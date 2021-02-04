uShip is one of the largest platforms for auto shipping, but is it really trustworthy? In this article, we’ll take a closer look at uShip reviews, costs, and transportation options to give you a full picture of the online shipping marketplace.

Our team has reviewed several of the best car shipping companies, and one thing we’ve learned is that the only way to find the best option for you is to compare offers from multiple brokers and shippers. Get started by visiting uShip.com.

uShip Overview

Founded: 2003

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Service Area: All 50 states, plus overseas shipping

uShip is a marketplace for all sorts of shipping services. It can be used for long-distance auto shipping but also anything else you might want to move – including animals, boats, furniture, and heavy equipment.

The company works a little differently than standard auto transporters: Instead of having a dedicated shipping fleet, independent carriers bid against each other through uShip to transport your items. uShip has partnerships with Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers – the largest auctioneer of heavy equipment – and eBay Motors. It’s even been featured on the A&E show Shipping Wars.

uShip Pros uShip Cons Established industry reputation Does not verify insurance coverages of shippers Makes it easy to compare offers from a wide range of shippers and brokers Does not have the best process for resolving issues with drivers Hassle-free shipping No price guarantee, so quoted prices may fluctuate Competitive prices

How Much Does uShip Cost?

The cost of shipping your car with uShip depends on a number of factors, including:

Size of car

Vehicle condition

Shipping distance

Type of transport (open or enclosed)

Area (urban or rural)

Season

uShip is a bidding marketplace where you can either post an offer or browse instant rates. After you complete a form explaining your shipping dates and locations, you will be presented with offers from several shippers. You can also choose to post your shipping request to the marketplace, and shippers will bid on your job. Doing the latter may take longer, but is likely to be less expensive.

On top of whatever you pay for shipping, uShip charges an additional fee ranging from $25 to $150. You can also pay extra for insurance through uShip, though some shippers may already provide insurance.

To give you an idea of what it can cost to transport a vehicle with uShip, we reached out for quotes. These quotes are for operable vehicles (non-running cars are more expensive to ship) and were requested in January, which can be a more expensive time to ship a car than other parts of the year.

Shipping Distance Type of Transport Vehicle uShip Price Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles) Open auto transport Toyota RAV4 SUV $1,255.60 BMW 7-Series sedan $1,619.50

These uShip quotes represent instant booking offers, and they’re quite competitive for the industry. If we were to post the same job and receive bids, we would likely have received even lower rates.

uShip Auto Shipping Services

With uShip, you can pay to transport any type of vehicle, even a horse. Both open and enclosed shipping options are available, as are expedited shipping and door-to-door delivery.

uShip is a marketplace populated by a large number of shippers and brokers. Shipping details will vary depending on which contractor you choose for the job. The benefit of uShip is that you can seek out contractors that offer the specific services you require.

While many shippers include insurance with their shipping fees, this is not guaranteed. Check with your individual shipper to learn if insurance is provided. As mentioned, uShip does offer optional shipping insurance for an additional fee.

How To Ship With uShip

To transport your car with uShip, you will need to first create a uShip account. Once your account is set up, you will be asked to list your shipment. You’ll need to provide details about your car such as year, make, model, and if it is a convertible or has any modifications.

Next, you’ll be asked to specify your pickup and delivery locations. From there, you will be shown instant rates from multiple providers. These rates specify the type of transport, cost, and customer ratings for the available shippers.

Choosing an instant rate is the quickest way to have your car shipped, but if you are able to wait, you can get an even lower rate by posting your request as a listing. When you create a listing, you will be asked to specify earliest and latest pickup and delivery dates, service type (open or enclosed), and any additional details or special instructions. Once you post your listing, shippers start the bidding process, bid for your contract, and bring down the cost.

After you choose your shipper, the pickup and delivery details are worked out between you and the shipper.

How Payments Are Handled

Payments with uShip are handled differently depending on the cost of the shipment. For shipments less than $5,000 (which is likely to be the case if you are only shipping one vehicle), you will pay in full upon booking through uShip’s payment processor. uShip holds the payment in escrow until you authorize its release after your car has arrived at its delivery destination.

For contracts more than $5,000, you must pay a booking deposit on the uShip website, and you do not pay the total amount until after the shipment has been delivered.

Can You Cancel With uShip?

You can cancel through uShip, but you must provide a reason and the shipper can dispute cancellation. In this case, uShip steps in as an arbitrator. If the service is canceled, you will receive a full refund. Chances are that if the vehicle has not been picked up, you will be able to cancel.

uShip Reviews

uShip is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) where it holds an A+ rating. It has fielded fewer than 40 complaints in the past year. On Trustpilot, the company has a customer review score of 4.6 out of 5.0, which is based on over 10,000 uShip reviews.

Positive uShip Reviews

Satisfied customers praise uShip for its simple process and excellent prices. Many are pleased with the transporters with which they are matched.

“Easy to use, and Eric who did the transporting did an excellent job. We will use it again.” - Todd Felsen via Trustpilot

“My transporter not only offered a fantastic quote but did an exceptional job delivering my furniture from over 1,000 miles away, and a holiday weekend.” - Kathleen Hudson via Trustpilot

Negative uShip Reviews

Several customers have complained about price fluctuations from the quoted amount. This is common for auto shipping, as it can be hard to determine an exact cost upfront. Some customers have also complained that uShip customer service is poor when it comes to resolving issues with drivers.

“The online systems of uShip do not work properly, the quotes given are never accurate, and at the point of check-out the price always goes up by a significant irregular amount.” - C. W. via BBB

“[uShip] is a viable shipping service. They work out great until there's a problem. I recently used them to haul my boat ... Driver didn't pay tolls on the trailer ... Two weeks later, the unpaid toll bills arrived. uShip would not escalate [my] claim or try harder than a simple email to [contact the] hauler.” - Doug B. via BBB

Overall, the positive reviews outweigh the negative, with most customers claiming satisfaction with the uShip process and prices.

Our Take On uShip: 4.0 Stars

We give uShip 4.0 out of 5.0 stars and name it the Best Car Shipping Marketplace in 2021. According to uShip reviews, customers are typically pleased with their transporters and find the uShip site simple to use.

Motor1 Rating 4.0 Reputation 4.0 Cost 4.0 Services 5.0 Customer Experience 3.5

While some have complained that uShip does a poor job handling disputes between shippers and customers, for the most part, uShip reviews are positive. We think that uShip is a great place to start if you’re looking for low-cost, reliable auto shipping options.

You can get a free, no-obligation quote at uShip.com.

Other Recommendations For Car Shipping

If you’re trying to find the best rates and services for your auto shipping needs, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple brokers and shippers. While you can do this through uShip, there are other vetted platforms for auto shipping. Two that we recommend are Montway Auto Transport and Sherpa Auto Transport.

Montway Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars

Montway Auto Transport is another auto shipping broker where shippers can bid on your contract. Like uShip, the company has competitive prices and strong customer reviews. Montway has an A+ BBB rating and a BBB customer score of 4.38 out of 5 stars.

We think Montway Auto Transport is the best overall provider for car shipping services because it combines low rates with a high level of customer service. The provider does a superb job communicating with customers throughout the shipping process, and with live 24-hour chat support, customers can check the status of their shipment at any time.

Read our full Montway Auto Transport review to learn more.

Sherpa Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars

Both uShip and Montway Auto Transport are well-regarded by customers, but Sherpa Auto Transport boasts even better customer reviews. The company has an A+ rating from the BBB and a near-perfect BBB customer score of 4.88 out of 5 stars.

One benefit of Sherpa Auto Transport is that it offers locked-in pricing. With most auto shippers, your quote is subject to change before your shipping deal is finalized. Sherpa Auto Transport guarantees its quotes and will make up the difference if a shipper charges more than Sherpa’s quoted price.

Get a personalized quote at SherpaAutoTransport.com.