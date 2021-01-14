Wells Fargo offers competitive auto loan interest rates, but is not a direct lender.
Considering financing a vehicle through Wells Fargo? This review explains everything you need to know about Wells Fargo auto loans, including loan details, minimum qualifications, and the application process. We’ll also take a look at Wells Fargo reviews from customers.
Finding the best auto loans can save you thousands of dollars in the long run, so be sure to weigh your options before signing the dotted line. To learn if a Wells Fargo car loan is the right choice for your vehicle, continue reading.
In this article:
- About Wells Fargo
- Wells Fargo Auto Loan Details
- Wells Fargo Auto Loan Application Process
- Wells Fargo Reviews And Reputation
- Our Take On Wells Fargo Auto Loans: 2.5 Stars
About Wells Fargo
Founded: 1852
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Availability: Select dealerships across the United States
Loan Types: Private purchase loans for new and used vehicles
Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating: Not rated
|Wells Fargo Auto Loan Pros
|Wells Fargo Auto Loan Cons
|Competitive interest rates
|No preapproval option
|No extra fees
|No vehicle refinancing loans
|Cannot be purchased directly from Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo Auto Loan Details
Unlike many other auto loan providers, you cannot sign up for a Wells Fargo auto loan directly through Wells Fargo. Instead, the company works through a network of local dealers to provide financing to drivers purchasing a new or used vehicle. This means that the application process is handled by your dealership, and certain contract details may differ depending on the dealer.
|Wells Fargo Auto Loan Details
|Minimum Loan Amount
|$2,500
|Annual Percentage Rate (APR)
|As low as 3.9%
|Maximum Loan Term
|75 months
|Origination Fee
|None
|Prepayment Penalty
|None
|Application Fee
|None
While you cannot apply for an auto loan through the Wells Fargo website, existing customers can enroll in the Wells Fargo online banking program and make loan payments online or through the bank’s mobile app.
Wells Fargo Auto Loan Application Process
Prequalification Available: No
Application Fee: None
Minimum Credit Score: Not mentioned
Wells Fargo auto loan applications must be submitted through a participating dealership. As such, the application process may vary from location to location. In general, expect to provide your dealer the following information in order to apply for a Wells Fargo auto loan:
- Social Security number
- Employment information
- Income
- Make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN) of the car you’re intending to purchase
- Trade-in vehicle information (if applicable)
Wells Fargo Reviews And Reputation
Wells Fargo is not rated or accredited by the BBB, though it does have a BBB customer review score of 1.07 out of 5 stars. However, this number is based on fewer than 400 reviews, which represents a tiny fraction of Wells Fargo’s overall customer base.
The handful of positive Wells Fargo reviews mention positive customer service experiences. Negative Wells Fargo reviews report issues with account closures, problems with autopay, and the Wells Fargo online banking service providing inaccurate information. One BBB customer complaint reads:
“Wells Fargo [is] not reporting [my] payment history to credit bureaus. I have made several attempts to Wells Fargo to provide current payment history to three credit bureaus with no success.”
- Anonymous via BBB
Our Take On Wells Fargo Auto Loans: 2.5 Stars
While loan rates with Wells Fargo may be competitive with other providers, the company has not streamlined its application process in the way many other competitors have.
Furthermore, Wells Fargo has a poor customer reputation. You'd be better off signing up with a loan company that has a more positive track record.
|Motor1 Rating
|2.5
|Loan Details
|3.0
|Loan Availability
|3.0
|Application Process
|2.0
|Customer Service
|2.5
