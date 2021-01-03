Trying to buy auto insurance in Wyoming? This article will tell you everything you need to know about car insurance in the Cowboy State. We’ll review state requirements, penalties for driving without coverage, average costs, and Wyoming’s best car insurance providers.

To rank the top five companies for auto insurance in Wyoming, we considered providers’ national reputation and coverage offerings, but also local rates and regional satisfaction scores.

If you’re simply looking for the cheapest car insurance in Wyoming, you should reach out for multiple car insurance quotes from a range of providers. Use the tool below to start comparing free quotes from the best insurers near you.

4 Best Car Insurance Companies In Wyoming

Each of the providers recommended below either offers some of the lowest average rates for Wyoming drivers, scored well in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM for the Northwest region (which includes Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming), or both.

*You may notice that some car insurance companies are ranked above those with higher star ratings. This is because our star ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for car insurance in Wyoming.

#1 Geico: Best Overall Provider

Geico ranked first in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Northwest region, earning 834 out of 1,000 points. We also rated Geico highly, giving it 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and the title of Best Overall in our in-depth industry analysis.

We named Gieco the best provider because of its strong reputation, expansive coverage options, and positive customer service reviews. Geico has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.

The provider has a high volume of customers, many of which express satisfaction. In many cases, a Geico policy is not only the best option for full coverage auto insurance in Wyoming, but the lowest-priced option as well. Geico policy discounts include:

Good student discount

Good driver discount

Defensive driver discount

Safety feature discount

Multiple policy discount

Multiple vehicle discount

Military discount

Federal employee discount

Learn more by reading our full Geico auto insurance review.

Geico Pros Geico Cons A+ rating from the BBB and A++ financial strength rating

from AM Best Average quotes experience Many choices for coverage High level of customer satisfaction

#2 USAA: Best For Military

USAA is our highest-rated provider with 5.0 stars. It was also the highest-rated provider in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Northwest region with a score of 883. However, we didn’t name USAA the best overall provider and it did not formally rank in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study because it is not available to all drivers. To qualify for a USAA auto insurance policy, you must be a member of the military or have a spouse or parent with a USAA account.

For those who are able to purchase USAA auto insurance in Wyoming, the provider is one of the cheapest and most reliable in the industry. Customers can save by taking advantage of USAA’s numerous discount offers, such as:

Military installation discount

Annual mileage discount

Premier driver discount

Defensive driving discount

Driver training discount

Good student discount

New vehicle discount

Automatic payments discount

Family discount

USAA has some of the strongest customer reviews of any company we’ve researched. Many praise the company’s low premiums and easy, fair claims process.

Read more about this provider in our comprehensive USAA insurance review.

USAA Pros USAA Cons Affordable rates and numerous discounts Only available for military and their families Good option for military members and young drivers Superior financial rating from AM Best

#3 The Hartford: Best For AARP Members

The Hartford is an especially attractive option for older drivers in Wyoming. AARP members receive special discounts with The Hartford such as lifetime renewability and one-year rate protection. In the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Northwest region, The Hartford scored 818 points, putting it in fourth place overall.

We rate the Hartford 4.0 out of 5.0 stars and are not the only ones to recommend the insurer. The Hartford has an A+ BBB rating and an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best. It has been insuring customers for over 200 years and continues to offer low rates and exceptional customer service today.

Here are some examples of discounts The Hartford offers for Wyoming auto insurance policies:

Policy bundling discount

Pay-in-full discount

Anti-theft device discount

Defensive driving discount

Driver training discount

Hybrid and electric vehicle discounts

Read our full Hartford insurance review to learn more.

The Hartford Pros The Hartford Cons Variety of plan options High rates for younger drivers Rate locked in for 12 months Lifetime renewability Discounted rates for AARP members

#4 Safeco: Low-Cost Auto Insurance In Wyoming

Safeco Insurance is sold through a network of local agents who match drivers with the best policies. Unlike the providers mentioned above, Safeco works exclusively through agents. These agents sell policies from other insurers as well, so using a Safeco agent is one way to compare quotes across many auto insurance providers.

We rate Safeco 4.0 out of 5.0 stars and think it is a good option for those who do not want to shop around and compare rates for themselves. Turning over your insurance search to an independent agent may take longer, but it can eliminate a lot of the headache of finding the best policy for you.

Safeco has an average customer review profile, but our research indicates it offers low premium rates in the state of Wyoming. Discounts available with the provider include:

Policy bundling discount

Teen driver safety discounts

Student discounts

Safe driving discounts

Driver safety education discounts

Low mileage discount

Anti-theft device discount

Homeownership discount

Read our full Safeco insurance review to learn more.

Safeco Pros Safeco Cons Independent agents who do price shopping for you

and customize policies Cannot be purchased online Number of insurance discounts available Average customer service reviews

Wyoming Auto Insurance Requirements

Wyoming is an at-fault insurance state, and car insurance coverage is required. State laws mandate that all drivers carry at least the following minimum liability insurance limits:

$25,000 bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$20,000 property damage liability per accident

Those caught driving without insurance in Wyoming can face fines up to $750 and up to 6 months in jail. Not all states include jail time as a punishment for not carrying insurance, so be sure that you have the proper car insurance in Wyoming.

Cost Of Auto Insurance In Wyoming

Including the District of Columbia, Wyoming is the 44th most expensive state for insurance coverage – or the 8th cheapest. The chart below compares the cost of auto insurance in Wyoming with the national average. Data comes from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Type of Coverage Average Annual Expenditure in Wyoming National Average Annual Expenditure Liability coverage $354.35 $611.12 Collision coverage $290.18 $363.08 Comprehensive coverage $291.22 $159.72 Total cost* $742.20 $1,004.58

*Most drivers carry liability coverage but not necessarily other types of auto insurance. Total average annual expenditure measures what Wyoming drivers actually spent on auto insurance in 2017.

What To Know About Driving In Wyoming

Wyoming has the fourth highest per-capita death rate for auto accidents in the country. In 2018, there were 19.2 auto deaths per 100,000 people, which is well above the national average of 11.2 deaths per 100,000 people. While Wyoming has the fewest licensed drivers of any state, these drivers travel far, with the average miles driven in 2018 at just over 25,000 per licensed driver.

Be careful when driving in Wyoming. The Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks are both in Wyoming and make attractive travel destinations. There are 21 official scenic byways and a lot of beautiful countryside to see if you hit the road. Just be sure to stay within the speed limit and buckle your seat belt.

Final Thoughts

Driving without auto insurance in Wyoming could land you in jail, so be sure you meet the minimum coverage requirements before driving your car. Drivers looking for the highest-quality coverage should check out Geico and USAA. Those looking for cheap car insurance rates (though still with good customer service) might consider The Hartford and Safeco.

