow" Touring model delivers 550 horsepower, 811 pound-feet of torque, and dashes from 0-60 mph in four seconds flat.

I spent a week with the 828 hp Grand Touring. There’s 828 hp and 909 lb-ft of torque on tap, which propels this nearly 6,000-pound spaceship of a people mover from 0-60 mph in under 3.4 seconds.

Lucid’s greatest trick, however, is that its vehicles aren’t just dramatic straight-line brawlers. The Gravity (and the Air sedan) are dynamic superstars. When a proper corner presents itself, I can dispatch it as calmly as if I were driving something lower, smaller, and with far fewer doors.

There’s a triple-chamber air suspension system that controls rebound and stroke to keep you simultaneously composed and quite comfortable. The system is part of the $3,900 Dynamic Handling package, which also includes rear-wheel steering. You’ve got great control at speeds both tiny and rapid, and the massive brakes make scrubbing off speed feel effortless.

Six-piston front calipers clamp down on 15.4-inch rotors, while four-piston rear calipers grab 15.3-inch discs.

The MPV Of The Future

Photos by: Jeff Glucker | Motor1

Photos by: Jeff Glucker | Motor1

The Gravity manages to pair supercar-like performance with the packaging capability of a minivan. Inside, there’s room for five or seven, depending on how you spec the vehicle. Regardless, all versions boast tremendous interior volume.

Fold the second row of the two-row Gravity, and you now have 111.9 cubic feet of cargo space. If you add the 8.1 cu-ft of the frunk, you unlock a total storage volume of 120.0 cu-ft. By comparison, the Toyota Sienna delivers a max cargo capacity of 101.0 cu-ft. Meanwhile, a Ford Expedition MAX will swallow as much as 123.1 cu-ft. This means the Gravity can handle a ton of stuff in a smaller footprint.

But keep the seats upright, and you have a great cabin space where comfort is found in every seat, including the rear seat of the three-row Gravity. Though I’d recommend reserving those rear thrones for the short kings in your family rather than your taller passengers.

Ahead of the driver lives the massive 34.0-inch upper display as well as the 12.8-inch center screen. Both boast crisp visuals, which is good since you’ll be interacting with them for most of the vehicle's functionality.

Photo by: Jeff Glucker | Motor1

There are a few fixed buttons for stuff like temperature and fan speed, which is nice. But you’re otherwise accessing and adjusting the various vehicle systems through the central screen or via the steering wheel-mounted touchpads.

Speaking of that steering wheel, the squared-off circle shape is a bit goofy, but the cut-down upper section does allow better visibility of the forward screen. And it’s light-years better than any sort of yoke design.

Top-Tier EV Tech Onboard

Photo by: Jeff Glucker | Motor1

While most EVs on the market top out at an 800-volt architecture system, Lucid’s platform runs on a 926-volt system. The 123.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack supports charging rates up to 400 kilowatts, and the Gravity features a native NACS charging port.

If you spec a five-passenger Gravity Grand Touring with the smaller 20- and 21-inch staggered wheel setup, you have as much as 450 miles of driving range. The worst you’ll do is with the larger 22- and 23-inch wheel setup on a seven-passenger model, which still delivers an impressive 386 miles of range. That setup also features stickier Pirelli P Zero summer tires, instead of the all-season tires found on the other wheel-and-tire packages.

The Price Of Performance

Photo by: Jeff Glucker | Motor1

A Lucid Gravity can be viewed in one of two ways. You can find plenty of value for the money, or you can see only an expensive go-fast electric minivan. Lucid calls it an SUV, which is fair since the rear doors don’t slide. Regardless, the price tag gets up there quickly.

The Grand Touring starts at $100,750. That’s a large sum of cash, but you’re talking about a vehicle that comfortably fits five people (or seven, for another $2,900), delivers massive EV range, and absolutely roasts 95 percent of other cars on the road.

There’s a less expensive option in the $81,750 Touring. You still have a quick, 550-hp EV people mover with 337 miles of range. Or you can climb higher to the new-for-2027 Gravity GT-S, which starts at $127,750. That one makes an astonishing 1,070 hp while still delivering 373 miles of range.

Software Still Needs Work

Photo by: Jeff Glucker | Motor1

Of course, all of the discussion of price is moot without diving into Lucid’s technical teething issues. Ownership experience seems to range from “this is the greatest car on Earth” to “dear God, get me out of this thing,” with not much room in the middle.

That said, it seems Lucid is working hard to correct its problems. There are constant OTA updates that seem to fix many of the smaller items that need addressing. Larger updates eventually roll out to fix larger problems.

Lucid is clearly working at bringing its vehicles up to snuff; I just wish it had done a better job of that before the cars left the assembly lines.

Verdict: A Brilliant Car That Keeps Getting Better

32

Source: Jeff Glucker | Motor1

It’s expensive. The styling isn’t for everyone. And I wish the interior had more buttons than screens. But Lucid delivers the EV driving experience other automakers are still scrambling to achieve.

The Gravity and its sedan sibling, the Air, are dynamically fantastic. There’s never a hint of worry with regard to range anxiety. And the cabin space feels appropriate for the vehicle's cost. A Lucid Gravity gives you the feeling that a Tesla Model X Plaid owner thinks they’re getting.

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And you’re getting it in a vehicle that looks nicer on the outside, is nicer on the inside, and isn’t from a brand associated with a rather problematic “leader”.

I just hope Lucid sticks around so it can continue to iron out the issues and further refine the lineup with more affordable options.

Lucid Gravity Competitors

2026 Lucid Gravity Lucid Gravity

Motor Dual Permanent-Magnet Electric Motors

Output 828 Horsepower / 909 Pound-Feet

Drive Type All-Wheel Drive

EV Range Up To 450 Miles

Seating Capacity Five or Seven

Speed 0-60 MPH 3.4 Seconds

Charge Type NACS

Battery 123 kWh

Base Price $81,750 (Touring)

As-Tested Price $124,900 (Grand Touring)

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