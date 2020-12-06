As with all new vehicles, every certified pre-owned (CPO) Subaru comes with a Subaru CPO warranty. This warranty acts as a promise that your CPO Subaru is free from defects in materials or workmanship. Should your car break down, the warranty can cover the cost of repairs. However, not every repair will be covered.

In this article, we’ll explain the ins and outs of the Subaru CPO warranty as well as added benefits that are included with coverage. We’ll also go over ways to extend your Subaru CPO warranty either through a manufacturer-backed protection plan or a vehicle service contract from one of the best extended car warranty companies on the market.

In this article:

What Is A Certified Pre-Owned Subaru?

When Subarus are traded into the Subaru dealership, some are eligible to be resold under the title “certified pre-owned.” To be eligible for CPO status, vehicles must be newer than 5 model years old and have fewer than 80,000 miles on the odometer.

If a Subaru meets these criteria, it undergoes a 152-point safety inspection. Any part or component that doesn’t meet rigorous safety standards is repaired or replaced. Subaru then includes a warranty that guarantees these vehicles meet the Subaru workmanship standards.

Subaru CPO Warranty Coverage

The Subaru certified pre-owned warranty does not offer quite the same level of coverage as the Subaru new vehicle warranty. The CPO warranty only covers the powertrain components like the engine and transfer case and lasts for 7 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

This warranty is transferable with a $35 fee, has a $0 deductible, and includes 24/7 roadside assistance.

In addition to warranty coverage, all certified pre-owned Subarus come with:

$500 loyalty coupon

Carfax Vehicle History Report

One-year trial subscription to Starlink in-vehicle multimedia services

Three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM®

Extending Subaru CPO Warranty Coverage

Any Subaru still covered by the basic 3-year/36,000-mile warranty is eligible for the Subaru Added Security® extended service agreement, which has plan options up to 10 years and 100,000 miles. These plans provide comprehensive coverage after your Subaru CPO warranty expires and include towing and rental benefits. Drivers can choose between two plans and a $0 or $100 deductible. The two plan options are:

Classic: A powertrain warranty that covers major parts including the engine, all-wheel drive, and transmission

A powertrain warranty that covers major parts including the engine, all-wheel drive, and transmission Gold Plus: A more comprehensive policy that covers everything in the Classic plan, plus the air conditioning, electrical, steering, front suspension, brakes, and more

Another option for extending coverage for Subaru certified pre-owned vehicles is to purchase an extended warranty from a third-party provider.

Third-party warranties are often less expensive than manufacturer-backed plans and offer a broader range of coverage options. You can purchase a third-party warranty at any time, so if your Subaru’s original warranty has already expired, you can still get extended coverage.

Top Recommendations For Subaru CPO Warranty Coverage

If you purchase a CPO Subaru, there is a chance that you are no longer eligible to purchase extended warranty coverage from the manufacturer. While your Subaru CPO warranty will include powertrain coverage, you may want to add protection for more vehicle components or for a longer period of time.

To fully cover your vehicle, consider third-party extended warranty options. Our review team has taken a close look at the best extended car warranty companies, comparing factors like cost, customer service, and more. Based on our research, two companies we highly recommend are Endurance and Protect My Car.

Endurance: Best Coverage

Endurance opened its doors in 2006 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois. It has grown into one of the largest extended auto warranty providers in the country, offering a wide range of coverage options and exceptional benefits. Coverage levels offered by Endurance include:

Secure: Affordable coverage for powertrain components such as the engine, transmission, and transaxle

Affordable coverage for powertrain components such as the engine, transmission, and transaxle Secure Plus: Offers the shortest waiting period, powertrain coverage, and protection for certain electrical components

Offers the shortest waiting period, powertrain coverage, and protection for certain electrical components Select Premier: Designed for high-mileage vehicles (up to 150,000 miles) and covers everything included in the Secure plan, as well as the electrical, cooling, air conditioning, and fuel systems

Designed for high-mileage vehicles (up to 150,000 miles) and covers everything included in the Secure plan, as well as the electrical, cooling, air conditioning, and fuel systems Superior: Provides the highest level of stated-component coverage and protects most vehicle systems and components

Provides the highest level of stated-component coverage and protects most vehicle systems and components Supreme: An exclusionary coverage plan that includes nearly all vehicle components, minus select exclusions

Learn more about this provider by reading our full Endurance review, and see how much an Endurance warranty would cost for your Subaru by getting a free, personalized quote below.

Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Plans



Protect My Car is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida, and was founded in 2005. It offers three levels of coverage:

Driveline: This tier is available for vehicles up to 10 years old with as many as 125,000 miles. It comes with a $200 deductible and covers powertrain components as well as the cooling system, air conditioning, and electrical components.

This tier is available for vehicles up to 10 years old with as many as 125,000 miles. It comes with a $200 deductible and covers powertrain components as well as the cooling system, air conditioning, and electrical components. Select: This plan offers coverage for vehicles with more than 50,000 miles on the odometer. It has a $100 deductible and covers everything included in the Driveline plan, as well as select brake components, the front suspension, and the rear suspension.

This plan offers coverage for vehicles with more than 50,000 miles on the odometer. It has a $100 deductible and covers everything included in the Driveline plan, as well as select brake components, the front suspension, and the rear suspension. Supreme: This plan is most similar to a new car factory warranty . It covers the majority of your car’s mechanical and electrical components, with few exceptions.

Each plan includes a host of useful benefits such as roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. Protect My Car also offers Ambassador Maintenance Plans that pay for a portion of car repairs as well as regular maintenance services like oil changes and tire rotations.



You can learn more in our comprehensive Protect My Car review and get a free quote from the provider below.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Subaru certified pre-owned warranty?

The Subaru CPO warranty covers powertrain components such as the engine, transmission, and transfer case. It lasts for 7 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. The warranty has a $0 deductible, can be transferred with a $35 fee, and includes 24/7 roadside assistance.

Who has the best certified pre-owned warranty?

Some of the longest certified pre-owned (CPO) warranties are offered by Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, and Land Rover. Read our full article for a complete breakdown of the best CPO warranty programs.

Do certified pre-owned cars come with a warranty?

Most certified pre-owned cars include a warranty. The warranty specifics vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, but they typically include the remainder of the new vehicle limited warranty plus an additional year of coverage.