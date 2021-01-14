Considering financing a vehicle through Wells Fargo? This review explains everything you need to know about Wells Fargo auto loans, including loan details, minimum qualifications, and the application process. We’ll also take a look at Wells Fargo reviews from customers.

In this article:

About Wells Fargo

Founded: 1852

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Availability: Select dealerships across the United States

Loan Types: Private purchase loans for new and used vehicles

Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating: Not rated

Wells Fargo Auto Loan Pros Wells Fargo Auto Loan Cons Competitive interest rates No preapproval option No extra fees No vehicle refinancing loans Cannot be purchased directly from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Auto Loan Details

Unlike many other auto loan providers, you cannot sign up for a Wells Fargo auto loan directly through Wells Fargo. Instead, the company works through a network of local dealers to provide financing to drivers purchasing a new or used vehicle. This means that the application process is handled by your dealership, and certain contract details may differ depending on the dealer.

Wells Fargo Auto Loan Details Minimum Loan Amount $2,500 Annual Percentage Rate (APR) As low as 3.9% Maximum Loan Term 75 months Origination Fee None Prepayment Penalty None Application Fee None

While you cannot apply for an auto loan through the Wells Fargo website, existing customers can enroll in the Wells Fargo online banking program and make loan payments online or through the bank’s mobile app.

Wells Fargo Auto Loan Application Process

Prequalification Available: No

Application Fee: None

Minimum Credit Score: Not mentioned

Wells Fargo auto loan applications must be submitted through a participating dealership. As such, the application process may vary from location to location. In general, expect to provide your dealer the following information in order to apply for a Wells Fargo auto loan:

Social Security number

Employment information

Income

Make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN) of the car you’re intending to purchase

Trade-in vehicle information (if applicable)

Wells Fargo Reviews And Reputation

Wells Fargo is not rated or accredited by the BBB, though it does have a BBB customer review score of 1.07 out of 5 stars. However, this number is based on fewer than 400 reviews, which represents a tiny fraction of Wells Fargo’s overall customer base.

The handful of positive Wells Fargo reviews mention positive customer service experiences. Negative Wells Fargo reviews report issues with account closures, problems with autopay, and the Wells Fargo online banking service providing inaccurate information. One BBB customer complaint reads:

“Wells Fargo [is] not reporting [my] payment history to credit bureaus. I have made several attempts to Wells Fargo to provide current payment history to three credit bureaus with no success.” - Anonymous via BBB

Our Take On Wells Fargo Auto Loans: 2.5 Stars

While loan rates with Wells Fargo may be competitive with other providers, the company has not streamlined its application process in the way many other competitors have.

Furthermore, Wells Fargo has a poor customer reputation. You’d be better off signing up with a loan company that has a more positive track record, and you can find free loan offers from many such companies at AutoCreditExpress.com.