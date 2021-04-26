Whether you are purchasing a used car or are just unsure of the terms of your older car’s warranty, there are a few ways to find your coverage details. In this article, we’ll explain how to check the warranty on a car, how to keep your car’s warranty valid, and what to do if it is expired.

It is important to understand all of the terms and conditions of your warranty so you don't end up paying out of pocket for expensive repairs due to manufacturer error or faulty parts. If your warranty has expired, you may want to seek extended warranty coverage.

What Is A Car Warranty?

A car warranty comes with a new car when purchased from a dealership and is commonly referred to as a manufacturer or factory warranty. The warranty is an agreement to cover any damage to your vehicle that is caused by manufacturer error or faulty workmanship. It’s a guarantee that your vehicle is in proper working condition when you drive it off the lot, and that if any parts fail prematurely, you won’t have to pay to repair or replace them.

The manufacturer warranty is made up of a few levels of coverage, each protecting different components for different amounts of time. Each carmaker has different terms for what the factory warranty covers and how long it lasts.

How To Check The Warranty On A Car

Your manufacturer’s warranty will expire after a specified amount of time or mileage. For example, Ford’s warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for 3 years/36,000 miles and powertrain coverage for 5 years/60,000 miles, whichever comes first.

If you’re unsure if your coverage is still in effect and are wondering how to check the warranty on your car, there are a couple of ways to do so:

Use your vehicle identification number (VIN): Your VIN can be found in different places depending on your vehicle make and model. Some common places are on the inside edge of the driver’s side door or the driver’s side of the windshield. If you are able to locate your VIN, you can contact the dealership where you bought your car and a representative will be able to pull up the details of your warranty using the number.

Your VIN can be found in different places depending on your vehicle make and model. Some common places are on the inside edge of the driver’s side door or the driver’s side of the windshield. If you are able to locate your VIN, you can contact the dealership where you bought your car and a representative will be able to pull up the details of your warranty using the number. Check the odometer and model year: The simplest way to find out if your car is under warranty is by checking the odometer and model year. If your warranty lasts for 5 years/60,000 miles and your car is over five years old or has an odometer reading higher than 60,000, then your coverage is expired. If you do not know the mileage limits of your warranty, check your owner’s manual or warranty information booklet, or call a dealership.

Different components of your vehicle are covered for different amounts of time, so it is important to clarify all of the terms of your warranty with the dealership so you are aware of what is covered and for how long.

Maintaining Your Car Warranty

If your coverage has not expired but isn’t being honored at the dealership, it is possible that your warranty has been voided. If you violate the terms outlined in your warranty paperwork, you will no longer be eligible for parts protection. Here are some ways you can avoid problems with your warranty:

Keep up with routine maintenance: Follow your vehicle’s maintenance schedule to avoid damage caused by neglect or improper repairs. If you don’t keep your maintenance records, you may not be able to get coverage for certain parts.

Follow your vehicle’s maintenance schedule to avoid damage caused by neglect or improper repairs. If you don’t keep your maintenance records, you may not be able to get coverage for certain parts. Read the fine print: If you read your vehicle’s warranty terms and understand them in full, you will be less likely to violate them by accident.

If you read your vehicle’s warranty terms and understand them in full, you will be less likely to violate them by accident. Use the vehicle as intended: Using your vehicle for offroading or racing will void your warranty.

Do You Need An Extended Warranty?

If your warranty is about to expire or is no longer active, you might want to look into an extended warranty. Extended warranties, also known as vehicle service contracts, can be purchased from your vehicle manufacturer or a third-party company.

A manufacturer extended warranty can be purchased from the dealership and will kick in when your factory warranty expires. Every carmaker has different coverage options, but the plans will typically act as an extension of the powertrain warranty or bumper-to-bumper warranty you already had.

You can also purchase an extended warranty plan from a third-party company.

With extended warranties from third-party providers, you can often take your vehicle to get serviced at any certified repair shop or dealership, which is a nice perk compared to manufacturer-backed extended warranties that require drivers to have their vehicles serviced at a dealership or brand service center.

