From the trendy shops of Georgetown to Anacostia’s historic streets, the District of Columbia is always a happening place. While this makes life exciting for D.C. residents, it also leads to some pretty steep car insurance rates.

Fortunately, our team has ranked the best auto insurance providers in the United States, and now we’ve focused our research to bring you our top recommendations in the District of Columbia. To begin your search for the best cheap car insurance in D.C., use the free tool below to receive personalized quotes from some of the city’s top-rated providers.

5 Best Car Insurance Companies In Washington, D.C.

We identified the District of Columbia’s top five choices for cheap car insurance by evaluating average cost data and J.D. Power satisfaction scores. The results are below:

*You may notice that some car insurance companies are ranked above those with higher star ratings. This is because our star ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for car insurance in Washington, D.C.

#1 USAA: Best For Military

If you’re part of a military family in Washington, D.C., you should consider a policy with USAA. The provider’s solid performance stretches across the board, from receiving the highest customer service score on the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM to the fact that it offers the lowest average premiums in the District of Columbia.

Though USAA offers excellent choices for its members, it is available only to military members, veterans, and their immediate families.

USAA Pros USAA Cons Good option for military members Only available for military members and their families Affordable rates and numerous discounts Superior customer service

Read our full USAA car insurance review to learn more about the company’s eligibility requirements.

#2 Geico: Best Overall In The Nation

Geico, our top provider for cheap car insurance in the U.S., is also a strong choice for those in the nation’s capital. The company boasts an A++ rating for financial strength from AM Best, meaning your coverage is secure with the company. Just as important, Geico received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for its focus on customer service.

Geico offers competitive rates to residents of Washington, D.C., with an average yearly premium that is nearly $800 cheaper than the District of Columbia’s mean. With wide-ranging car insurance plans and top-notch service, Geico’s coverage is worth considering.

Geico Pros Geico Cons Many coverage options Average quote experience High level of customer satisfaction Usage-based app not available in all states Competitive pricing

Our complete Geico auto insurance review contains more information about America’s second-largest car insurance provider.

#3 State Farm: Best For Students

If you’re searching for the best cheap car insurance in D.C., State Farm makes for a compelling choice. The company covers all the bases, from an A++ rating for financial strength from AM Best to an above-average customer satisfaction score in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM.

To top it off, State Farm has reasonable premiums compared to most auto insurance providers in Washington, D.C. The company is also known for its markdowns that benefit student drivers, including accident-free discounts and lower prices for safe driving habits.

State Farm Pros State Farm Cons Largest auto insurer in the country Slightly higher rates on average Many discounts for college students and teens A++ financial rating

Look at our complete State Farm auto insurance review to discover more benefits offered by the provider.

#4 Erie: Exceptional Customer Service

Erie may not have the biggest name in the business, but it does offer some of the best cheap car insurance in D.C. The provider combines the third-cheapest average rates in the District of Columbia with an acclaimed reputation across the mid-Atlantic for customer service.

Erie holds an A+ rating from both AM Best for financial strength and the BBB. Customers are generally quite happy with this underrated provider and its many customizable and cost-effective coverage plans.

Erie Pros Erie Cons High customer satisfaction Mixed customer service reviews during claims process Cheap rates and various discounts Easily customizable plans

Click on our full Erie auto insurance review to learn whether it’s the right company for your needs.

#5 Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

High-risk drivers often face steep car insurance rates and don’t know where to turn for help. We recommend that they get a quote from Progressive. The provider offers an accident forgiveness program and is known for its willingness to insure customers with bad driving records.

Progressive is also a highly reliable company, with an A+ rating for financial health from AM Best as well as an A+ rating from the BBB. Progressive’s winning combination of accessibility and benefits makes it a good option to consider in your search for the best cheap car insurance in Washington, D.C.

Progressive Pros Progressive Cons Good choice for high-risk drivers Average customer satisfaction Easy car insurance quote process Slightly higher rates on average Strong financial strength rating

Get more details to simplify your decision in our complete Progressive car insurance review.

Washington, D.C., Car Insurance Requirements

The District of Columbia has minimum car insurance standards that differ slightly from those of surrounding states. Laws in Washington, D.C., mandate that all drivers carry at least:

$25,000 bodily injury liability coverage per person

$50,000 bodily injury liability coverage per accident

$10,000 property damage liability coverage

$25,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage per person

$50,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage per accident

$5,000 uninsured motorist property damage coverage ($200 deductible)

Liability insurance covers the costs paid out to others when you cause a car accident.

Uninsured motorist coverage pays for damages caused by those who illegally drive without insurance and can’t cover the costs from their crash.

Washington, D.C., is a “no-fault” auto insurance territory, meaning that your own provider will pay for damages from an accident regardless of who caused it. However, the District of Columbia differs from other no-fault states in that it does not require drivers to have personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.

Though extensive minimum coverage requirements apply in Washington, D.C., many drivers feel more secure with full coverage policies. Optional types of auto insurance such as collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and PIP coverage offer drivers greater peace of mind on the road.

Cost of Washington, D.C., Car Insurance

Our rate estimates found that a 35-year-old driver in Washington, D.C., with a clean driving record and good credit score will pay about $1,812 per year on auto insurance. The average U.S. annual premium is $1,732, so expect to pay more even for a cheap car insurance policy in the District of Columbia.

Our team evaluated a number of factors that affect car insurance costs to help you know what to expect as you search for the best cheap car insurance in D.C.

Washington, D.C., Car Insurance Rates By Provider

Car Insurance Company Washington, D.C., Annual Car Insurance Cost Allstate $3,133 Erie $1,557 Geico $1,031 Nationwide $2,538 Progressive $1,741 State Farm $1,569 USAA $812

Washington, D.C., Car Insurance Rates By Gender

Men pay slightly more on average than women for car insurance in Washington, D.C.

Gender Washington, D.C., Annual Car Insurance Cost Female $1,795 Male $1,829

Washington, D.C., Car Insurance Rates For Drivers With Bad Credit

Finding the best cheap car insurance in Washington, D.C., becomes much more difficult if you have poor credit. Expect rates to increase by hundreds – if not thousands – of dollars as your credit rating drops.

Credit Rating Washington, D.C., Annual Car Insurance Cost Good $1,812 Fair $2,206 Poor $3,238

Washington, D.C., Car Insurance Rates By Driving Record

If you’re looking to keep your auto insurance rates low, make sure to drive responsibly. Causing an accident and getting a DUI violation are two ways to make your premiums skyrocket due to a poor driving history.

Driving Record Washington, D.C., Annual Car Insurance Cost Clean $1,812 Speeding Ticket $2,123 At-Fault Accident $2,572 DUI $3,018

What To Know About Driving In Washington, D.C.

D.C. drivers average about 7,000 miles on the road per year, the lowest rate in the country. Twenty-three vehicle fatalities occurred in the District of Columbia in 2019, coming out to a rate of 3.3 deaths per 100,000 people. Once again, this is the lowest rate in the U.S., where the national average is 11 vehicle fatalities per 100,000 people.

From these numbers, road safety may seem like a breeze in the District of Columbia. It’s not. With a maze of streets, countless pedestrian crossings, and confused visitors navigating the city, Washington, D.C., can be a bewildering place to drive. Stay safe by avoiding risky driving behaviors and ensuring you’re protected with quality auto insurance coverage.

Final Thoughts

There’s no way around it – auto insurance costs a pretty penny in our nation’s capital. Luckily, USAA, Geico, State Farm, Erie, and Progressive offer quality coverage at some of the best rates in Washington, D.C.

The best way to find auto insurance that suits your personal needs is by comparing quotes from multiple providers. Check out our free tool below to start weighing your coverage options from the best cheap car insurance companies in D.C.

FAQ: Car Insurance In Washington, D.C. What’s the cheapest car insurance in D.C.? USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Washington, D.C., followed by Geico. What’s the best car insurance in D.C.? According to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM, the best car insurance in Washington, D.C., is offered by Erie, State Farm, Travelers, Geico, and Progressive. How much does car insurance in D.C. cost? The average 35-year-old driver in Washington, D.C., with a clean driving record and good credit history will pay $1,812 per year on auto insurance. This comes out to $151 per month. Is car insurance in D.C. expensive? Car insurance in Washington, D.C., is about $80 more expensive per year than the national average. While there are certainly cheaper locations than the District of Columbia for car insurance coverage, D.C.’s average rates are considerably lower than prices in comparable cities such as Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Boston.

Methodology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.