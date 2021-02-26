Looking for a reliable way to ship your car across the country? In this review, we take a close look at Sherpa Auto Transport reviews, services, and costs to help you decide whether it may be the best option for you.

Sherpa Auto Transport Overview

Founded: 2017

Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina

Service Area: United States, including Alaska and Hawaii

Sherpa Auto Transport is a relatively young auto shipping company. It is notable for its locked-in prices and clean-car guarantee. Sherpa can ship your vehicle anywhere in the U.S. and aims to provide top-of-the-line customer service.

Sherpa Auto Transport Pros Sherpa Auto Transport Cons Price Lock Promise guarantees you won’t pay more than your quoted rate Slightly more expensive than competitors’ initial quotes Vetted network of insured carriers No terminal-to-terminal shipping option Easy-to-use booking process and quick shipper matching No instant online quotes A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and very few customer complaints Free car wash included with every transport

How Much Does Sherpa Auto Transport Cost?

According to our cost analysis research, Sherpa Auto Transport costs are above average for the industry, but not by much. We were able to get a quote to ship an operable SUV in open transport from Los Angeles to Houston for $1,300. Keep in mind that Sherpa guarantees its prices while other providers can add on additional fees later.

Your own Sherpa Auto Transport cost will change depending on a number of factors, such as:

Size of car

Weight of car

Vehicle condition (operable or inoperable)

Shipping distance

Type of transport (open/enclosed)

Season (costs are higher in January and the summer months)

The longer in advance that you book, the lower your price is likely to be. Sherpa offers a military discount that can further reduce your cost if you are a member of the armed forces.

After you book with Sherpa, you will need to make a partial advance payment. Based on our quotes and Sherpa Auto Transport reviews we’ve come across, this is likely to be around $300. To give you a better idea of total Sherpa shipping costs, the table below describes some of the quotes we received during our research.

Shipping Distance Type of Vehicle Type of Transport Sherpa Auto Transport Price Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles) SUV Open $1,300 Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles) SUV Enclosed $1,800 Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles) Sedan Enclosed $1,450 New York to San Francisco (3,036 miles) SUV Open $1,450

While Sherpa shipping costs are slightly higher than other auto transport companies we’ve surveyed, they’re still competitive. This is especially true considering that other car transport companies only quote estimates that often go up due to added fees by the time a shipment is completed.

If you’re looking for the cheapest auto shipping option, you may find it with Sherpa. However, it’s also a good idea to shop around and compare quotes.

Sherpa Auto Transport Car Shipping Services

Door-to-door shipping: Yes

Terminal-to-terminal shipping: No

Enclosed shipping: Yes

Motorcycle/ATV shipping: No

Expedited transport: Available in some areas

Sherpa will ship standard as well as exotic and classic vehicles. Sherpa also offers to ship inoperable vehicles but at an added cost. Expedited shipping is available only in select areas.

All Sherpa carriers are registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and are required to maintain a satisfactory U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) safety rating. Sherpa carriers are also required to maintain the following minimum levels of insurance coverage:

No less than $100,000 in coverage per shipment

Commercial automobile liability insurance with a combined single limit of no less than

$1,000,000 per occurrence

While your vehicle is being shipped with Sherpa, you will have access to 24/7 real-time updates through Sherpa customer support. You can be automatically notified with updates, or you can call Sherpa yourself to inquire about your vehicle status. Many Sherpa Auto Transport reviews mention this as a helpful service.

Finally, Sherpa Auto Transport includes a “Clean Car Guarantee” with all shipments. This means you’ll receive a $20 reimbursement for a car wash after your vehicle has been delivered. To receive this rebate, you will need to mail Sherpa your car wash receipt.

Sherpa Auto Transport Car Shipping Process

Sherpa Auto Transport is an auto transport broker. This means you contact Sherpa, and Sherpa will arrange transport with a carrier in its dedicated network based on your shipment needs. For most individuals, working through a broker is the best way to find an auto shipping carrier.

The process for shipping with Sherpa Auto Transport is as follows:

Call for a quote or request a quote online. After you complete the quote request, a Sherpa agent will contact you by phone call or email.

Book your order and make the initial payment. This can be made with a credit card and varies depending on the total cost. Initial payments tend to be around $300.

Clean out your car and remove personal effects and aftermarket accessories. You will need to leave a quarter tank of gas in the car. Sherpa will tell you when to expect your driver within a two- to four-hour window.

After the driver arrives, both you and the driver will inspect the vehicle for existing damage. Your car is then loaded onto the carrier.

During transport, a Sherpa agent will contact you with updates. You will again be given a two- to four-hour window within which to expect your driver at your destination.

After you inspect the car to ensure there has been no damage during shipment, you will sign a bill of lading and pay your remaining balance to the driver. The final payment must be made with cash or a certified check.

You can cancel at any time prior to the assignment of a carrier but will be charged a $25 dispatch fee. If you cancel after a carrier has been assigned, you must forfeit your initial payment.

Sherpa Auto Transport Reviews

Sherpa Auto Transport reviews are mostly excellent. The company has an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB. The customer review score is also high, at 4.88 out of 5 stars based on more than 150 reviews. There have been only three complaints filed against Sherpa through the BBB in the last three years, and each of them was resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

Positive Sherpa Auto Transport Reviews

Those who praise Sherpa Auto Transport mention a smooth pickup and delivery process. Customers are also satisfied with the top-notch customer service and how quickly the process moves from booking to delivery.

“Great service and very knowledgeable. Set up the transport very quickly, and my car got picked up and delivered in less than a week and a half. Highly recommended.” - Eli S. via BBB

“[Sherpa was] honest from the get-go and extremely communicative. There was a delay with my car due to driver problems, and they let me know right away and kept me up to date with all developments. Most importantly, my car arrived in perfect condition!” - Meghan W. via BBB

Negative Sherpa Auto Transport Reviews

Not every customer has a good experience with Sherpa. Some have complained about rude drivers.

“[My vehicle] arrived late, [was] unloaded in the wrong location, [and had] multiple points of damage including a completely shattered back window. I could not reach [Sherpa] customer service to make a claim and so far I have had to contact my own insurance agency to try to deal with fixing the car.” - Sean M. via BBB

Feedback like this represents only around one percent of Sherpa Auto Transport reviews on the BBB webpage. With such a large network of carriers, not every driver will be perfect. Sherpa appears to make a strong effort to address all customer complaints.

Overall, Sherpa’s reputation among customers is one of the best among auto transport companies.

Our Take On Sherpa Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars

Sherpa Auto Transport is an excellent choice for auto shipping. The company features a price-lock guarantee and works with a large network of vetted and insured carriers. According to Sherpa Auto Transport reviews, the company has a knack for high-quality customer service.

However, Sherpa prices may not be the lowest around. The company does not offer terminal-to-terminal shipping services, which are often the cheapest way to move your vehicle across the country.

Motor1 Rating 4.5 Reputation 5.0 Cost 3.5 Services 4.0 Customer Experience 5.0

Other Recommendations For Car Shipping

Sherpa may be a great auto transporter for your needs, but as mentioned, it’s always smart to get quotes from multiple providers before signing a contract. Here are two other auto transport companies we highly recommend.

Montway Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars

Montway Auto Transport works with over 15,000 carriers across the nation that bid on customers’ shipments. The company can ship vehicles to and from anywhere in the U.S., offering both Alaska and Hawaii car shipping.

Montway Auto Transport reviews indicate the company can be trusted with your vehicle. It has an A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.2 out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot based on nearly 900 customer reviews. Positive Montway reviews mention timely delivery and excellent communication.

Montway offers competitive rates for a variety of shipping services, including open and enclosed transportation. There are no listing fees, but there is a $200 cancellation fee.

uShip: 4.0 Stars

uShip is a shipping marketplace that helps customers find a carrier to ship their vehicles anywhere in the U.S. You can even get overseas shipping services through uShip. It’s quick and simple to post a request and compare a wide range of offers.

Like Montway and Sherpa Auto Transport, uShip has an excellent customer reputation. It holds an A+ rating from the BBB and has a customer review score of 4.6 out of 5.0 on Trustpilot based on nearly 11,000 reviews. In our industry-wide review of the best car shipping companies, we named uShip the Best Car Shipping Marketplace because of its size and quality.

Find out more by reading our full uShip review