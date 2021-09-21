Advertiser Disclosure

Looking for cheap car shipping quotes online? Before you start comparing your options, it’s worth understanding how a car shipping quote is calculated. This article explains how the auto transport quotes process works and describes the top factors that impact cost. We’ll also review average rates and recommend the best car shipping companies on the market.

The best way to get cheap car shipping quotes online is by comparing offers from multiple providers at once. That way, you can easily find the shipping companies that best match your needs and budget.

What's A Car Shipping Quote?

When you ask for car shipping quotes online, you're getting estimates on how much a certain vehicle shipment will cost. You'll likely end up paying a bit more than your initial quote, as additional fees and mid-shipment price increases are usually left out of your first car shipping estimate.

Still, car shipping quotes online are great ways to gain peace of mind by receiving ballpark rates on auto transport. The best method for finding competitive transport prices is by comparing car shipping quotes from multiple providers at once.

How To Find Car Shipping Quotes Online

When trying to find a carrier to move your vehicle across the country, you'll likely need to work through a vehicle transport broker, many of which offer car shipping quotes online. Brokers work with a network of auto shippers to match customers with car shipping services based on individual needs.

The best auto transportation brokers work with a network of tens of thousands of drivers. Because they coordinate with so many vehicle haulers, getting online car shipping quotes from an auto transport broker is often the most cost-effective way to book a shipment.

Many brokers have an online quotes process or a web-based car shipping calculator that can provide you with an estimated rate. In order to determine the cost of your shipment, the broker will request certain details such as:

Vehicle make, model, and year

Vehicle operability status

Dropoff and delivery locations

Dropoff and delivery dates

Shipping preferences such as enclosed or open transport and terminal-to-terminal or door-to-door shipping

In most cases, you will not receive instant car shipping quotes. Instead, an expert will review your order's details before reaching out with an auto transport estimate. This estimate is not set in stone, and your final price is subject to change based on driver availability and demand.

One exception is Sherpa Auto Transport, which offers a locked-in price guarantee. Although Sherpa’s initial quotes tend to be a little higher than the competition, the company promises that you will pay no more than your initial car shipping quotes online. In the case of unexpected expenses, Sherpa will make up the difference.

After receiving your first cost estimate, you’ll wait for offers as different car carriers bid on your job. The vehicle shipping broker will notify you of your options, and the shipping price will be finalized when you choose an auto transporter.

Average Cost Of Car Shipping

The cost of auto transport services is based largely on the following factors:

Auto shipping rates are highest in January and the summer months.

It is less expensive to ship your car in an open carrier. Enclosed carrier transportation is safer, but it's more costly.

Door-to-door delivery is more expensive, but it's less of a hassle than having to pick your car up from a designated location.

The larger and heavier your vehicle, the more it will cost to ship.

Shipping to rural, small towns is more expensive than shipping between major cities.

A cross-country shipment from Florida or New York to California will cost more than hauling your car a short distance, but it will cost less per mile.

Our review team reached out for car shipping quotes online from several major auto shipping brokers. The table below lists some of the car transport quotes we’ve received for open shipping contracts.

Broker Distance Car Size Car Shipping Quote Sherpa Auto Transport 1,556 miles SUV $1,300 Sherpa Auto Transport 3,036 miles SUV $1,450 Montway Auto Transport 1,556 miles SUV $929 Montway Auto Transport 1,556 miles Sedan $1,059 uShip 503 miles SUV $756 uShip 1,556 miles SUV $1,411

These rates can help give you an idea of what cost to expect when shipping a car, though it's important to remember that your own rates may vary.

Tips For Reducing Car Shipping Costs

When you're getting car shipping quotes online, you want to be sure that you're getting the best price. Here are a couple of tips you can follow to lower your car shipping costs:

Choose terminal-to-terminal shipping: Although it’s less convenient than door-to-door shipping, this option is often much less expensive.

Although it’s less convenient than door-to-door shipping, this option is often much less expensive. Book in advance: The earlier you book your car shipment, the better offers you will likely receive.

The earlier you book your car shipment, the better offers you will likely receive. Pickup and dropoff date flexibility: Your final car shipping cost depends largely on carrier availability. The more wiggle room you have with your dropoff and pickup dates, the more car transport companies will bid on your contract, driving prices down.

Your final car shipping cost depends largely on carrier availability. The more wiggle room you have with your dropoff and pickup dates, the more car transport companies will bid on your contract, driving prices down. Lighten your load: Be sure to remove all items from your car before shipping, as extra weight can add additional auto transport costs. It’s also a good idea to leave no more than a quarter tank of gas in the car.

To ensure the safety of your vehicle during transport, make sure you follow the transporter's instructions for how to ship a car.

Top Providers For Car Shipping Quotes Online

If you’re ready to start getting car shipping quotes online, we recommend reaching out to two of our top-rated providers: Montway Auto Transport and AmeriFreight. Both auto shipping companies scored high in our review of the auto transport industry and are known for their low prices.

Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall

Montway’s network of more than 15,000 carriers provides auto shipping services anywhere in the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska. We rate the broker 4.5 out of 5.0 stars in our Montway Auto Transport review based on its smooth booking process, competitive pricing, and strong customer reputation.

All Montway shipping partners are fully insured, but to help customers rest easy, the broker also provides additional contingent cargo insurance up to $250,000. This insurance kicks in if your driver’s policy fails to fully cover a valid claim.

Montway Auto Transport has an A+ rating and full accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating from over 1,800 customers. It's easy to get car shipping quotes online from Montway, since it offers free and instant rate estimates.

AmeriFreight: Best Discounts

AmeriFreight has a careful vetting process for its car carriers, working with only fully insured drivers who receive consistently high customer reviews. Partners that regularly fail to meet customer expectations are dropped.

In our AmeriFreight review, we rate the broker 4.5 out of 5.0 stars. AmeriFreight offers a streamlined shipping process, a simple pathway for car shipping quotes online, and the following discount opportunities:

Military: $35 off

$35 off First responders: $35 off

$35 off Medical personnel: $35 off

$35 off Students: $25 off

$25 off Senior citizens: $25 off

$25 off Return customers: $50 off

$50 off Multiple vehicles: $50 off each additional vehicle

$50 off each additional vehicle Early bird: $25 off if you sign up 48 hours after getting a quote

AmeriFreight has an A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.7- out of 5.0-star rating on Google based on over 3,000 reviews. You can reach out to AmeriFreight for free car shipping quotes online below.

FAQ: Car Shipping Quotes Online What’s the cheapest way to ship my car? The cheapest way to ship your car is by freight train. However, shipping by train takes a long time, your drop-off and pickup dates will be less flexible, and it may not be available depending on where you live. Most people choose to ship by truck or trailer, as it is safer and far more convenient. Does AAA offer car shipping? There is a car shipping company called AAA Transporters, but it is not affiliated with the American Automobile Association (AAA), which is known for its roadside assistance plans and does not offer car shipping. How do I get my car shipped? The first step to getting your car shipped is to compare car shipping quotes online from a few auto transport companies. You’ll need to decide on your shipping dates and whether you want open or enclosed car shipping and door-to-door or terminal-to-terminal transport. After you choose a transporter, the company will handle logistics. You’ll simply need to drop your vehicle off at a designated site and pick it up at your destination. Is it worth it to ship a car? Whether it’s worth it to ship a car when you move depends on a few factors, not the least of which is the value of your vehicle. If you’re moving cross country and have an older vehicle, the cost to ship the car may be more than the value of the vehicle.



Decide whether it's better to sell your car and purchase a different one at your destination instead. Another alternative is to drive your car to your destination. If you don’t mind putting the miles on your vehicle, this can be a more economical option. How much does it cost to ship a car? The cost of car transport services is determined by multiple factors. Aspects like vehicle weight, transport type, and distance impact car shipping rates. We found the average rate for car delivery falls between $1,000 and $1,500, but the price varies by auto transport carrier.

Methodology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.