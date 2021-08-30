If you need a light-duty handheld vacuum cleaner, you might consider the ThisWorx 12V. There are many styles, varieties, and price points for a car vacuum, so it’s worth doing some research before you buy.

The ThisWorx car vacuum functions as its name implies (it works), but is it the best car vacuum for your vehicle? We tested this vacuum for suction power, maneuverability, ease of maintenance, and versatility to determine its strengths and drawbacks.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Overview And Features



Product Specs

Weight: 2.4 pounds

2.4 pounds Power: 12 volts

12 volts Tank Capacity: About 8.0 ounces

About 8.0 ounces Power Source: Car auxiliary power outlet (cigarette lighter)

Car auxiliary power outlet (cigarette lighter) Wet or Dry: Dry only

Dry only Cost: $30-$45*

*Price accurate at time of publication.

What’s In The Box

The ThisWorx 12V car vacuum connects to your car’s auxiliary power outlet via a charger cord attached to the base of the vacuum. In addition to the vacuum itself, the ThisWorx 12V includes:

Flexible hose nozzle

Narrow tube nozzle

Brush nozzle

Carrying/storage bag

Filter cleaning brush

Spare HEPA filter

Because of the vacuum’s low suction power, the flexible hose nozzle is not that useful. It’s also worth noting that the vacuum and all of the attachments do not fit easily into the storage bag.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Testing Process

Our review team has tested a number of car vacuum cleaners, including the ThisWorx 12V. We evaluated each vacuum based on the following categories:

Suction Power: A vacuum’s suction strength can make or break its effectiveness in cleaning your vehicle. While minimal suction is needed to pick up dirt and crumbs, only a high-powered vacuum can remove deeply embedded animal fur. We tested the ThisWorx 12V’s ability to remove chips, glitter, and dog hair from a cloth floor mat.

A vacuum’s suction strength can make or break its effectiveness in cleaning your vehicle. While minimal suction is needed to pick up dirt and crumbs, only a high-powered vacuum can remove deeply embedded animal fur. We tested the ThisWorx 12V’s ability to remove chips, glitter, and dog hair from a cloth floor mat. Maneuverability: A good car vacuum should be designed to easily maneuver through your entire vehicle and reach every crevice. We put the ThisWorx car vacuum to a practical test by cleaning a sedan front to back.

A good car vacuum should be designed to easily maneuver through your entire vehicle and reach every crevice. We put the ThisWorx car vacuum to a practical test by cleaning a sedan front to back. Ease of Maintenance: An important factor to consider in a car vacuum is how easily it can be cleaned and emptied. We serviced the ThisWorx car vacuum after use and rated it based on its disassembly and cleaning process. Maintenance also includes storage, so we considered whether the vacuum and its accessories store well in this category.

An important factor to consider in a car vacuum is how easily it can be cleaned and emptied. We serviced the ThisWorx car vacuum after use and rated it based on its disassembly and cleaning process. Maintenance also includes storage, so we considered whether the vacuum and its accessories store well in this category. Versatility: The ThisWorx 12V was used throughout all parts of our test car to evaluate its ability to pick up different types of matter on a variety of surfaces, including rubber floor mats, fabric floor mats, seats, and the center console.

What We Like About The ThisWorx Car Vacuum

The ThisWorx car vacuum excels when it comes to maneuverability and ease of maintenance. The vacuum is easy to use and easy to store, making it ideal for picking up small messes in your car as they occur.

Because the ThisWorx plugs into your car’s 12V outlet, there’s no need to charge a battery, and you don’t need access to an outlet or an extension cord to use this vacuum. You can stow it in your trunk or glove box and forget about it until you need it.

Maneuverability: 4 out of 5

This vacuum is small and lightweight. Because it plugs into your car directly, there is no need to maneuver it around the outside of your car, as you would with a larger shop vac-style car vacuum.

The only thing that hinders the mobility of this vacuum is its power cord. While the cord is long enough to reach most back seats, it may be challenging to reach every part of your vehicle if you have a minivan or third-row seating. You also may not be able to reach the trunk of your vehicle if it’s not accessible from the inside of the car – unless you happen to have a cigarette lighter in your trunk.

Ease of Maintenance: 4.5 out of 5

Its small size makes the ThisWorx 12V easy to stow, and the included carrying case can help keep all the accessories in one place. The carrying bag does not fit the vacuum and every accessory easily. However, you may opt to make more space by not using the extended hose attachment since it’s not very useful anyway.

Cleaning the ThisWorx 12V is simple – the front of the vacuum pops off to be emptied into the trash. The filter is easily accessible and can be dusted with the included brush.

What We Don’t Like About The ThisWorx Car Vacuum

The ThisWorx car vacuum doesn’t perform as well for suction power and versatility. While the vacuum is good for minor messes, it’s not ideal for big jobs or major spills. This vacuum lacks the wet vac function of a more expensive model and doesn’t have the suction power to pick up every type of car debris.

Suction Power: 3 out of 5

No 12V vacuum is going to have especially powerful suction. If you plan to deep clean your entire vehicle, we don’t recommend using the ThisWorx 12V. It may be able to pick up most crumbs, but it lacks the power and speed needed to clean deeply embedded messes.

In our tests, the ThisWorx 12V was able to pick up crumbs and glitter fairly well but could not pull embedded pet fur from our cloth mat. Plus, even for the crumbs that it is able to pick up, it cleans much more slowly than a high-power vacuum.

Versatility: 3 out of 5

This vacuum is a good choice to keep in your vehicle for quick cleanups, but its uses beyond that are limited. It’s versatility is hampered by the low suction power, which makes it a poor choice for deep cleans and stuck-in debris.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Reviews

The ThisWorx car vacuum has a 4.1 out of 5.0 Amazon customer review score based on over 160,000 ratings. The product received 4.0 stars or higher from 74 percent of reviewers. Most reviewers mention the same pros and cons that our team noticed – the vacuum is convenient and works well for small cleans but offers minimal suction strength.

Positive ThisWorx Car Vacuum Reviews

Satisfied reviewers note that the ThisWorx 12V is small, convenient, and gets the job done. There are also customers who praise the seller’s customer service and willingness to replace defective vacuums.

“Not as powerful as a commercial vacuum but if you are one to stay on top of a vehicle's appearance, this does a good job of doing so.” - ReviewerViewer, via Amazon

“Company reached out to me as I was unhappy with [the] product. Sent a replacement, which works way better than the first one.” - Deedee, via Amazon

Negative ThisWorx Car Vacuum Reviews

Aside from the low suction power, another issue some reviewers noted is that the power cord can get hot after long use. In some cases, the plug even melted. This only seems to be the case with a few defective models, but more than one reviewer had this happen. It’s worth noting that if the ThisWorx 12V does malfunction, the sellers seem willing to replace the vacuum if notified.

“It did pick up some dirt out of my car, but it struggled to pick up dog hair [...]” - Jessica Lambert, via Amazon

“I used it for a second time in May, again for 10 minutes and the plug actually melted in my cigarette lighter! The cheap plastic at the end is all gone.” - I. Boral, via Amazon

Our Take On The ThisWorx Car Vacuum: 4 Stars

The ThisWorx 12V is a portable car vacuum that’s handy to keep in your car for light use. While the vacuum is easy to use, store, and maintain, it lacks enough suction power to deep clean your car, especially if you’re dealing with pet fur.

Our Rating 4 out of 5 Suction Power 3 Maneuverability 4 Ease of Maintenance 4.5 Versatility 3

We recommend purchasing the ThisWorx 12V if you need a car vacuum for small crumbs that you can easily store in your trunk or glovebox and doesn’t require much maintenance. Don’t buy the ThisWorx 12V if you need a high-powered vacuum suitable for detailing or removing pet hair.

If you want something with strong suction strength, consider the Dewalt DXV08S or the Milwaukee 0880-20 (for a cordless vacuum option).