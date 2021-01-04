A limousine is an expensive investment, and it also requires careful upkeep. The vehicle’s appearance is a key part of the limo business, so it’s a good idea to buy one of the best limo covers on the market to keep your limo in premier condition.

In this buyer’s guide, we’ll discuss three top-rated limo covers we recommend. When choosing these products, we considered water resistance, weatherproofing, ease of use, helpful design features, and customer reviews. We’ll also go over what to look for in a high-quality cover and why it’s important to invest in one.

In this article:

Why Invest In A Limo Cover?

Since most consumers purchase a limousine for a business venture, it’s worth protecting the vehicle from inclement weather and cosmetic damage from things like tree sap, bird droppings, and more. Customers expect a limo in peak condition to transport them to their big event. A high-quality cover can also extend the life of your limo in the long run and save you money on costly cosmetic repairs.

3 Best Limo Covers On The Market

We rounded up the best limo covers currently available based on a few key factors, including their water resistance, weather resistance, design features, and customer reviews. Each cover was positively reviewed by buyers and is manufactured by a reputable company.

#1 Best Overall: CarCovers.com Deluxe Shield Limo Cover



CarCovers.com offers its Deluxe Shield Limo Cover for limousines between 22.0 and 33.0 feet in length, so it’s an accessible option for many limo owners. The Deluxe Shield Cover offers indoor and outdoor protection, as it’s made from multiple layers of polypropylene and has a soft inner liner. For anti-theft security, wind protection, and ease of use, it also features built-in grommets and an elastic hem.

We especially like the cover’s reinforced seams. Often, manufacturers overlook seams and zippers, which can cause water penetration on rainy days. This cover is also backed by a five-year warranty in the case of any defective materials or workmanship.

What Customers Are Saying: CarCovers.com pools its customer reviews across all its products, so its Deluxe Shield Limo Cover does not have an individual rating. However, the manufacturer does provide customer ratings for the cover’s features, including:

Water resistance: 5.0 out of 5.0

Snow protection: 3.0 out of 5.0

UV ray protection: 4.0 out of 5.0

Cover fit: 5.0 out of 5.0

Durability: 4.0 out of 5.0

Key Features

Costs between $210 and $280

Several sizes available

Multi-layer protection against wind and inclement weather

Reinforced, welded seams

Chemically treated for UV protection

Elastic hem

Reinforced grommets

Storage bag and antenna kit included

Five-year warranty

Weighs approximately 15.0 pounds

#2 Coverking Limo Cover



Made from four layers of polypropylene and a soft inner lining, the Coverking Limo Cover is our second pick for best limo covers. We recommend this cover mainly for indoor use, as it’s not 100-percent waterproof. The cover is equipped with an elastic hem for easy installation and reinforced seams for added protection against water leakage.

Instead of offering vehicle-specific fits, Coverking offers five limo cover sizes that range from 22.0 to 32.0 feet.

What Customers Are Saying: Although the Coverking Limo Cover does not have many Amazon customer reviews – under 30 in total – 78 percent of buyers give the product at least a 4.0-star rating. Most customers are impressed with the cover’s fit but do not like the lack of tie-down straps for wind protection.

Key Features

Costs $150 to $280

Several sizes available

Four-layer protection against water and inclement weather

Reinforced seams

Chemically treated for UV protection

Elastic hem

Reinforced grommets

One-year warranty

Weighs approximately 14.0 pounds

#3 Car Covers Factory Limo Cover



The Car Covers Factory Limo Cover offers five layers of protection against rain, wind, sun, dirt, and debris. The cover’s polypropylene material is waterproof and breathable, guarding against mold and mildew buildup.

Though the cover does not include wind straps, it does feature locks and cables for added security. We’re more concerned about the cover’s lack of seam reinforcement. Seams that aren’t reinforced tend to let more water seep in. This option is also expensive compared to our other two picks – the longest cover costs just over $300.

What Customers Are Saying: Like CarCovers.com, Car Covers Factory groups its customer reviews together. The company boasts a 4.8 out of 5.0-star customer satisfaction rating across all of its products. Positive customer reviews mention an easy ordering process, vehicle-specific cover fit, and fast shipping.

Key Features

Costs $250 to $320

Several limo-specific sizes available

Five-layer protection against water and inclement weather

UV protection

Elastic hem

Limited warranty

What To Look For In A Limousine Cover

There are a few design features and materials to look for in a limo cover. The best limo covers are highly water-resistant, are easy to take on and off, and offer protection against inclement weather, dirt, debris, and UV rays. Here are the key features for a top-quality limousine cover:

Water-resistant fabric: Look for covers either made from polypropylene or designed with a polyurethane coating. Both plastic-sourced materials offer protection against rain and snow.

Look for covers either made from polypropylene or designed with a polyurethane coating. Both plastic-sourced materials offer protection against rain and snow. Soft inner lining: To ensure your limousine won’t be scratched, a cover should have a soft inner lining either made from cotton or fleece.

To ensure your limousine won’t be scratched, a cover should have a soft inner lining either made from cotton or fleece. Elastic hem: A fully elastic or rear- and front-elastic hem allows for an easy-on, easy-off installation process.

A fully elastic or rear- and front-elastic hem allows for an easy-on, easy-off installation process. Built-in grommets: Grommets allow you to secure the cover against wind or theft by using a cable-and-lock system, bungee cords, or rope.

Grommets allow you to secure the cover against wind or theft by using a cable-and-lock system, bungee cords, or rope. Reinforced seams: Cover seams should be double-stitched, welded, or reinforced in some way to prevent water penetration, especially in high-moisture climates.

You also may want to consider the cover’s warranty. If your cover has a defect in materials or workmanship, it may be costly to replace, but an unprotected limousine is even more of a financial risk. With a warranty, you won’t have to worry about these scenarios. Take covers’ warranty lengths into consideration when shopping around.

FAQ: Best Limo Covers

Why should you buy a limo cover?

Limo covers protect the vehicle from cosmetic damages and lengthen the limousine’s life span. A top-quality cover also keeps your limo in great condition, which can increase resale value down the road.

What is the best limo cover?

We named the CarCovers.com Deluxe Shield Limo Cover the overall best limo cover. It’s highly water-resistant, durable, and comes in vehicle-specific sizes.

Do limo covers come in different sizes?

Yes, some limo covers come in different sizes based on a vehicle’s length, and others come in a size range.

Are limo covers hard to put on?

If the limo cover has an elastic hem, it should be easy to install. However, covers are often large and can be heavy, so most installations are a two-person job.