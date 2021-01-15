JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a multinational bank that offers a wide variety of financial services, including Chase auto loans for purchasing new and used vehicles or refinancing an existing loan. In this review, we’ll take a close look at this company and explore loan details, the application process, and Chase auto loan reviews from customers.

About Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has roots stretching all the way back to 1799, making it one of the best-established financial companies in the United States. It’s currently headquartered in New York, N.Y., but offers services in every state in the U.S.

Chase auto loan options include personal purchase loans for new and used cars, as well as auto loan refinancing. The company currently holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but it has been scolded for financial malpractice in the past.

Chase Auto Loan Pros Chase Auto Loan Cons No extra fees No financing for commercial vehicles or vehicles more than 10 years old High loan amounts for customers with strong credit No loans for motorcycles, boats, or recreational vehicles (RVs) Can complete your auto purchase entirely through Chase (and entirely online) Chase Bank has a spotty history of financial malpractice

Chase Auto Loan Details

Chase auto loans are available for private purchases of new and used cars, as well as for auto loan refinancing. Compared to the best loan providers, Chase auto loans come with slightly higher annual percentage rates (APRs), but one nice feature is that there are no fees for application, prepayment, or origination. A summary of key loan details is outlined in the chart below.

Chase Auto Loan Details Minimum Loan Amount $4,000 APR As low as 4.19% Loan Term Length 12 to 84 months Origination Fee None Prepayment Penalty None Application Fee None

Chase does not require a down payment when taking out an auto loan, but making a larger down payment can result in a lower interest rate and ultimately decrease the final cost of your Chase auto loan. Chase also offers payment deferrals if you purchase a Subaru vehicle.

Excluded Vehicles

The following types of vehicles are not eligible for Chase auto loan financing:

Vehicles more than 10 calendar years old

Vehicles with more than 120,000 miles on the odometer

Commercial vehicles

Salvage or branded-title vehicles

Vehicles not titled or registered in the U.S.

Vehicles used for rideshare or taxi services

Motorcycles, RVs, boats, or aircrafts

Certain exotic cars

Chase Auto Loan Application Process

The first step to applying for a Chase auto loan is called prequalification. Many loan providers have a prequalification stage. To prequalify, you will need to provide Chase with your name, address, income, and the last four digits of your social security number. There is no fee for prequalification or application.

Chase does not mention a minimum required credit score, and prequalification does not require a hard credit check. This means that your credit score will not be affected just for applying. After completing prequalification, Chase can give you an idea of the loan amount for which you qualify and an expected interest rate.

If you decide to accept a Chase auto loan offer, you will need to give the company more information and documentation before you receive final approval. Be ready to provide your:

Full social security number

Employment information

Income information

Vehicle make and model

Vehicle identification number (VIN)

One standout feature of the Chase auto loan program is that you can actually complete the vehicle purchase process through the company. Customers can prequalify for a loan, browse the inventory of participating dealerships, and buy their new vehicle entirely through Chase.

Chase Auto Loan Minimum Qualifications

Chase does not mention any credit score or income requirements. However, this is no guarantee that every person will qualify for a Chase auto loan. The higher your income and the better your credit score, the better your loan offer will be.

Chase Auto Preferred

Chase Auto Preferred is a concierge car buying service. When you request this service, a Chase concierge from a local dealership will help with your purchase process. While it is not necessary to take advantage of this option to get a Chase auto loan, it allows customers to shop for cars from home and even schedule test drives and car deliveries. Furthermore, customers using this service can get discounted pricing on certain vehicles.

Only sign up for Chase Auto Preferred if you are ready to purchase a car within the next 30 days.

Chase Reviews And Reputation

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an A+ BBB score, it is not accredited, and customer reviews are not nearly as strong. The BBB customer score is at a very low 1.18 out of 5 stars. However, this is based on a relatively small number of reviews (less than 250). Given that Chase customers number in the millions, this score represents only a tiny fraction of Chase users.

The customers who have complained on the BBB website mention declined payments and delays in mailing their vehicle title after their loan is paid off. Positive Chase reviews typically praise Chase banking services and fraud detection.

Our Take On Chase Auto Loans: 3.5 Stars

While Chase auto loans do not have the lowest interest rates we have seen, the company does offer competitive rates. Plus, the Chase Auto Preferred program can make Chase your one-stop shop for finding an auto loan and purchasing a vehicle.

Chase is an established bank with many resources that may be useful for Chase loan customers. While some drivers have reported issues with their Chase auto loans, these represent a small fraction (less than one percent) of overall customers.

Motor1 Rating 3.5 Loan Details 3.5 Loan Availability 3.5 Application Process 4.5 Customer Service 2.5

If you are purchasing a car or refinancing an existing auto loan, there’s no harm in applying for prequalification with Chase. You can also compare auto loan offers from multiple top lenders by visiting AutoCreditExpress.com.