When you’re looking for a high-powered car vacuum to deep clean your vehicle, the power of the Dewalt shop vac can handle just about any job. Its strong suction power, several attachments, and large capacity make it a versatile option suitable for a wide range of applications, whether you need a tool for car detailing or you’re looking to clean up workshop spills.

The Dewalt DXV08S is a shop vac-style vacuum cleaner capable of wet and dry vacuuming. In our roundup of the best car vacuums, we named the Dewalt DXV08S best overall.

Dewalt DXV08S Overview And Features



Dewalt DXV08S Bottom Line A high-power wet/dry vacuum suitable for most any job. Pros - High suction power

- Multiple attachments

- Large capacity

- Wet and dry vacuuming Cons - Corded - Expensive

Product Specs

Weight: 15.0 pounds

15.0 pounds Power: 120 volts

120 volts Tank Capacity: 8.0 gallons

8.0 gallons Power Source: A/C outlet

A/C outlet Wet or Dry: Both

Both Cost: $125-$165*

*Price accurate at time of publication.

What’s In The Box

The Dewalt DXV08S includes the following accessories in addition to the vacuum itself:

Extension wand

Crevice nozzle

Two wide utility nozzles

Vacuum bag

Accessory storage bag

The several included attachments are more than enough to help vacuum every part of your vehicle. However, what is noticeably absent from the package is a foam filter cover. This filter cover is necessary if you want to use the wet vac function as it protects the paper filter from damage.

You can buy a foam filter for around $10, but it would be nice if this were included with the vacuum to eliminate the hassle of purchasing your own.

Dewalt DXV08S Testing Process

In order to review the Dewalt DXV08S, we made sure to test the vacuum’s performance in a number of categories, including:

Suction Power: A vacuum’s suction strength makes a significant difference in how effectively it can clean your vehicle. To evaluate the suction power of the Dewalt DXV08S, we tested the vacuum’s ability to remove chips, glitter, and embedded dog hair from a cloth floor mat.

A vacuum’s suction strength makes a significant difference in how effectively it can clean your vehicle. To evaluate the suction power of the Dewalt DXV08S, we tested the vacuum’s ability to remove chips, glitter, and embedded dog hair from a cloth floor mat. Maneuverability: A good car vacuum should be capable of reaching every part of your vehicle. We evaluated how easy it is to maneuver the Dewalt shop vac through a car by cleaning a sedan front to back.

A good car vacuum should be capable of reaching every part of your vehicle. We evaluated how easy it is to maneuver the Dewalt shop vac through a car by cleaning a sedan front to back. Ease of Maintenance: We serviced the Dewalt DXV08S after use and rated it based on how easy it was to empty and clean, as well as how convenient the vacuum and its accessories were to store.

We serviced the Dewalt DXV08S after use and rated it based on how easy it was to empty and clean, as well as how convenient the vacuum and its accessories were to store. Versatility: We tested the Dewalt DXV08S’s effectiveness on a variety of surfaces throughout a car, including rubber floor mats, fabric floor mats, seats, and the center console. We also rated it based on the usefulness of its included attachments.

What We Like About The Dewalt DXV08S

The Dewalt DXV08S performed well in all of our review categories, but it did best when it came to suction power, ease of maintenance, and versatility. This vacuum can pick up the most deeply embedded crumbs and clean most any type of mess that might occur inside your vehicle. It’s also simple to clean and maintain.

Suction Power: 4.5 out of 5

The DXV08S does not have the strongest suction of any vacuum that we’ve tested, but it does produce powerful suction able to thoroughly and quickly clean out a vehicle. The Dewalt shop vacuum is one of the few vacuums in our testing able to remove embedded dog fur from a cloth floor mat.

Ease of Maintenance: 4 out of 5

The top of the Dewalt DXV08S pops off to expose the collection canister. We found that the included vacuum bag is easy to remove once it fills up, though it takes some time as the tank holds eight gallons. The vacuum may require a more thorough cleaning if you use the wet vac function.

The included accessories bag makes storing the hose and attachments convenient, though the size of the vacuum and number of attachments mean you could not easily store this vacuum in your trunk. You’ll need to dedicate storage space in a closet or workshop.

Versatility: 5 out of 5

Versatility is where the Dewalt DXV08S shines. A shop vac-style vacuum generally offers the most versatility when it comes to car detailing, which is why most professional detailers use this type of vacuum. The extension wand and crevice nozzle are useful for reaching between and under the seats. This vacuum also can manage both wet and dry spills and be used as a blower.

The large tank capacity allows you to use the Dewalt DXV08S for several cleans before emptying.

What We Don’t Like About The Dewalt DXV08S

There are two main downsides to the Dewalt DXV08S: the cost and the bulk. The size is a pro if you want a vacuum that you don’t need to empty often, but it can be an inconvenience for those seeking a more maneuverable option. It costs over $100, which is reasonable for a shop vac, but you can find a light-duty vacuum for much cheaper.

Maneuverability: 3.5 out of 5

If you have an extension cord, you’ll be able to vacuum every part of your car with the Dewalt DXV08S. However, you won’t be able to bring it inside your car due to its size and the need to plug it in. While this isn’t a major drawback, it does make the vacuum less maneuverable compared to cordless and handheld options.

This vacuum is mounted on casters so you can easily wheel it around your car as you work, and the extension hoses allow you to reach deep into your vehicle.

Dewalt DXV08S Reviews

The Dewalt DXV08S has an Amazon rating of 4.4 out of 5.0 based on more than 20 ratings. The product received 4.0 stars or higher from 86 percent of reviewers. While it has received a relatively small number of reviews, our own experience confirms that this is a quality car vacuum.

Positive Dewalt DXV08S Reviews

Positive reviewers praise the quality of the craftsmanship and the excellent suction power.

“This thing is a beast. The power is incredible. You will need someone to hold your rugs down while you vacuum them.” - Reviewer Groot, via Amazon

“Works better than my older Ridgid shop vac, follows the quality that you would expect from Dewalt.” - Jordan H., via Amazon

Negative Dewalt DXV08S Reviews

At time of publication, there were no negative reviews of the Dewalt DXV08S on Amazon with the exception of one customer who complained that the engine is only four horsepower. Apparently, the product photo used to advertise a five horsepower engine, though this is no longer the case.

Our Take On The Dewalt DXV08S: 4.5 Stars

The Dewalt DXV08S is an excellent all-around car vacuum suitable for any type of car cleaning, and for big messes and detailing in particular. This vacuum is a bit expensive (more than $100) compared to low-powered vacuums, but it is a good price for a quality-built shop vac.

Our Rating 4.5 out of 5 Suction Power 4.5 Maneuverability 3.5 Ease of Maintenance 4 Versatility 5

Buy this product if you need a reliable car vacuum to clean any mess that occurs in your car. Don’t buy this product if you lack the space to store a rather large vacuum or if you don’t want to spend more than $100 on a car vacuum.

Those looking for a light-duty, inexpensive vacuum might consider the ThisWorx 12V. Or, if you need a high-powered vacuum that can be easily stored in your trunk, check out the Milwaukee 0880-20.