Having to ship a car across the globe can be quite the enormous task – but it doesn’t have to be. Since you’re ready to explore the best options for transporting a vehicle overseas, what all should you know about international car shipping?

For a stress-free shipping process, it’s a good idea to learn more about the ins and outs of international car shipping, how much it costs, and the companies to consider. To help with your decision, we have reviewed the best car shipping companies in the industry and make a few recommendations below.

In this article:

How Does International Car Shipping Work?

There are several ways you can have a car transported internationally. Most cars are carried across the ocean on a freight ship to their destination port, though others are shipped by air. When available, roll-on/roll-off shipping is the most affordable and convenient technique for those trying out international car shipping for the first time.

Here’s an overview of the three most common methods of international car shipping:

Roll-on/roll-off shipping (RORO): Available at select ports, RORO shipping allows cars to be driven onto a boat and transported from place to place. It’s the best method for cheap car shipping, but also less safe for your car.

Available at select ports, RORO shipping allows cars to be driven onto a boat and transported from place to place. It’s the best method for cheap car shipping, but also less safe for your car. Shipping containers: This is a much more protective – and expensive – choice than RORO shipping. Your car will be placed in a shipping container, which can be shared to cut down on costs. This is often the best option for expensive or classic cars.

This is a much more protective – and expensive – choice than RORO shipping. Your car will be placed in a shipping container, which can be shared to cut down on costs. This is often the best option for expensive or classic cars. Air freight: Easily the most expensive shipping method, air freight shipping is also generally the safest and fastest. International car shipping by plane can quickly get your vehicle to its destination, though at a steep rate.

How Much Does International Car Shipping Cost?

The average cost of international car shipping ranges from $1,000 to $5,000 for standard transport service. For air transport rather than ocean transport, costs can range from $5,000 up to a maximum of around $40,000.

The cost of international vehicle transport will depend on a variety of factors, such as:

Distance between ports

Route popularity

Vehicle type

Transport company

Shipping method

Additional charges, taxes, and fees

If you have a luxury, antique, or classic car, you should probably opt for enclosed shipping, which can drastically increase your car shipping cost. Enclosed car transport is less common than open transport and requires more expertise, leading to increased prices.

Shipping your car from a popular port, such as New York, Los Angeles, or Miami, could also save you considerable money compared to choosing a less common departure spot.

Anyone considering international car shipping should be aware of destination port charges, as you might have to hire an agent to navigate your vehicle through customs. This could add up to $500 onto the price of your transport and will cause more headaches if you ship household goods in your vehicle.

How Long Does International Car Shipping Take?

The average transit time for international car shipping is between 30 and 60 days, but this heavily depends on where the car is being shipped to and from. You also have to factor in the time it takes to load and prepare cars for transport, as well as how long it takes for an agent to get your vehicle through customs.

For destinations that are farther apart, you may want to consider which vehicle shipping option will get your car to its specific location the fastest. If you’re using a shipping container to have your car transported overseas, booking a sole shipping container rather than a shared container will guarantee a speedier process.

Which Documents Are Required For International Car Shipping?

To complete the paperwork necessary for international car shipping, you will usually need to gather the following materials before your shipment can begin:

At least two copies of government-issued identification, such as a driver’s license or passport

Personal information such as name, phone number, address, and email for both the shipper and receiver

Your vehicle’s year, make, and model, as well as your vehicle identification number (VIN)

Proof of ownership such as the original title, copies of the title, bill of sale, or notarized lien authorization

Payment information such as credit card or banking details

Having all of this basic information ahead of time should lead to a smooth and stress-free process, as you could face delays or have added fees if you don’t meet initial requirements related to how to ship a car internationally.

These essentials are standard for nearly every international car moving company, but to ensure that you meet the minimum requirements needed you should do your research on what international auto transport companies require before booking.

Best Companies For International Car Shipping

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best international car shipping service, so we’ve researched the best car shippers in the market. For international auto transport, we recommend uShip and Easy Auto Ship based on cost, service standards, and overall customer satisfaction.

uShip: Best Car Shipping Marketplace

Based in Austin, Texas, uShip has established a reputation for competitive pricing and hassle-free vehicle shipping. The company’s online marketplace connects shoppers with transporters that offer budget-friendly international car shipping choices.

To have your car sent internationally via uShip, all you need to do is create a shipment listing that gives as much detail as possible about your needs. Once this is complete, transporters that specialize in international car shipping will review your information and send over shipping rates to choose from.

We rated uShip 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for being the country’s Best Car Shipping Marketplace. It holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 stars on Trustpilot out of more than 10,000 customer reviews.

Easy Auto Ship: Best For Cash Discounts

As one of the most respected auto transport brokers in the industry, Easy Auto Ship is an excellent choice for international car shipping. Easy Auto Ship works with some of the best car carriers to service your international transport needs, and promises to provide cost-effective and efficient shipping options.

To deliver peace of mind, Easy Auto Ship has all-inclusive prices for each and every customer, no matter if the service is for local or international car shipping. You can contact Easy Auto Ship’s customer service to find the best solution for international car transport.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the cheapest way to ship a car internationally? Roll-on/roll-off (RORO) shipping is often the simplest and cheapest method of having a car shipped internationally. When it comes to enclosed versus open car shipping, enclosed will cost significantly more, sometimes up to 50 percent extra. What should I look for when shipping a car? You should do your research on which international car shipping company would best fit your needs. Make sure to consider factors such as cost, reputation, and customer service when choosing the right company. Also, decide whether container shipping, roll-on/roll-off, or air freight would be best for your international car shipping needs. Do you need insurance to ship a car internationally? It is not a legal requirement to have auto insurance when shipping a car internationally, but it would be a good idea to have a policy that covers any potential damages from transport. This can easily happen when shipping a car overseas, so even though insurance is not required, it’s still good protection to have for a seamless process.

Methodology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.