AmeriFreight works with more than 10,000 carrier partners and is quickly growing into one of the largest car shipping companies in the country. In this article, we break down shipping costs, services, and AmeriFreight reviews to see how the auto transport broker stacks up against the competition.

If you’re ready to see what AmeriFreight would charge to ship your car, you can get a free price estimate by clicking below.

In this article:

AmeriFreight Overview

Founded: 2004

Headquarters: Peachtree City, Georgia

Service Area: United States, including Alaska and Hawaii

AmeriFreight is an auto shipping broker that ships vehicles anywhere in the U.S. To ensure customers receive the best shipping experience possible, AmeriFreight thoroughly vets its partner carriers. Any carriers that receive numerous customer complaints or fail to live up to AmeriFreight standards are dropped as partners.

In addition to providing auto transportation services for individuals, AmeriFreight works with several car manufacturers and government agencies. If you are a car retailer, you can outsource your shipping logistics to AmeriFreight.

AmeriFreight Pros AmeriFreight Cons A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Slower online quotes process Many discount opportunities Strict car shipper vetting process Top-rated customer service

How Much Does AmeriFreight Cost?

AmeriFreight prices fluctuate from 50 cents per mile for coast-to-coast transports to $3 per mile for instate deliveries. According to our research, shipping a sedan with AmeriFreight typically costs anywhere from $400 to $1,200. This is a wide range, as your rates will depend on a number of factors, including:

Route

Size and weight of vehicle

Vehicle operability

Season (peak shipping times are January and summer months)

Priority (the faster you need your vehicle shipped, the higher the cost)

Typically, drivers can pay up to 80 percent more to have their vehicles transported in a closed shipping container rather than exposed to the elements during an open shipment.

To give you an idea of what AmeriFreight rates can look like, the table below outlines some of the prices that our cost research team was quoted. Your own rates may vary.

Shipping Distance Vehicle Type Transport Speed AmeriFreight Price Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles) Operable 2018 Toyota RAV4 Economy (1 to 7 days) Starting from $745 Priority (1 to 4 days) Starting from $1,200 First Class (1 to 2 days) Starting from $1,475

Our cost analysis research shows these rates are competitive for the industry. First Class shipping rates are average, but if you choose the Economy option, it will be hard to beat AmeriFreight’s cheap car shipping rates. Keep in mind, however, that rates are subject to change before the final booking is made.

It’s also worth noting that in some AmeriFreight reviews, customers have complained that they had trouble booking carriers when selecting Economy rates.

AmeriFreight Discounts

To further reduce costs, AmeriFreight offers the following discounts:

Military: $35 off

$35 off First responders: $35 off

$35 off Medical personnel: $35 off

$35 off Students: $25 off

$25 off Senior citizens: $25 off

$25 off Return customers: $50 off

$50 off Multiple vehicles: $50 off every additional vehicle

$50 off every additional vehicle Early Bird: $25 off if you sign up 48 hours after getting a quote

Only one offer can be applied per order, except for the Early Bird discount, which can be combined with any other discount. These discounts won’t be reflected in your instant quote, but you can mention them when speaking with an AmeriFreight agent to book your shipment. Your shipment cost is not finalized until a carrier is booked.

To get a free price estimate from AmeriFreight, click below.

AmeriFreight Auto Shipping Services

Door-to-door shipping: Yes

Terminal-to-terminal shipping: Yes

Enclosed shipping: Yes

Motorcycle/ATV shipping: Yes

Expedited transport: Available for an additional $75 to $150, depending on vehicle size

AmeriFreight offers vehicle shipping for cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, and practically anything else with wheels.

All AmeriFreight carriers are fully insured, and AmeriFreight offers customers the option to purchase additional Auto Transport GAP coverage. This will pay up to $2,000 in out-of-pocket expenses if your car carrier’s insurance fails to pay or to fully pay the cost to repair any shipping-related damages. With this protection, you can report damages up to 48 hours after your vehicle is delivered.

AmeriFreight Auto Shipping Process

Because AmeriFreight is an auto shipping broker, it removes most of the hassle of lining up car transport services. The AmeriFreight shipping process is simple and works as follows:

Request a quote online.

You will be matched with an AmeriFreight representative who will walk you through your options and provide a quote.

Once shippers have been found, you will be contacted with a final rate. You can accept or reject this rate.

After you have booked a shipper, AmeriFreight handles the coordination of your shipment with the carrier.

Your vehicle will be picked up and dropped off at designated locations, whether that’s your house or a shipping terminal.

Once your vehicle has been delivered, you will inspect it and sign a bill of lading that states the job has been completed.

After signing the bill of lading, you’ll pay the final cost to your carrier.

AmeriFreight Reviews

AmeriFreight reviews are overwhelmingly positive. The company has an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB. It also holds a 4.86 out of 5-star customer score with over 1,000 reviews and has only received about 10 complaints through the BBB in the past three years.

On Google, over 2,600 AmeriFreight reviews give the company an average rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 stars. Let’s take a look at a few examples.

Positive AmeriFreight Reviews

The majority of AmeriFreight reviews paint the company in a good light. Customers are satisfied with their shipping rates and feel there is no considerable upcharging. Most people also report being matched with courteous drivers that provide good communication and customer updates. Overall, the process is smooth and easy.

“I cannot recommend AmeriFreight enough. The company made what seemed like a daunting task (shipping two cars across the country) an easy process.” - Ashley via BBB

“I was shipping my Toyota Corolla from Oregon to Georgia. The quote was close to the actual price. I was always able to get in contact with [my AmeriFreight agent] through email, text, or on the phone.” - Kenya B. via BBB

Negative AmeriFreight Reviews

Not all AmeriFreight reviews are shining. Some customers have complained about price increases after getting an initial quote. This is common for the industry but can be frustrating nonetheless. A few customers mention problems with the carriers as well. Here’s what one customer had to say:

“The original quote given by the agent was a joke, in reality. It went from around $1,200 to over $2,000 because the agent was unaware of what he was dealing with. I spoke with other companies after the fact that told me $2,000 was cheap to ship [a] van.” - Face via BBB

Our Take On AmeriFreight: 4.5 Stars

AmeriFreight is a dependable choice for your auto shipping needs, and we rate the provider 4.5 out of 5.0 stars. The company offers a wide range of shipping services and has a solid customer service reputation, with many outstanding AmeriFreight reviews. If you aren’t in a particular rush to move your vehicle, you might find some of the lowest rates with AmeriFreight.

Some customers do report issues with drivers and price increases, but with most auto transport brokers, your quoted price is liable to increase, especially if you need your car shipped urgently.

Motor1 Rating 4.5 Reputation 4.0 Cost 4.0 Services 4.5 Customer Experience 4.5

To get started with a free price estimate from AmeriFreight, click below.

Other Recommendations For Car Shipping

AmeriFreight may be a great option, but when shipping a car, it pays to get quotes from a few companies before deciding on a carrier. Companies can offer different discounts and base mileage rates to lower your car shipping costs, but you won’t know which shipper has the best rate for you without reaching out. Here are two additional car shipping companies we recommend:

Sherpa Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars

Sherpa Auto Transport is one of the few auto shipping brokers to offer locked-in pricing. Your quoted prices are guaranteed. While this may mean you are quoted a higher initial cost, you don’t have to worry about finding out that you’ll need to pay more down the line.

Sherpa Auto Transport reviews indicate that the company has excellent customer service. Sherpa holds an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB and a near-perfect BBB customer review score of 4.88 out of 5 stars.

To start with your free quote from Sherpa Auto Transport, click below.

uShip: 4.0 Stars

uShip is an auto shipping marketplace where you can find carriers to bring your car anywhere in the U.S. You can even use uShip to ship vehicles overseas. After you post a request to uShip, carriers will bid on your contract, meaning that customers can find the best price for their shipment.

uShip has a good customer reputation. The company is accredited by the BBB and holds an A+ rating. On Trustpilot, the company has a customer review score of 4.6 out of 5.0 based on over 10,000 reviews. In our roundup of the best car shipping companies, we named uShip the Best Car Shipping Marketplace.

Read our full uShip review to learn more, and click below to get started with free shipping quotes from this service.