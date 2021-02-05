If you’re an Alabama resident and own a car, you’re going to need auto insurance. Getting auto insurance quotes in Alabama can be a difficult process, especially if you don’t understand the state’s requirements. In this article, we’ll help guide you by going through the state’s minimum requirements, average costs, and our recommended providers for Alabama auto insurance.

Alabama Car Insurance Minimum Requirements

Before we get into Alabama car insurance quotes, it’s important to understand what you’ll need to pay for. In every state, there are requirements for the minimum amount of car insurance you must carry. Though full coverage auto insurance is not required in Alabama, it is still a good idea to consider so you can avoid financial stress in the event of an accident.

Alabama only requires drivers to carry liability auto insurance, which covers other parties’ medical bills and property repairs after an accident you cause. This coverage will not cover your own medical expenses or repairs to your own vehicle, which is another reason it may be best to get a full coverage policy. These are the minimum requirements in Alabama:

Bodily Injury Liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident Property Damage Liability: $25,000 per person

Factors That Affect Car Insurance Quotes In Alabama

As in every state, car insurance quotes in Alabama are personalized, meaning you likely won’t get the same quote as your neighbor. The following are some of the main factors that influence the quote you will receive:

Age

Gender

Marital status

Vehicle make and model

Credit score

Location

Driving record

What Is The Average Cost Of Car Insurance In Alabama?

According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), drivers in Alabama spent an average of $856.67 on car insurance in 2017, which is fairly low compared to the national average, which was $1,004.58.

Here is the average cost for each type of auto insurance in Alabama for that year:

Type of Coverage Average Annual Expenditure in Alabama Liability coverage $478.68 Collision coverage $366.12 Comprehensive coverage $169.90 Total cost* $856.67

*Most drivers carry liability coverage but not necessarily other types of auto insurance. Total average annual expenditure measures what Alabama drivers actually spent on auto insurance in 2017.

Remember, your own Alabama car insurance quotes may vary depending on the factors listed above.

How To Get Cheap Car Insurance Quotes In Alabama

The best way to get cheap auto insurance coverage is to get quotes from at least five providers and to see which discounts you qualify for. You can expect to see most of the following common discounts when looking for car insurance quotes in Alabama:

Good driver discount

Student discount

Multi-policy discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Anti-theft discount

Homeowners discount

Usage-based insurance is also a great way to save money based on your driving habits and how many miles you drive. If you typically avoid hard braking and speeding, you could benefit from looking into a usage-based program. Also, if you choose a higher deductible, your premium will be lower, but you’ll need to make sure you can pay that deductible if you ever cause an accident.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum Insurance In Alabama?

It is best to avoid a lapse in coverage because it can cause your rates to go up. If you cancel your insurance plan to save some money short term, you will end up spending more in the long run because it will be harder to find affordable rates. Voice your concerns to your insurance agent and find out about discounts you qualify for or shop around to find lower rates from other companies.

If you are caught driving without the minimum car insurance requirements, you could face serious consequences. Drivers without liability insurance in Alabama face suspension of their registration and a hefty reinstatement fee. Penalties for a first offense of driving without liability insurance can include the following:

Fine up to $500

Imprisonment up to three months

45-day registration suspension

Vehicle impoundment

$200 registration reinstatement fee

Requirement to provide proof of insurance for one year after reinstatement

Also, if you cause an accident without liability insurance, you will be financially responsible for all damages to yourself, your vehicle, and the other party.

Recommendations For Car Insurance Quotes In Alabama

Our team has reviewed the best car insurance companies in the country and ranked them based on factors such as coverage, discounts, customer reviews, and more. We recommend the following providers for car insurance quotes in Alabama:

#1 USAA: Best For Military

Our team gives USAA 5.0 stars overall because of its outstanding coverage options and customer service ratings. USAA provides standard insurance for military and their family members as well as special insurance coverages such as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and rideshare insurance.

The provider holds an A- from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. Additionally, USAA tops every region in the country in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM, though it’s not officially considered part of the rankings due to its military exclusivity.

For a full look at coverage, discounts, reviews, and more, read our complete USAA auto insurance review.

#2 Geico: Best Overall

We rate Geico 4.5 out of 5.0 stars because of its affordability and simple claims process. The provider offers standard insurance coverage as well as roadside assistance, mechanical breakdown insurance, rental car insurance, and rideshare insurance. There are many discounts, including one just for using your seatbelt.

Geico holds an A+ rating from the BBB and an A++ from AM Best. Additionally, Geico ranked the highest in multiple regions in the same J.D. Power study mentioned above.

Read our Geico auto insurance review for more information and to see if this provider may give you the cheapest car insurance quote in Alabama.