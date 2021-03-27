If you’re moving to the Aloha State, you may be wondering about the best methods for shipping a car to Hawaii. Unlike moves elsewhere in the United States, you can’t simply drive your car from Long Beach to Maui. Instead, you’ll have to rely on an auto shipping company to transport your vehicle from the U.S. mainland.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about shipping a car to Hawaii. We’ll explain the process, average costs, average transit times, and even recommend a few of the best car shipping companies for Hawaii car shipping.

The only way to find the best Hawaii car transport service for your situation is to compare individualized quotes from multiple shipping companies. Use the box below to start reaching out for free quotes from our top picks.

In this article:

How To Ship A Car To Hawaii

Shipping a car to Hawaii is not quite the same as shipping your vehicle elsewhere in the U.S. In addition to being brought to a port, your vehicle will need to be loaded onto a ferry to cross the ocean. Luckily, there are several reputable auto transport companies that can manage the logistics for you. All you need to do is reach out, and they’ll handle the rest.

The exact shipping process may differ slightly from carrier to carrier, but most auto shipping broker – including the companies we recommend – follow a process similar to the one described below:

Request a quote: Reach out to a shipping broker with your shipment details, including your vehicle information and shipping dates. Book a carrier: A broker will get back to you with a list of carrier options and quotes. Once you select a carrier, the shipment process begins. Clean out your vehicle: You next need to clear out your vehicle to reduce its weight as much as possible. Leave no more than a quarter tank of gas and be sure to disconnect the alarm system or battery. Drop off vehicle: Bring your vehicle to the designated pickup location. This may be a port, a shipping terminal, or your house, depending on the service you select when you book your shipment. Keep in mind that before a vehicle can be shipped from a port, you will need to provide a copy of your ID, title, registration, and a letter of authorization from your lienholder if your vehicle is financed or leased. Pick up your vehicle: Once in Hawaii, pick up your vehicle from the destination port or another designated delivery location.

There are several auto shipping ports across the Hawaiian Islands. Many auto shippers will ferry your vehicle from a port along the West Coast of the contiguous U.S. to cities such as:

Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island)

Kawaihae, Hawaii (Big Island)

Kahului, Maui

Honolulu, Oahu

Kaunakakai, Molokai

Nawiliwili, Kauai

Your destination options will vary from shipper to shipper. Overall, shipping a car to Hawaii typically takes anywhere from 8 to 19 days.

Cost Of Shipping A Car To Hawaii

According to Montway Auto Transport, shipping a car to Hawaii can cost between $1,500 and $2,100. Based on our cost research, Montway is one of the cheapest car shipping brokers. Pricing from other companies is likely to be similar if not slightly higher.

Your final car shipping costs will depend on a number of factors, including:

Vehicle size

Departure port

Destination

Door-to-door or port-to-port delivery

Open or enclosed transport

Season

Total transport distance

Should You Ship Your Car To Hawaii?

Shipping a car to Hawaii can be expensive, so carefully consider if the cost is worth it. If you own an older car that you plan to soon replace, consider selling your vehicle and purchasing a new car in Hawaii. Depending on the age and mileage of your vehicle, the cost of shipping it to Hawaii may exceed your car’s value.

It’s also smart to research public transportation options in the city where you plan to live. For example, Oahu has some of the best public busses in the U.S., so you may not even need a car to get around.

Recommendations For Hawaii Car Shipping Companies

If you’ve decided you want to ship your vehicle to Hawaii, it’s time to start looking for the best rate. Not all auto transport companies offer Hawaii car shipping, but a few of our top-recommended providers do, including Montway Auto Transport and AmeriFreight. Keep in mind that the further in advance you book your shipment, the better rate you are likely to get.

Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall

Montway is one of our highest-ranked auto shipping brokers. It ships vehicles anywhere in the U.S., including Hawaii. Montway boasts an excellent customer reputation, has an easy booking process, and military discounts, which are some of the reasons we rate the company 4.5 out of 5.0 stars in our Montway Auto Transport review.

Montway has an accredited A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and a BBB customer review score of 4.39 out of 5 based on more than 1,300 reviews. Satisfied customers explain that Montway’s pickup and delivery process is quick and efficient. Customers also appreciate Montway’s communication every step of the way.

See how much shipping a car to Hawaii costs through Montway by starting the quotes process below.

AmeriFreight: Best Discounts

AmeriFreight works with only fully insured drivers who consistently receive high marks from customers. Like Montway, it also ships vehicles anywhere in the U.S., including Hawaii. The company maintains a high standard for carriers by dropping any shipping partner that does not meet customer expectations.

In our AmeriFreight review, we rate the broker 4.5 out of 5.0 stars for its easy online car shipping quotes process, network of thoroughly vetted carriers, and numerous customer discounts, which include:

Military: $35 off

$35 off Senior citizens: $25 off

$25 off Return customers: $50 off

$50 off Multiple vehicles: $50 off every additional vehicle

$50 off every additional vehicle Early bird: $25 off if you sign up 48 hours after getting a quote

$25 off if you sign up 48 hours after getting a quote First responders: $35 off

$35 off Medical personnel: $35 off

$35 off Students: $25 off

AmeriFreight holds an accredited A+ BBB rating as well as a 4.85 out of 5-star customer score based on more than 1,100 reviews. You can start getting a free quote from AmeriFreight by clicking below.