Montway Auto Transport is an auto shipping broker that connects customers with shipping services and works with over 15,000 carriers across the United States. In this article, we’ll take a close look at Montway Auto Transport reviews, services, costs, and more.

We think the broker is a good choice for auto transport, and you might also consider any of the providers that made our list of the best car shipping companies.

Montway Auto Transport Overview

Founded: 2006

Headquarters: Schaumburg, Illinois

Service Area: Entire U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska

Montway Auto Transport is a well-established auto shipping broker. It has 24/7, 365-days-a-year customer service and was listed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in 2015. It also ranked in the Chicago Crain’s Business top 50 fastest-growing businesses in 2017.

Montway Auto Transport Pros Montway Auto Transport Cons Compare over 15,000 carriers No guaranteed pricing Competitive prices $200 cancellation fee Military and return customer discounts available Strong customer reputation

How Much Does Montway Auto Transport Cost?

According to the Montway website, auto shipping prices are usually around $1.96 per mile for distances under 500 miles, 93 cents per mile for distances between 500 and 1,500 miles, and 58 cents per mile for distances over 1,500 miles. However, a variety of factors can impact your shipping price, including:

Size and weight of your car

Vehicle operability

Shipping distance

Type of transport (open versus enclosed)

Destination and pickup locations (urban versus rural)

Season (summer months tend to be more expensive)

To give you an idea of what it might cost to ship your car with Montway Auto Transport, we reached out for quotes for two vehicle sizes. The rates below were requested in January, which is a peak shipping month after the summer months. Your own rates may vary.

Shipping Distance Vehicle Open or Enclosed Montway Auto Transport Quote Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles) Toyota RAV4 SUV Open $929 Enclosed $1,339 BMW 7-Series sedan Open $1,059 Enclosed $1,279

Based on our car shipping cost research, Montway Auto Transport is one of the cheaper options in the U.S. The auto broker also offers discounts for returning customers and military members.

Montway Auto Transport Shipping Services

Montway Auto Transport ships to and from anywhere in the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii. Both open and enclosed shipping options are available, though enclosed shipping can cost anywhere from 30 to 40 percent more.

After your vehicle ships, the company offers a live chat service that you can contact any time to ask about the location of your vehicle. In Montway Auto Transport reviews, many customers mention this as a standout feature.

Montway Auto Transport Extras And Add-Ons

Montway offers a few additional services that may improve your auto shipping experience:

Expedited shipping

Door-to-door delivery

No fee for shipping up to 100 pounds of personal items in your vehicle’s trunk

Insurance is provided through the shipper and is included in your shipping cost. Montway also provides contingent cargo insurance up to $250,000 if your trucker’s policy fails to fully cover a valid claim.

How To Ship With Montway Auto Transport

To ship your vehicle with Montway, you simply need to use the online quote tool and input the following information:

Departure and delivery locations (door-to-door or terminal-to-terminal)

Transport preference (open or enclosed)

Vehicle info (year, make, model, and operability)

Dates of shipping

Urgency (as soon as possible, within two weeks, within thirty days, or more than thirty days)

Once you post your job, shippers will bid and you will be matched with the best offer. After you are matched with a car shipper, you then schedule a pickup date and location with your driver. At pickup, both you and the driver inspect your vehicle and sign a bill of lading. After the vehicle is delivered, you will inspect the vehicle again and sign the bill of lading if there are no damages.

Any order is fully refundable provided that you cancel before you are assigned a carrier. After you are assigned a carrier, you may be required to pay a $200 cancellation fee.

Montway Auto Transport Reviews

Montway Auto Transport reviews are strong overall. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and holds an A+ BBB rating. It has a BBB customer review score of 4.38 out of 5 stars based on over 1,200 reviews. On Trustpilot, Montway has a customer review score of 4.3 based on over 800 reviews.

While these scores are high, it is worth noting that several other top brokers boast even higher customer review ratings (4.5 stars and above). Below, we’ll take a look at examples of positive and negative Montway Auto Transport reviews.

Positive Montway Auto Transport Reviews

Happy Montway customers report that the company provides good communication with the customer and timely delivery.

“[Montway Auto Transport] was very communicative throughout the entire process and [took] the time to listen to my needs. They were able to pick up my car in two days, and she arrived in perfect condition.” - Jeff via BBB

“Other companies gave cheaper prices but could not fulfill the requested date of transporting my car. In such short notice, Montway gave me [a] detailed and fixed price and was able to immediately schedule a [pickup] for [the] next day.” - Marge C. via BBB

Negative Montway Auto Transport Reviews

Unfortunately, not all customers have received timely delivery. Several other Montway Auto Transport reviews mention price hikes above the quoted cost and difficulty canceling. Many customers do not like that there is a $200 cancellation fee.

“I placed an order to transport my car on [Dec.] 14. The car was supposed to transport within five business days. The car was not transported yet, and I received a call on Dec. 4 that I have to pay $200 extra than the agreed-upon amount if I still want the car to be transported.” - Fadi A via BBB

“Arranged to have a vehicle transported multiple weeks in advance. Received my quote and waited and waited. Reached out to them multiple times and finally, four days before my vehicle needed to be picked up, they called and advised the new price would be 60 percent higher than my quote.” - Alan P. via Trustpilot

Our Take On Montway Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars

We give Montway Auto Transport 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and name it the Best Overall in 2021. The provider offers competitive pricing and an easy-to-use system. We think the broker offers low rates anywhere in the U.S., and many positive Montway Auto Transport reviews support that finding.

Motor1 Rating 4.5 Reputation 4.5 Cost 4.5 Services 4.0 Customer Experience 4.5

Montway does not offer guaranteed pricing, and some users have complained about the cancellation fee. However, most are pleased with Montway’s excellent service and praise the high degree of communication provided by the broker.

Other Recommendations For Car Shipping

Montway Auto Transport is a good place to look for cheap car shipping, but there are other options to consider if the company isn’t right for you. Two other auto shippers we recommend are uShip and Sherpa Auto Transport.

uShip: 4.0 Stars

uShip is a shipping marketplace where you can find a contractor to ship any vehicle to anywhere in the U.S. You can also ship overseas with uShip. Posting a job is simple, and uShip allows you to compare a broad range of shipping offers.

Like Montway Auto Transport, using uShip is one way to find the most competitive prices for auto shipping. Also like Montway Auto Transport, uShip has a strong customer reputation. It holds an A+ rating from the BBB and has a customer review score of 4.6 out of 5.0 on Trustpilot based on over 10,000 reviews. We named uShip the Best Car Shipping Marketplace because of its size and the wide range of shipping options and destinations.

You can read more in our uShip review and get free shipping quotes at uShip.com.

Sherpa Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars

Unlike Montway Auto Transport and uShip, Sherpa Auto Transport offers locked-in pricing. This means that Sherpa guarantees quoted prices and will pay the difference if a shipper ends up charging more. The company’s car shipping services are available in the contiguous 48 U.S. states.

Sherpa has a superb customer service reputation, with an A+ rating on the BBB and a near-perfect BBB customer review score of 4.88 out of 5.

To get a no-obligation quote from the provider, visit SherpaAutoTransport.com.