When you purchase a new car, it comes with a factory warranty that lasts a set number of years. However, once this warranty expires, it can be smart to buy an extended car warranty online to extend your coverage.

If you’re beginning your search, you may be wondering where to look for the best plan, whether purchasing an extended warranty is worth the money, and how to decide between coverage options from multiple providers online. In this article, our team will discuss the best process for buying an extended car warranty online. To start, we encourage you to get several free quotes from our top recommended providers so you can compare coverage and prices.

Should I Buy An Extended Warranty Online?

An extended warranty plan helps cover the cost of specific car repairs and reduces your out-of-pocket expenses in the case of a mechanical breakdown.

While extended warranties do not generally cover damage due to a collision or routine maintenance costs, these plans offer drivers peace of mind that breakdowns or part failures due to defects in workmanship will be covered.

Providers like Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield offer several different levels of coverage and benefits to choose from, ranging from full bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage to basic drivetrain coverage. For instance, CarShield provides coverage for new and used vehicles with six types of warranty plans starting at $99, and Endurance offers six coverage plans with additional benefits such as rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, and trip interruption coverage.

Extended warranties serve as protection against unforeseen, potentially pricey repair costs, so many drivers think an extended car warranty is worth considering.

Pros and Cons: Is Purchasing An Extended Warranty Online Worth It?

It can be difficult to determine whether you’ll save more money over time when weighing the pros and cons of extended car warranties. It’s always important to evaluate your contract options based on warranty cost, coverage level, and the company’s reputation.

Pros Of An Extended Warranty

Here are some of the advantages that come with buying an extended car warranty online:

Customizable coverage and prices: Buying an extended warranty from a third-party provider comes with the freedom to choose which coverage level and price point is best for you.

Buying an extended warranty from a third-party provider comes with the freedom to choose which coverage level and price point is best for you. Saves you money: Third-party extended warranties tend to cost less than manufacturer’s warranties. This gives you the chance to save more money with longer-term protection that will cover repairs for an agreed-upon amount of time and/or number of miles.

Third-party extended warranties tend to cost less than manufacturer’s warranties. This gives you the chance to save more money with longer-term protection that will cover repairs for an agreed-upon amount of time and/or number of miles. Gives you peace of mind: With an extended warranty, you don’t have to worry about how expensive an auto repair bill will be. Also, perks like towing, roadside assistance, and rental car reimbursement provide extra peace of mind if your car breaks down.

Cons Of An Extended Warranty

Take the time to consider the disadvantages of an extended car warranty as well:

Exclusions: Even though the most comprehensive coverage option is often referred to as a bumper-to-bumper warranty, these plans are still “exclusionary,” meaning the warranty covers everything except a list of excluded items. Make sure you take the time to understand what the exclusions are for your chosen plan.

Even though the most comprehensive coverage option is often referred to as a bumper-to-bumper warranty, these plans are still “exclusionary,” meaning the warranty covers everything except a list of excluded items. Make sure you take the time to understand what the exclusions are for your chosen plan. Can be a risk: A company with a bad reputation and low ratings won’t provide good service and coverage to its customers. Be sure to do your research on the best-rated mechanical breakdown insurance companies and which providers are highly regarded by industry standards to avoid potential scams.

A company with a bad reputation and low ratings won’t provide good service and coverage to its customers. Be sure to do your research on the best-rated mechanical breakdown insurance companies and which providers are highly regarded by industry standards to avoid potential scams. Low usage factor: Even though it's a good financial investment, you may never have to use your extended warranty before the contract ends. Opt for an extended warranty plan that offers perks to make up for higher pricing and help reduce the costs of your most expensive repairs should the need arise.

Where Can I Buy An Extended Car Warranty Online?

When searching online for an extended warranty, you’ll probably see several third-party providers mentioned within the first couple of search results. Browse through trusted car review sites and articles that compare top-rated extended car warranty companies to decide which provider will best suit your driving needs.

When visiting a provider’s website, you will likely only need to fill out a short form to request a free quote. You can also contact a customer service representative directly to learn more about a provider’s pricing, coverage, and range of warranty plans. Both options are generally quick and simple.

To get a quote, you should be prepared to submit information about yourself and the vehicle you're interested in requesting a quote for. It’s always a good idea to get free quotes from more than one provider so you can compare pricing and determine which option is right for you. You can get started with quotes from our top-rated providers below.

How Should I Choose An Extended Car Warranty Plan?

It’s best to spend some time researching and comparing a few of the top-rated warranty providers to see which ones will provide the best value and coverage for your vehicle. There are several factors to consider in your decision, including:

Cost

Coverage

Length of contract

Type of perks available

Customer reviews

And more

It’s also helpful to remember that the overall value of the warranty coverage is most important – not necessarily the coverage plan with the cheapest price. Make sure you read through sample contracts from the providers, if available, to ensure you have a full understanding of what is covered under each plan. Also, it’s helpful to choose a provider that will allow you to bring your car to a repair facility close to you and pay the repair shop upfront instead of reimbursing you for costs later.

Top Recommendations For Buying An Extended Warranty Online

It can be overwhelming to research several companies, so our team has reviewed the best extended car warranty companies online and ranked them based on factors like customer service, reputation, coverage, and perks. The following providers rose to the top of our list.

Company Motor1 Rating Coverage Levels Deductible Options Additional Perks Endurance 5.0 6 $0, $50, $100, $200 Roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, one-year Endurance Elite membership including tire repairs, key fob repairs, ID theft protection, and more CarShield 4.5 6 $0, $50, $100, $200 Roadside assistance, towing, rental reimbursement CARCHEX 4.5 5 $0, $50, $100 Roadside assistance, towing, rental reimbursement, trip interruption Protect My Car 4.5 3 $100 Roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, oil changes, and tire rotations Uproar.car 4.0 4 Ranges from $100 to $750 Roadside assistance, road trip protection, free membership, discounts, auto concierge service, and more

Endurance: Best Coverage

Whether you’re looking for a more affordable basic powertrain warranty like the Secure plan or coverage specifically designed for high-mileage vehicles like the Select Premier plan, Endurance has a range of extended warranty plans for different needs. The provider is also known for having some of the best benefits in the industry.

To learn more about this warranty provider, check out our Endurance review or get a free quote for your vehicle below.

CarShield: Best Value

CarShield specializes in providing vehicle protection plans that effectively shield drivers from the high cost of auto repairs. The company offers flexible payment plans and several coverage plans, including one for motorcycles and specialty vehicles. While CarShield received a lower rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) than other providers on this list, it maintains a positive customer reputation on other sites, with a 4.1-star average rating from both Google and Trustpilot customer reviews.

To learn more about this extended warranty provider, check out our CarShield review or get a free, personalized quote below.

CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars

CARCHEX offers five levels of coverage ranging from the exclusionary Titanium plan to the basic Bronze plan with deductibles from $0 to $100. The company has an A+ BBB rating as one of the most trusted providers on the market, with partnerships from industry leaders like Edmunds.com, Kelley Blue Book, and CARFAX. It also has a 3.2-star Trustpilot customer rating.

To learn more about this extended car warranty provider, check out our CARCHEX review or get a free quote below.

Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Benefits

Protect My Car has three tiers of coverage: Supreme, Select, and Driveline. The company is highly regarded in the industry and has received high customer service ratings and reviews, with an A+ rating from the BBB and an “Excellent” rating from Trustpilot customer reviews. Like most warranty companies, Protect My Car offers a 30-day money back guarantee for all of its vehicle service contract plans.

This provider is a good choice for those who want maintenance coverage too. With the Ambassador Maintenance Plan, you can get free oil changes and tire rotations, lockout services, and an average of 50 to 70 percent off repairs.

To learn more about this extended warranty provider, check out our Protect My Car review or get a free quote for your vehicle below.

Uproar.car: 100% Online Experience

Vehicle protection plans from Uproar.car provide a complete online experience, meaning you don't have to spend extra time calling a representative for a quote. Once you sign up, you can choose from different levels of protection and customize the number of components you want your plan to cover. The warranty company has an A rating from the BBB.

Plans also include the Car Cash benefit, which means you’ll receive $5 per month toward your car cash balance that can be redeemed for maintenance services at hundreds of auto service providers, making out-of-pocket costs for oil changes and tire rotations less expensive.

To get a free quote from Uproar.car, click below.

Frequently Asked Questions Who has the best extended car warranty? In our search for the most reputable extended car warranty companies, we recognized Endurance as the warranty provider with the best coverage and CARCHEX as the best warranty company for used cars. Both providers can cover vehicles with over 200,000 miles and have high ratings from our team for coverage, cost, and transparency. What are the benefits of buying an extended warranty online? A few key benefits of buying an extended coverage plan online are quick access to a free quote, a shorter waiting period, and a greater selection of coverage levels and options. When looking for the perfect warranty plan, you have the freedom to choose what will work best for you. Is it best to buy an extended warranty after purchasing my car? It truly depends on what you’re looking for. You may not be completely sure what type of coverage, benefits, and services you’ll need when purchasing your used or new vehicle. If you’re interested in an extended warranty plan beforehand, do some research on what third-party providers usually offer and compare it to the extended warranty offered to you by the dealership.

Methodology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.