Looking for the best cheap car insurance in Nevada? With the country’s sixth-highest average annual premiums for liability car insurance, bargain rates can sometimes be hard to come by in the Silver State.

That’s where we come into the picture. The Motor1 review team has ranked the nation’s best car insurance companies, and we’ve narrowed our research to bring you the top recommendations for Nevada residents. By evaluating each provider based on local satisfaction scores, regional rates, and several other factors, we’ve determined the best options for cheap car insurance in the state of Nevada.

One of the easiest ways to discover which Nevada auto insurance option is best for your needs is to compare individualized quotes from several providers. Start getting free car insurance quotes by using the tool below.

In this article:

5 Best Car Insurance Companies in Nevada

In your search for the best car insurance for your needs, you want to be confident that you have selected a company that provides quality coverage, great customer service, and low rates. We identified the best cheap car insurance companies in Nevada by ranking the nation’s top providers based on local requirements, average rates in the state, and J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores across the Southwest.

After looking through the data, we crafted the list below of Nevada’s best cheap car insurance companies, breaking down our ratings for each insurer’s customer service, affordability, and coverage.

*You may notice that some car insurance companies are ranked above those with higher star ratings. This is because our star ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for car insurance in Nevada.

#1 Geico: Best Overall In The Nation

We ranked Geico as the United States’ best overall auto insurer, and its service holds up equally well for Nevada drivers. It tied for first place in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction SurveySM for the Southwest region, scoring 834 out of a possible 1,000 points. Geico also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has received many positive reviews from customers.

The company wrote out nearly $35 billion in claims in 2019, which is notable considering it also offers some of the lowest rates for customers. Plus, even with Nevada’s pricey average premiums, Geico consistently offers some of the cheapest auto insurance rates in the state.

Geico also offers many extra discounts to help customers to save more money, including:

Good driver discount

Good student discount

Defensive driving discount

Discounts for airbags, anti-theft systems, and anti-lock brakes

Discounts for multiple vehicles or policies

Military and federal employee discounts

Overall, Geico is a solid choice for anyone looking for the best cheap car insurance in Nevada. The company offers low prices while keeping customers happy with its various services.

Geico Pros Geico Cons Many choices for coverage Average quote experience High level of customer satisfaction Usage-based app not available in all states Competitive pricing Superior financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB

Read our full Geico car insurance review to learn more about the provider.

#2 USAA: Best For Military

USAA received the highest score for customer satisfaction in the Southwestern United States in the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Satisfaction Survey. It was not eligible for the actual ranking, however, because it is only available to military members and their families.

If you qualify for USAA’s services, the provider is worth a close look. Customers speak highly of the company’s cheap rates, excellent customer service, and wide array of coverage choices. These extra auto insurance coverage options include:

Rental reimbursement

Accident forgiveness

Roadside assistance plans

Guaranteed asset protection (GAP)

Car replacement assistance (CRA)

Glass coverage

USAA holds a stellar reputation and is worth consideration for anyone able to take advantage of the company’s services. For many, it offers some of the best cheap car insurance in Nevada.

USAA Pros USAA Cons Good option for military members Only available for military members and their families Affordable rates and numerous discounts Superior customer service

Check out our USAA auto insurance review to see if a USAA policy might fit your needs.

#3 State Farm: Best For Students

State Farm is the largest auto insurer in the United States due to its cheap prices, broad range of coverage options, and top-notch industry reputation. AM Best awarded the provider an A++ rating for financial strength, meaning your coverage is secure with State Farm.

State Farm offers customers many customization choices with its plans, including extra coverage options such as:

Roadside assistance: State Farm covers up to an hour of labor at the breakdown site, along with costs associated with towing, lockout services, and fluid delivery.

State Farm covers up to an hour of labor at the breakdown site, along with costs associated with towing, lockout services, and fluid delivery. Car rental reimbursement: While your car is being repaired, State Farm will cover the cost of a rental car.

While your car is being repaired, State Farm will cover the cost of a rental car. Rental deductible: If you get into an accident in a rental car, State Farm will pay up to $500 toward your deductible.

If you get into an accident in a rental car, State Farm will pay up to $500 toward your deductible. Travel expenses: State Farm will cover up to $500 of food, travel, and lodging expenses if you get into a car accident over 50 miles away from home.

The company also provides a multitude of discount opportunities, especially those geared toward students. These include:

Accident-free discount

Defensive driving discount

Driver training discount

Good driving discount

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Safe vehicle discount

Though State Farm’s customer service ratings are a bit lower than some of its competitors, few providers offer such varied options at low rates. Especially with Nevada’s pricey auto insurance premiums, a policy from State Farm offers many advantages for its low rates and is worth considering.

State Farm Pros State Farm Cons Largest auto insurer in the country Average customer experience Many discounts for students and teens A++ financial rating

Look at our full State Farm car insurance review to find out whether a policy from the insurer is right for you.

#4 American Family: Best Local Service

American Family may not be a household name, but it is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Nevada. In J.D. Power’s Auto Insurance Satisfaction Survey, American Family tied with Geico as the best provider in the Southwest, scoring 834 out of a possible 1,000 points.

Customers are pleased by American Family’s cheap auto insurance rates and extensive coverage offerings. While some customer reviews call attention to the company’s average customer service, many American Family customers value the various services and benefits that its policies offer.

American Family provides all six standard types of auto insurance, along with:

Roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Towing coverage

Gap insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment coverage

Rideshare insurance

Overall, American Family offers quality service at reasonable rates. Nevada residents in the market for the best cheap car insurance should check out this smaller company.

American Family Pros American Family Cons Known for low rates Limited locations Ideal for young drivers and for those who want to bundle policies Negative reviews about claims process MyAmFam app to manage your account

Read our full American Family auto insurance review to learn more about the company.

#5 The Hartford: Best For AARP Members

The Hartford can be a great choice for older drivers looking for cheap car insurance in Nevada. The company provides AARP members with low premiums, broad coverage, and various discounts. Though The Hartford offers many benefits, it is not the best option for younger drivers or those not interested in joining AARP.

If you meet The Hartford’s membership requirements, the provider may be worth considering. While customer service ratings sit right around the industry average, The Hartford offers many perks that can be purchased alongside your standard insurance policy. These extra benefits may include:

Lifetime renewability: Customers cannot be denied coverage in the future if they pay all premiums, hold a valid driver’s license, and meet certain other prerequisites.

Customers cannot be denied coverage in the future if they pay all premiums, hold a valid driver’s license, and meet certain other prerequisites. Accident forgiveness: Premiums do not increase after an accident if the driver has held a clean driving record over the past five years.

Premiums do not increase after an accident if the driver has held a clean driving record over the past five years. Disappearing deductible: Your collision deductible decreases every accident-free year until it reaches $0.

Your collision deductible decreases every accident-free year until it reaches $0. New car replacement: If you total a car within 15 months or 15,000 miles of buying it, The Hartford will pay to replace it with a newer model.

The Hartford offers many advantages that AARP members should not look past. The provider’s low rates and extra benefits make it a great option for eligible customers.

The Hartford Pros The Hartford Cons Excellent financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB Only available to AARP members Lifetime renewability High rates for young drivers Discounted rates for people over age 50

Look at our full The Hartford auto insurance review to see if the insurer is the right choice for you.

Nevada Car Insurance Requirements

Nevada drivers are required by the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to show proof of insurance with limits of 25/50/20. Liability auto insurance refers to money paid out to others when you are at fault for an accident. Your car insurance in Nevada must meet the following minimum coverage requirements:

$25,000 bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$20,000 property damage liability

It is recommended that drivers get an insurance plan with more coverage than the state minimum liability requirements. This is because liability insurance in Nevada does not cover any of the damages to your own motor vehicle or any personal medical bills. Being underinsured or entirely uninsured sounds like a great way to save money until an accident happens.

Check out all six types of car insurance offered by most providers to see if additional coverage might be right for you.

Cost Of Nevada Car Insurance

No matter how you look at it, Nevada car insurance rates pack a punch. According to our rate estimates, car insurance in Nevada costs $2,332 per year for the average 35-year-old driver with a clean record and good credit. This rate is far higher than the national average, which is $1,711 per year.

To provide some context for these rate estimates, our team evaluated several factors that often impact prices, including gender, credit score, driving record, and location. The data below can help provide a better idea of what to expect in your search for the best cheap car insurance in Nevada.

Nevada Car Insurance Rates By Provider

Car Insurance Company Nevada Annual Car Insurance Cost Allstate Insurance $2,891 American Family Insurance $2,847 Farmers Insurance $3,135 Geico Insurance $1,435 State Farm Insurance $1,607 Travelers Insurance $2,337 USAA Insurance $1,370

Nevada Car Insurance Rates By Gender

Male drivers pay slightly more on average than female drivers in Nevada, though the difference is slim.

Gender Nevada Annual Car Insurance Cost Female $2,337 Male $2,370

Nevada Car Insurance Rates For Drivers With Bad Credit

Drivers with bad credit are penalized in the Silver State, with those holding a poor credit score paying more than $1,300 extra versus those with good credit.

Credit Rating Nevada Annual Car Insurance Cost Good $2,354 Fair $2,745 Poor $3,665

Nevada Car Insurance Rates By Driving Record

Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can all lead to much steeper auto insurance rates in Nevada. Drivers with speeding tickets can face average annual insurance rates nearly $600 higher than those with a clean record, while a DUI can raise insurance premiums by nearly $1,800 a year.

Driving Record Nevada Annual Car Insurance Cost Clean $2,354 Speeding Ticket $2,927 At-Fault Accident $3,441 DUI $4,139

Nevada Car Insurance Rates By City

Residents of Reno and the rural areas of Nevada can rest a little easier. Because so much of Nevada’s population lives in the Las Vegas metro, which hosts some of the nation’s highest auto insurance rates, numbers are skewed much higher in statewide data.

City Nevada Annual Car Insurance Cost Las Vegas $2,587 Henderson $2,301 Reno $1,681

What To Know About Driving In Nevada

Nevada residents drive about 14,000 miles annually, which is close to the national average. In 2019, 304 fatalities occurred on the road in Nevada, and the state averaged 9.9 deaths per 100,000 people, as reported by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. For comparison, the national average of motor vehicle fatalities was 11 deaths per 100,000 people.

Nevada’s expensive car insurance rates are the result of a high number of DUIs and increased rates of auto theft, among other contributing factors. To get the lowest rates, maintain a strong credit score and be careful when driving in the Las Vegas area, which leads the state in danger on the road.

Final Thoughts

Quality, affordable car insurance in Nevada can be hard to find, but it is available. Our research found that drivers looking for the best cheap car insurance in Nevada should check out Geico, USAA, State Farm, American Family, and The Hartford. All of these insurers offer quality services at reasonable rates.

The best way to find the ideal auto insurance policy is to compare prices from various insurance companies. Use our tool below to discover the best cheap car insurance providers that might fit your needs.

Methodology



In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.